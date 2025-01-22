Palisade Bio to Present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Healthcare Investment Webinar

Live webcast on Wednesday, January 29th at 2:20 PM ET



Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade will present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Healthcare Investment Webinar being held on January 29, 2025.

Conference Details:

Conference: LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 2:20 PM ET

Presenter: JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer

Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com .

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .