Wyebot Appoints Mike Penrod as Director of Marketing

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot , the industry leader in AI-driven WiFi optimization, today announced the appointment of Mike Penrod as Director of Marketing, a strategic hire that follows the company's record enterprise growth in 2024 and expanding partnerships with global technology leaders Cisco, Intel and Zebra. This key appointment supports Wyebot's accelerating growth and increasing market presence in the WiFi optimization category.

As Director of Marketing, Penrod will lead Wyebot's global marketing strategy and execution, focusing on expanding enterprise market presence and strategic partnerships. He brings over 18 years of experience developing and executing marketing strategies for global technology leaders, with particular expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies and building strategic alliances.

“Mike’s diverse background and experience in marketing leadership at some of the most well-known tech companies in the world make him a clear fit for this role and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join Wyebot at such an important time,” said Wyebot’s CEO and Co-Founder Roger Sands. “2024 was a year of many successes for Wyebot, and under Mike’s leadership, we expect to build even greater awareness for our market-leading solutions while continuing our upward trajectory and securing more customer market share.”

Prior to joining Wyebot, Penrod established a proven track record of driving global marketing strategy and revenue growth at some of technology's most innovative companies. At Amazon Web Services, he led the global strategic alliances marketing organization, partnering with industry giants including SAP, VMware and Microsoft. His expertise spans enterprise technology marketing leadership roles at Dell Technologies, Nutanix and Symantec, complemented by foundational experience as an IT product manager, giving him firsthand understanding of the challenges Wyebot's customers face.

“Organizations are increasingly realizing that traditional network monitoring tools aren't enough to ensure reliable WiFi performance for their business-critical operations," said Penrod. "Wyebot's difference lies in our ability to see network performance through the end-user's eyes, using AI to catch issues and recommend fixes before they cause problems. I'm excited to work with Roger and the team to expand our global presence and empower businesses to build more resilient wireless networks.”

For more information, visit wyebot.com or follow Wyebot on LinkedIn .

About Wyebot

Wyebot is transforming how organizations optimize their business-critical WiFi networks. Our AI-powered Wireless Intelligence Platform combines intelligent sensors and agents with cloud-based software to analyze WiFi networks from the end-user perspective, automatically detecting both intermittent and critical issues, and proactively recommending solutions. Trusted by leading enterprises, healthcare organizations, and educational institutions worldwide, Wyebot's vendor-agnostic platform reduces mean time to resolution by up to 90% and eliminates up to 80% of onsite troubleshooting visits. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Wyebot continues to set new standards in wireless network reliability.

Media Contact:

FischTank PR

wyebot@fischtankpr.com