Urgent Care Apps Industry Eyes Explosive Growth of 42.2% CAGR, Reaching $25.23 Billion by 2030 - Allm, Johnson & Johnson Services, and PatientSafe Solutions (Stryker) Lead the Competition

The global urgent care apps market size is expected to reach USD 25.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 42.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The growing internet penetration and smartphone connectivity, increasing demand for patient-centric healthcare are factors driving the market. In addition, the increasing prevalence of various health disorders majorly strokes, diabetes, trauma, cardiovascular disorders, and obesity, and increasing adoption of digital health technology is anticipated to raise demand for healthcare via digital medium thereby, aiding the market growth.







In addition, benefits offered by these apps for better management of check-ups and medicinal dosage are positively contributing towards the growth of the segment. Moreover, the demand for convenient trauma care is increasing among the elderly population owing to physical, sensory, and cognitive changes associated with it. This, in turn, increases the chances of moderate to severe injuries such as bruises, head trauma, and hip fractures. According to WHO, the population above 65 years of age suffer the highest number of fatal falls globally.



On the other hand, evolving innate curiosity, developmental stages, and risk-taking factors are further increasing the demand for trauma care services among the pediatric population. Increasing consumer awareness regarding benefits offered by urgent care apps, such as affordable healthcare, convenient accessibility, regular follow-ups, and reduced waiting times, is further propelling industry growth. In addition, increasing government initiatives, rising investments by nonprofit organizations, and private companies to create awareness and to support the adoption of urgent care apps is positively impacting the market growth.



Urgent Care Apps Market Report: Highlights

The Post-hospital apps accounted for the largest share of 43.2% in 2024, which can be attributed to the need for digital solutions that streamline patient care, improve communication, and enhance the tracking and management of health conditions post-treatment.

The trauma segment held the largest market share of 32.2% in 2024, which can be attributed to the ability to provide timely and efficient emergency response by connecting victims with trained responders, ultimately improving pre-hospital care and reducing injury-related mortality and morbidity.

North America urgent care apps market held the largest share of 38% in 2024, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for 24/7 virtual healthcare access.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Urgent Care Apps Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Urgent Care Apps Market: Type Business Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Pre-Hospital Emergency care & Triaging Apps

4.5. In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

4.6. Post-Hospital Apps

Chapter 5. Urgent Care Apps Market: Clinical Area Type Business Analysis

5.1. Clinical Area Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Clinical Area Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Clinical Area Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Trauma

5.5. Stroke

5.6. Cardiac Conditions

5.7. Others

Chapter 6. Urgent Care Apps Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Type and Clinical Area Type

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.4. North America

6.5. Europe

6.6. Asia-Pacific

6.7. Latin America

6.8. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Participant Overview

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles/Listing

7.5.1. Allm Inc.

7.5.2. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.5.3. PatientSafe Solutions (Stryker)

7.5.4. AlayaCare

7.5.5. Twiage Solutions Inc.

7.5.6. TigerConnect

7.5.7. Siilo from Doctolib

7.5.8. Imprivata, Inc.

7.5.9. Medisafe

