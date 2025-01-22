BeyondTrade Securities Rebrands to Nest Egg Securities, Pioneering the Future of Self-Directed Investment Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG) is pleased to announce the strategic rebranding of its subsidiary, BeyondTrade Securities Inc., to Nest Egg Securities, Inc. This transformation represents a significant step forward in the company’s progression into the brokerage and self-directed investment landscape, underscoring its commitment to equipping individuals with sophisticated, accessible tools to secure long-term financial stability.

A Reimagined Identity for an Evolving Mission

The rebranding to Nest Egg Securities underscores the company’s dedication to delivering seamless, innovative investment solutions. With the forthcoming launch of the Nest Egg Investments application, the platform will cater to millennials and individuals seeking intuitive tools to build IRAs and develop enduring wealth strategies for the future.

"Nest Egg Securities embodies a progressive vision for modern wealth management," stated Bruce Ji, Senior Vice President of Nest Egg Securities, Inc. "We are creating a comprehensive ecosystem that empowers both novice and seasoned investors to confidently nurture and grow their financial assets through intelligent, user-friendly technologies."

Strategic Innovations for Today’s Investor

Nest Egg Securities is focused on deploying cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of an increasingly tech-savvy investor demographic:

Self-Directed Investment Accounts : Granting users full autonomy to manage their portfolios with precision and ease.

: Granting users full autonomy to manage their portfolios with precision and ease. Advanced AI-Driven Analytics : Providing actionable insights and tailored investment recommendations to optimize decision-making.

: Providing actionable insights and tailored investment recommendations to optimize decision-making. Simplified Retirement Planning: Enabling users to build IRAs with tools that seamlessly integrate long-term financial objectives and broader wealth strategies.



Positioning for Sustained Growth in the Digital Investment Era

The rebranding represents a pivotal moment in AI Unlimited Group’s broader strategy to cultivate an interconnected ecosystem of AI-powered platforms. By entering the brokerage sector, Nest Egg Securities is strategically poised to capture the growing demand for digital-first investment solutions.

"Nest Egg Securities signals our dedication to delivering innovative, client-centered financial tools," said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited Group. "Through Nest Egg, we are shaping the future of wealth management with a vision that is accessible, empowering, and purposefully designed for the evolving needs of the next generation."

About Nest Egg Securities, Inc.

Previously operating as BeyondTrade Securities, Nest Egg Securities, Inc. is a leading-edge brokerage and investment platform focused on empowering users with advanced tools to manage and grow their wealth. As part of AI Unlimited Group, Nest Egg Securities integrates sophisticated technology with intuitive user design to redefine the investment experience. The Nest Egg app serves as a robust solution for millennials and individuals aspiring to build IRAs and enhance their financial portfolios over the coming decades.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG) is an AI-driven technology incubator dedicated to pioneering seamless, high-impact solutions for individuals and businesses. With expertise spanning fintech, travel, and investment, AI Unlimited Group leverages advanced AI, machine learning, and cloud infrastructure to deliver highly personalized and actionable insights. For more information, visit www.aiug.ai.

