Dataiku Launches Dataiku Optimizer for Snowflake to Help Customers Monitor Consumption and Identify New Integrations

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today announced the launch of Dataiku Optimizer for Snowflake, a Snowflake Native App that empowers joint customers to monitor and improve their usage of Snowflake services while working within their Dataiku projects. Built using the Snowflake Native App Framework and Streamlit in Snowflake, Dataiku Optimizer is available on Snowflake Marketplace. In addition, eligible Snowflake customers can now use their Snowflake Capacity commitment toward Dataiku subscriptions as part of the Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program, only available in select regions.

The Dataiku Universal AI Platform helps technical and business teams alike develop and deliver data products, models, and analytical applications — such as data cleaning pipelines, KPI reports, multi-modal LLM-powered workflows, and more — which can all be powered by Snowflake data, compute, and AI. As organizations steadily expand user access to Snowflake AI through Dataiku, IT teams need greater transparency and robust controls over individual data access, output quality, and total cost. As a Snowflake Native App, Dataiku Optimizer provides IT administrators with visibility and management of Snowflake warehouse consumption and Cortex LLM queries driven by Dataiku users. Additionally, Dataiku’s Snowflake Native App crawls Dataiku recipe metadata for options to optimize runtime engines. Now, armed with monitoring and always-on optimization tools, IT can feel confident supporting business teams in driving innovative GenAI for virtually any use case or industry.

“Organizations are always looking for ways to improve performance and control costs. With the Dataiku Optimizer for Snowflake, we are giving our customers the tools they need to maximize the efficiency of their AI and analytics projects all within their existing native Snowflake environment,” said Jed Dougherty, Head of Platform Strategy at Dataiku.

“Transparency is key. With Dataiku’s new Snowflake Native App, our joint customers can both find new joint integrations to increase their capabilities, as well as optimize their ongoing use of Snowflake data and AI, including helping customers improve project runtimes,” said Kieran Kennedy, Global Head, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. “We're confident that the Dataiku Optimizer for Snowflake, along with our continued collaboration with Dataiku, will help ensure enterprise AI remains fast, secure, and even more accessible across all levels of the organization.”

For more information, visit Dataiku’s Snowflake partnership page or explore the Dataiku Optimizer for Snowflake on Snowflake Marketplace.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, uniting the technology, teams, and operations needed for companies to build intelligence into their daily operations, from modern analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth.

Connect with Dataiku through their blog, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.






