Intelerad Expands AI Ecosystem with CARPL.ai Partnership

Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, today announced that CARPL.ai (CARPL), the largest marketplace for radiology AI applications, has joined its AI partner ecosystem. This partnership is powered by InteleGence™, Intelerad’s advanced integration platform, which allows users to seamlessly access a curated ecosystem of best-in-breed AI solutions, including CARPL’s extensive marketplace of over 140 AI applications.

“We are proud to partner with Intelerad to simplify the adoption of AI and help radiologists unlock its full value in their daily practice,” said Vidur Mahajan, MD, CEO of CARPL.ai. “This integration allows healthcare providers to leverage the power of AI through CARPL’s FDA-cleared AI platform without complexity, improving efficiency and patient outcomes.”

By integrating CARPL into its ecosystem, Intelerad enables radiologists to choose the AI tools that best meet their clinical needs and incorporate them seamlessly into their workflows. CARPL’s viewer and widget allow radiologists to access and act on AI findings directly within Intelerad’s InteleViewer™, preserving the familiarity and efficiency of their trusted workflows. Additionally, CARPL adheres to best-in-class standards for safe and secure AI consumption, offering multiple ways to integrate AI outputs into clinical practice.

“We’re pleased to have CARPL join our partner ecosystem, strengthening our ability to provide radiologists with the most trusted and effective AI solutions,” said Jordan Bazinsky, CEO of Intelerad. “Together, we are addressing the most pressing challenges in medical imaging and enabling radiologists to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional patient care.”

