CPAClub Combines Technology with Expert Access to Elevate Member Experience

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAClub, a leading provider of professional accountants, advisors and auditors to public accounting firms and companies throughout the U.S. and abroad via its award-winning subscription model, announces its latest technology-driven initiatives, including the launch of the AI-powered CPAClub Coach and its role in authoring content for the new PCAOB quality control standard (PCAOB QC 1000), embedded within the Caseware™ SQM application.

Introducing CPAClub Coach: An AI-Powered Advisor and Live CPA in One

Building on its commitment to innovation, CPAClub is excited to unveil CPAClub Coach, an AI-powered advisor combined with live CPA expertise. Designed to bridge the talent gap in accounting, CPAClub Coach integrates artificial intelligence with live expert support, offering members personalized coaching and timely, standards-based guidance on both accounting and audit-related questions. Members also have access to experienced professionals for more complex issues. Based on members’ inquiries, CPAClub Coach may recommend specific nano-learning courses from a custom-developed, growing library, further enhancing productivity, promoting professional growth and reducing the reliance on overburdened supervisors.

Leading the Way in Quality Management Standards

CPAClub also continues to help public accounting firms navigate the evolving landscape of quality management. As firms face new quality management requirements—ranging from the AICPA’s Statement on Quality Management Standards (SQMS) to PCAOB QC 1000—CPAClub’s solutions ensure they have both the technological and human resources to meet these challenges.

Both the SQMS and PCAOB QC 1000 must be implemented by December 15, 2025, marking a significant shift in how firms approach quality management. Expanding on the partnership announced in August 2024, Caseware™ selected CPAClub for its deep expertise in quality management and regulatory matters to author the PCAOB QC 1000 content for its SQM application. This collaboration integrates the PCAOB QC 1000 standards into the solution, providing firms with a seamless, one-stop resource to comply with these complex requirements.

Driving Value Through Strategic People and Partnerships

Stephanie Hidalgo, CPA, and Ellen Sulistio, CPA, who both joined CPAClub in August 2024, played pivotal roles in developing CPAClub Coach and the new PCAOB QC 1000 content. Hidalgo is a former audit manager at KPMG, where she worked in its Audit Technology Organization before leading the development of CPAClub Coach. Sulistio, a former senior manager in PwC’s National Quality Organization, led the creation of the PCAOB QC 1000 content.

“At CPAClub, we view technology—when combined with the right human capital—as a transformative accelerator for the accounting ecosystem,” says Chris Vanover, CPAClub president. “By merging AI-driven tools like CPAClub Coach and Caseware SQM with our professional expertise, we’re creating a powerful synergy that delivers unmatched quality, elevates our commitment to providing a five-star experience for our members and advances our mission to improve the CPA profession.”

With a commitment to excellence, innovation and professional empowerment, CPAClub continues to redefine accounting traditions and ensure its members are ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow with efficiency and confidence.

About CPAClub

CPAClub is transforming how public accounting firms and companies meet accounting, advisory and assurance requirements by turning the traditional model upside down. Founded and led by one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting and one of CPA Practice Advisor’s 20 Under 40 Top Influencers, CPAClub was recognized as a Top New Product by Accounting Today. CPAClub offers onshore accounting, advisory and assurance solutions throughout the United States and abroad via its award-winning subscription model. Learn more at cpaclub.cpa.

