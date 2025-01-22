Esusu Acquires Celeri to Revolutionize Fraud Prevention in Housing

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esusu , the innovative fintech platform transforming lives through rental data and credit building, proudly announces its acquisition of Celeri , a leading AI-powered fraud prevention software provider for the residential real estate industry. This partnership marks a leap forward, equipping property owners with advanced tools to combat rental fraud and creating fairer housing opportunities for working families.

In today’s multifamily housing market, fraud is on the rise. One in 10 rental applicants submits false documents, and 93% of property managers report fraud incidents in the last year. This acquisition reinforces Esusu’s customer-centric approach of delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect property owners, reduce risks, and ensure a more equitable housing process for millions of families.

AI-Powered Solutions for Smarter Leasing

Celeri is trusted by industry leaders including CAF Management, Meridian Management, Monian Group, Rushmore Management, and Trinity Property Consultants, for its exceptional fraud detection technology. Celeri’s AI system identifies discrepancies invisible to the human eye, allowing property managers to:

Instantly verify documents and identities,

Spot fraudulent applications in seconds,

Operate within existing workflows,

Mitigate bad debt and

Enhance leasing efficiency.



This technology integrates seamlessly with Esusu’s platform, delivering a reliable, unbiased approach to verifying applicants. By removing the risk of unconscious bias, Celeri’s solutions foster fairness and equity in housing, ensuring honest applicants get the opportunities they deserve.

A Bold Vision for Housing Equity

“Today, we’re making a bold leap toward a housing market that is more secure, efficient, and fair,” said Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. “By welcoming Celeri to the Esusu platform, we’re equipping our customers with sophisticated fraud prevention tools that save thousands in lost rent and eviction costs while breaking down barriers for hardworking families seeking a place to call home.”

Celeri’s leadership shares this commitment. Jun Seo, Co-Founder and CEO of Celeri, remarked: “Joining forces with a market leader like Esusu allows us to expand the reach of our technology and continue delivering top-tier fraud prevention solutions at scale. Together, we’re paving the way for smarter, faster, and more effective screening processes while empowering property owners and renters alike.”

Seamless Integration for Customers

The acquisition was finalized earlier this month with approval from both companies’ shareholders. Celeri will continue to operate independently under its current brand, ensuring continuity for existing customers. Esusu customers can contact their account managers to discuss integrating Celeri’s services into their operations.

About Esusu

Esusu is a leading financial technology platform that empowers residents and transforms property performance by leveraging rental data. Its rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus, boosting renters’ credit scores and helping property owners reduce evictions. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 5 million rental units across all 50 states in the U.S. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and Twitter @getesusu.

About Celeri

Celeri is a leader in AI-driven fraud prevention solutions for the residential real estate industry. By providing accurate income and identity verification tools, Celeri helps property managers detect fraudulent applications, streamline screening processes, and reduce the costs associated with evictions and lost rental income.