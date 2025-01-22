Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar powered UAE Team Emirates XRG Extends Partnership with Ultrahuman

Dubai, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrahuman, a pioneer in health optimisation extends its partnership with the world-renowned UCI WorldTour cycling team, UAE Team Emirates XRG, which includes world renowned cyclists such as Tadej Pogačar, three-time Tour de France winner. The collaboration aims to further enhance the team’s training, recovery, and performance, leveraging Ultrahuman’s technology to unlock new levels of efficiency and athletic potential.

At the heart of this partnership is the Ultrahuman Ring, the world’s lightest sleep tracking wearable. This ultra-light design ensures it fits effortlessly into the team’s rigorous training regime.



The needs of cyclists rely heavily on precise training and recovery to be at their peak and to push their limits. Training is metered to the level of recovery of the cyclist and can also benefit from detecting early signs of fatigue, illness and stress.





UAE Team Emirates XRG team members Jhonatan Narvaez (L) and Sebas Molano (R) with the Ultrahuman Ring Air

Designed for performance and recovery tracking, the Ring AIR provides detailed insights into fueling, recovery, and endurance metrics through multisensor data streams. This data is leveraged by the UAE Team Emirates XRG coaches via a coaching dashboard to access crucial bio-insights. The coaches remotely access rider biomarkers, and use the insights to make informed decisions about the cyclists' training and competition.

These insights include granular analysis of essential sleep phases — awake, REM and NREM, stress rhythm and cardio-tone for the cyclists which are critical to tailor precise recovery protocols.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with one of the world’s most successful pro-cycling teams, UAE Team Emirates.” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman. “The Ultrahuman Ring’s advanced biomarker insights will continue to empower the team, helping them understand each rider’s unique training, sleep and recovery needs, and optimise them based on evidence-backed insights.”

By leveraging this technology, UAE Team Emirates gains a competitive edge through enhanced physical endurance, sustained energy levels, and sharper cognitive performance during races.

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal & CEO at UAE Team Emirates XRG. “We are very pleased to renew our partnership together with Ultrahuman. Professional cycling is becoming more and more data driven and insights which Ultrahuman technology provides are invaluable when it comes to tailoring training programmes for our athletes. Not only is the Ultrahuman Ring a key tool for performance but also, crucially, to monitor the overall health of our athletes.”



The Ultrahuman Ring AIR integrates seamlessly with the team’s dashboard, giving access to crucial biomarkers, such as heart rate, heart rate variability, stress, temperature, VO2 max, and oxygen saturation, ensuring precision in training and recovery planning. In simple terms - heart rate and heart rate variability give an insight into athlete recovery, stress and temperature provide a window into the athlete’s ability to cope with the training demands, and VO2 max coupled with O2 saturation reflects endurance.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is the world's most comprehensive self-quantification platform. Ultrahuman's products include the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, the world's lightest sleep-tracking wearable; Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform; Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with pioneering UltraTrace™ technology; and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home. By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform, Ultrahuman creates a grand unified view of the human body. For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About UAE Team Emirates XRG

UAE Team Emirates XRG entered the highest level of professional cycling, the World Tour, in early 2017. The team has the aim of representing an entire nation, the UAE, and promoting a healthy lifestyle linked to the use of the bicycle. Season after season, the Emirati team has attracted a growing number of world-class riders and quality sponsors, taking them to new heights and successes in the biggest races in the world. The culmination of this growth and success has come with the victories of Tadej Pogacar in the Tour de France in 2020, 2021 and 2024 and becoming the number 1 ranked team in the UCI World Tour in 2023 and 2024.