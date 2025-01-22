Smart Textiles for Military Market Expected to Reach USD 3340.31 Million by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart textiles are intelligent textile structures or fabrics that can sense and react to environmental stimuli, which may be mechanical, thermal, chemical, biological, or magnetic. Smart textiles are increasingly incorporated beyond the horizontal textile value chain into service ecosystems. Because of this, it is projected that smart textiles' material and tangible properties will be broadened to incorporate intangible qualities from services, such as the ability to track and store data and change a material's functionality over time. Smart textiles are frequently used by army authorities worldwide. Textile-based materials improved with nanotechnology and electronics are heavily utilized to produce technologically advanced military outfits and materials. Thanks to smart technologies, armed people can complete tasks with fewer tools and loads.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-textiles-for-the-military-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Growing Defense Budgets and Military Modernization Initiatives Drive the Global Market

The growing hegemonism, unilateralism, and power politics that have fueled numerous global crises due to the fundamental changes in the worldwide strategic environment have jeopardized the structure of international security systems. The vagueness of territorial claims between various countries, like in the case of Saudi Arabia and Iran in the Middle East during the Cold War, is one of the critical reasons for unsettling the geopolitical environment. The most common government approach to increasing national security is to increase military spending. Military giants like the US, UK, China, France, Australia, and India have focused on enhancing their armed forces' technological prowess. The armed forces are working on several modernization efforts to ensure that the current defensive equipment is combat-ready. These programs are now funded in part by increased defense spending.

Ongoing Evolution of Textile and Manufacturing Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Fundamentally, producing technical textiles involves many innovative yarn systems and techniques. Depending on the purpose for which they are intended, smart fabrics integrate technology and fibers. These fibers include conductive yarns and polymers, shape memory polymers, encapsulated phase change materials, fiber optics, microelectronics, and sensors. Designers and engineers were motivated by the development of micro-electric systems to combine electricity with clothing, transforming the textile industry and opening the door for creating smart textiles. Smart textiles will soon be able to see, hear, sense, communicate, store energy, adjust the temperature, monitor your health, change color, and more, thanks to fibers and yarns, flexible integrated circuits, LEDs, and sensors. Adding conductive polymers to photovoltaic fibers is a crucial step toward developing textile-based solar cells. A functioning photovoltaic fiber has been made by Konarka Technologies Inc., a pioneer in developing and marketing power polymers that harvest light energy.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.74% during the forecast period. In response to the innovation and quick uptake of smart wearable technologies, the Asia-Pacific defense industry is gradually devoting significant human, material, and financial resources to integrating smart wearable technology into the military and developing a military strategy for smart wearable device systems. The early test results of a newly developed artificial cloaking skin, which enables soldiers to successfully blend in during the day and avoid being spotted by thermal cameras at night, have been published by researchers from South Korea. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) anticipates implementing smartwatches to track its training program by 2022. With the use of smartwatches, instructors can monitor cadet vitals in real time, which is expected to improve the safety and efficiency of the present training regimen.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.12%during the forecast period. The British Army is searching for quick fixes to improve service members' deployability and general health using data science and technology. The objective is to provide indicators and warnings before harm, enabling early intervention and injury prevention, using useful sensors, and aiding data processing. The three areas of focus are noise-induced hearing loss, environmental injury (heat and cold), and musculoskeletal injury (MSKI) (NIHL). TNIITochMash, a significant weapon designer and manufacturer for the Russian military and MVD Internal Troops, and Ros Electronics, a notable Russian electronics manufacturer, have unveiled a new active camouflage textile that offers extreme scalability and can even be used on tanks and other military equipment.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Smart Textiles for Military Market @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-textiles-for-the-military-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global smart textiles military market size was valued at USD 413.15 million in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 521.15 million in 2025 to USD 3340.31 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 26.14% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product type, the global smart textiles for the military market are bifurcated into camouflage, energy harvest, temperature monitoring and control, protection and mobility, health monitoring, and diagnostics. The temperature monitoring and control segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.76% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.74% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

DuPont L. Gore and Associates Inc. Milliken and Company Schoeller Textil AG Nike Eeonyx Corporation Textronics, Inc. Noble Biomaterials Inc. BAE Systems PLC. Interactive Wear AG Sensoria Fitness Loomia Hexoskin Applycon

Recent Developments

In March 2022, L. Gore & Associates of the United States unveiled the first Gore-Tex stretch fabric technology for military rain jackets.

L. Gore & Associates of the United States unveiled the first Gore-Tex stretch fabric technology for military rain jackets. In May 2022,the Australian Department of Defence started the rollout of the Royal Australian Navy’s new maritime uniform. This uniform was developed by partnering with Workwear Group, Melbourne, and Bruck Textiles Group and is incorporated with inherent fire-retardant properties within the fabric.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Passive smart textile

Active/ultra-smart textiles

By Applications

Camouflage

Energy Harvesting and Thermo Electricity

Temperature Monitoring and Control

Protection and Mobility

Health Monitoring and Diagnostics

Others

By End User (2019-2031)

Military & Defense

Building & Construction

Automotive

Sport & Fitness

Medical

Entertainment

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-textiles-for-the-military-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com