Doti AI Raises $7M Seed Round to Fuel Vision for Secure Work AI





TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doti AI , a Work AI platform enabling enterprises to securely access and leverage internal knowledge in real time, today announced it has raised $7 million in seed funding. The round was led by F2 Venture Capital, with participation from notable angel investors including Jared Kasner, General Partner at Ineffable Ventures, and Guy Flechter, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Sola Security.

The enterprise AI market is projected to grow from $113.5 billion in 2023 to over $300 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for tools that streamline workflows and improve decision-making. However, existing solutions fall short in addressing key enterprise needs such as speed of deployment, usability and data security.

Doti addresses these challenges head on. Unlike traditional solutions that require months to implement, Doti is deployable in under an hour, on-premise or in the cloud. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing tools, consolidating data from multiple platforms into a unified, secure source of truth. Crucially, organizational data stays under the company’s control, with permissions and access controls at every level. This minimizes the risk of data breaches and ensures compliance with industry standards.

“Enterprises need more than just another search tool. They need a secure, intuitive platform that not only understands their data but delivers the right context when and where it’s needed,” said Matan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Doti. “At Doti, we’re transforming how teams interact with information, without compromising security or compliance.”

Doti handles both structured and unstructured data, enabling it to tackle tasks such as analyzing codebases, drafting communications, retrieving historical project context and answering policy questions. For example, sales teams can quickly pull up detailed client histories or access real-time data on product updates to personalize pitches during calls. Meanwhile, customer support teams can resolve issues faster by retrieving relevant knowledge base articles or identifying similar past cases without searching across multiple systems.

Built by Cybersecurity and Enterprise Software Experts

Doti was founded by Matan Cohen, CEO and Opher Hofshi, CPO, seasoned leaders with extensive experience in enterprise software and cybersecurity. The duo first collaborated at Wix, where they led critical teams in software development and infrastructure security. Recognizing the impact of “organizational information chaos” they encountered in large, fast-paced organizations, they co-founded Doti to tackle this challenge head on, with the mission of reshaping how enterprises securely connect and use internal knowledge. Their vision is to become the backbone of enterprise decision-making, with Doti embedding itself into workflows that impact every employee and process with secure, actionable insights.

Delivering Instant Answers Without Compromising Security

Doti’s platform uniquely combines advanced contextual AI with enterprise-grade security, offering deployment options to meet even the most stringent compliance standards. Unlike traditional tools, Doti not only connects the dots across internal systems but also delivers contextually relevant insights tailored to specific workflows, from sales, customer service, product and more.

Recognizing that many employees struggle to fully leverage AI platforms to date, Doti has designed its solution to work proactively. “One of the biggest challenges we’ve seen is that employees often don’t know what to ask or how to prompt AI effectively,” said Opher Hofshi, CPO and co-founder of Doti. “To address this, Doti integrates with platforms like Slack to monitor ongoing conversations. When Doti identifies a question it can address within its secure connection to company systems, it sends a real-time direct response to the employee. This proactive approach removes the need for users to consciously decide what to ask or how to leverage the platform, naturally integrating into their daily workflows and addressing their queries in the most intuitive way possible,” he added.

“Doti is tackling a fundamental challenge that many enterprises face but no one has really managed to solve: securely accessing and utilizing internal knowledge,” said Jonathan Saacks, Managing Partner at F2 Venture Capital. “Their innovative approach to enterprise AI and their focus on security and user experience make them uniquely positioned to lead this market.”

Early Traction and Market Impact

Doti has seen strong early adoption, with employee usage increasing by an average of 4X within three months of deployment across several leading enterprises. In one instance, usage grew 11X during the same period, showcasing how effectively the platform integrates into existing workflows and delivers value.

This strong adoption reflects Doti’s ability to seamlessly integrate with existing tools, deliver intuitive usability and provide actionable insights that employees trust. These early results underscore Doti’s potential to reshape enterprise AI, helping organizations realize the full potential of its data and achieve measurable impact across teams.

About Doti AI

Doti AI is an Enterprise AI platform redefining how enterprises securely connect, access and leverage its internal knowledge. With enterprise-grade security at its core, Doti delivers real-time, actionable insights seamlessly integrated into existing workflows. By breaking down silos and eliminating obstacles, Doti enables teams to increase productivity 10X, make faster decisions and move business forward with unprecedented efficiency. Founded in Tel Aviv by Matan Cohen and Opher Hofshi, Doti is setting a new standard for how organizations harness knowledge to drive impact.

Media Contact:

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b778201-f973-4008-9ecb-86dd5276f675

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43b8bda4-1f16-4990-a78d-66eb2a00ee64