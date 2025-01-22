OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Distribution Agreement with Thrive Orthopedics LLC

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that the Company gained distribution rights to bring additional bracing solutions to the US market through its OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing (OPSB) division.

OrthoPediatrics’ OPSB division has established a distribution agreement with Thrive Orthopedics LLC focused on three unique pediatric orthotic solutions. The Thrive Orthopedics F3 Hero Pediatric AFO is a lightweight carbon fiber ankle foot orthosis that provides the stability needed to improve walking while allowing flexibility and energy return at the correct moments to produce a more normalized, smooth, and dynamic walking pattern. This type of AFO is indicated for children who have challenges walking due to cerebral palsy, spina bifida, foot drop due to chemotherapy, or many other diagnoses. The TruStretch Pediatric Equinus Brace® is an innovative “above the knee” bracing solution that provides optimal stretching of the gastroc-soleus muscles for children with equinus deformity. The Thrive® Pediatric X-Glide Carbon Fiber Insoles come in both rigid and flexible foot plate styles and offer low profile and lightweight gait training tools.

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing division President, commented, “The OPSB team is starting the new year off with exciting news. I am so proud of everything we are advancing to help more KIDS with non-operative care. The distribution agreement with Thrive Orthopedics represents the next phase of our planned growth, bringing more innovative solutions to children around the world.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 70 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit https://opsb.com/.

About Thrive Orthopedics

Thrive Orthopedics was founded on one simple premise; to help practitioners and patients by designing and delivering the best carbon fiber AFOs in the world. We believe our products have the best function, craftsmanship, value, and warranty in the entire industry. We are delivering health with compassion and care.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406