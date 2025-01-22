Pliant Therapeutics Appoints Delphine Imbert, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Officer

Dr. Imbert brings 25 years of strategic clinical to commercial-stage manufacturing and drug development experience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a late-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced the appointment of Delphine Imbert, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Imbert brings 25 years of product development, process optimization and manufacturing experience across multiple drug modalities, including small molecules. In this role, Dr. Imbert will lead chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC)-related activities in support of Pliant’s commercial-stage readiness plan.

“Delphine is an experienced CMC strategy and operations leader who has built high-performing organizations resulting in the successful advancement of small molecule drugs from development through approval and launch,” said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant. “Delphine’s breadth of pharmaceutical development experience, including manufacturing processes, supply chain, logistics and sourcing, as well as associated regulatory filings, will be instrumental as we advance bexotegrast toward approval.”

"I am delighted to be joining Pliant at this important time in the Company's evolution," said Dr. Imbert. "As Pliant advances its portfolio, I look forward to contributing my expertise in CMC technical operations and commercial-stage readiness to assist in delivering potentially important treatments to patients in need.”

Dr. Imbert is a seasoned biopharmaceutical leader who brings 25 years of technical manufacturing operations experience to Pliant. Most recently, Dr. Imbert served as Senior Vice President of CMC and Technical Operations at Chinook Therapeutics (acquired by Novartis). As a member of the Executive Committee, Dr. Imbert built and managed a fully outsourced CMC, manufacturing and supply chain organization in support of Chinook’s global Phase 1 to Phase 3 clinical trials and successfully led change management initiatives in support of assets transition into Novartis. Prior to Chinook, Dr. Imbert held the role of Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Dermira (acquired by Eli Lily and Company). Over her 10-year tenure, she established fully virtual CMC, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in a fit-for-purpose manner in support of a broad portfolio of small molecules and biologics to Phase 3 as well as the launch of QBREXZA®. Prior to Dermira, Dr. Imbert held research and development leadership roles of increasing seniority at Anacor Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer), most recently serving as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Research and Development. Earlier in her career, Dr. Imbert held scientific and product development roles at Alza Corporation (a Johnson & Johnson company) and Cellegy Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Imbert graduated with an engineering degree from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris (Chimie ParisTech) and received a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Imbert was also a NIH Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of California San Francisco.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of α v ß6 and α v ß 1 integrins that is in development in the lead indication for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, an adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of α v ß 8 and α v ß 1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α 7 β 1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those regarding the Company’s current and future commercial plans and strategies, including the Company’s goal of becoming the leader in the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis and rare fibrotic pulmonary diseases and developing important treatments for patients in need. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Pliant Therapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development and commercialization of our product candidates, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the impact of current macroeconomic and marketplace conditions on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, our reliance on third parties for critical aspects of our development operations, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, including the availability of additional term loans under our loan facility, and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Unless otherwise noted, Pliant is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

