PureCars Introduces RylieAI: The Leading Edge of Automotive Advertising Technology

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today the release of RylieAI, a powerful new toolset designed to help dealerships connect with customers more effectively, drive revenue growth, and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape. Powered by PureCars’ proprietary Customer Data Platform (CDP), The AutoMiner, this integrated platform empowers dealerships to connect with customers more effectively, increase efficiency, and ultimately achieve greater success.

RylieAI Audiences: Drive Targeted Marketing with Precision

RylieAI Audiences enables dealerships to create hyper-targeted customer segments that meet or exceed audience minimums for paid media and social campaigns. Using advanced data modeling, RylieAI Audiences analyzes customer demographics, behavior, and purchase intent, allowing dealerships to reach customers across platforms like Google, Facebook, and Instagram. Audiences drives stronger engagement and maximizes ad spend by ensuring campaigns focus on the most relevant customers.

RylieAI Conversations: The Future of Dealership Interaction

RylieAI Conversations facilitates seamless, real-time communication across multiple channels, including text, and email, allowing dealerships to connect with customers instantly and meaningfully. From answering questions to scheduling appointments, this component provides personalized, timely responses that enhance customer satisfaction, build lasting relationships, and drive higher conversion rates. RylieAI Conversations ensures that dealerships are always accessible and responsive to customer needs, 24/7.

RylieAI Digital Assistant: Automotive’s First Revenue-Driving Digital Employee

RylieAI Digital Assistant is designed to take the legwork out of data processing for dealership teams. By sifting through extensive datasets, this intelligent assistant identifies high-value leads, highlights new sales opportunities, and suggests the most effective campaigns to run. With RylieAI Digital Assistant, dealerships can streamline processes, boost productivity, and focus efforts on the most promising opportunities, ultimately maximizing marketing efficiency and enhancing revenue growth.

“RylieAI provides dealerships with a transformative way to understand and engage with their customers,” said Aaron Sheeks, CEO of PureCars. “By combining precision audience targeting, intelligent data-driven insights, and responsive, real-time communication, RylieAI empowers dealerships to achieve a new level of efficiency and effectiveness in customer interaction, helping to elevate the dealership experience and drive business growth.”

PureCars is committed to developing solutions specifically designed to solve dealership and manufacturer challenges. With the release of the RylieAI product suite, PureCars continues to advance automotive innovation, ensuring dealerships are equipped to succeed in a data-driven, customer-centric market.

For more information on RylieAI, please visit www.purecars.com

Dealers attending the upcoming NADA Show 2025 in New Orleans are invited to visit PureCars in booth #4265 to learn more about RylieAI and other innovative solutions, designed to solve today’s most common retail challenges.

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealerships win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and service orders at lower costs. Combining customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising, and market analytics, PureCars provides dealers and partners with marketing technology that enhances efficiency and profitability. PureCars is a certified digital provider for 17 OEMs in the U.S. and 2 in Canada, maintains compliance with over 40 brands and serves 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.