McGraw Hill Begins Collaboration with AnkiHub, Linking the Popular Flashcard Program for Med Students to Trusted McGraw Hill Study Content

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global education company McGraw Hill today announced a new collaboration with AnkiHub, a web application that integrates with the online flashcard study platform Anki to facilitate mass collaboration and real-time updates for medical students around the world.



Through this collaboration, AnKing Step Deck flashcards, one of AnkiHub’s most widely used study tools, will be tagged and deep-linked to content from McGraw Hill’s Boards & Beyond, an on-demand video platform for students, and First Aid Forward, a digital study resource created to help students prepare for the United States Medical Licensing Examinations (USMLE). This update gives students the opportunity to find resources and images that align with their study flow with just one click, eliminating the need for users to search for additional information manually.



“With the integration of links to McGraw Hill’s trusted content in the widely recognized AnkiHub platform, learners worldwide can easily locate the materials they need to prepare for medical exams, all in one place,” said Scott Grillo, President of McGraw Hill's Global Professional group. “With this new relationship, we’re thrilled to continue supporting medical students and clinicians by meeting them where they want to study and offering additional resources along their learning journeys.”



The integration allows AnkiHub users to access, create, and share resources to help them study for the USMLE Steps 1, 2 and 3. Organized tags to McGraw Hill’s trusted resources streamline the study process, helping students prioritize study materials critical for exams and clinical practice. By providing deep links in AnkiHub’s high-yield flashcards to comprehensive resources from McGraw Hill, students are encouraged to take a multi-faceted approach to understanding complex medical topics that can reinforce knowledge.



“With the addition of Boards & Beyond and First Aid Forward deep links to the AnKing Step Deck flashcards, AnkiHub will be an even more powerful tool for medical students, supporting deeper learning, more efficient study pathways, and easy access to trusted content with just one click,” said Nicholas Flint, MD, co-founder of AnkiHub. “McGraw Hill’s global scale will help expand AnkiHub’s reach to millions of medical students around the world.”



McGraw Hill’s integration into AnkiHub is now available. To access the resources, users will need active subscriptions to AnkiHub Premium, First Aid Forward and/or Boards & Beyond. Both First Aid Forward and Boards & Beyond offer a 7-day free trial for those who don’t already have a subscription.



For more information about McGraw Hill Professional, visit mhprofessional.com, and for more information about AnkiHub, visit ankihub.net.

