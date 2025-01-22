White River Bancshares Co. Earns a $1.83 million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Share, in 4Q24 and $6.93 Million, or $3.03 Per Diluted Share for the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $788,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share. For the full year of 2024, net income increased to $6.93 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $2.55 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the year 2023. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split issued September 4, 2024.

Results for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $550,000 provision for credit losses. This compared to a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding taxes and credit loss provisions, the Company’s pretax, pre-provision net income was $3.22 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.15 million in the third quarter of 2024.

“We had a great year in 2024, driven by the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us,” said Gary Head, Chairman and CEO. “Growth in our loan portfolio and a high interest rate environment played a big role, significantly contributing to increased net interest income and profitability relative to the prior year. Fourth quarter results were especially solid, with net income more than doubling compared to the same quarter last year. These strong results were achieved through robust revenue generation, net interest margin expansion, and the $12.46 million private placement of common shares completed earlier in the year. This additional capital has allowed us to fund new loan growth and support our strategic plans. While achieving the second-best year of earnings in our Company’s history is exciting, what matters most is how we’re helping our customers reach their goals and supporting our incredible team. We’re committed to building on this momentum and driving even greater success in 2025.”

“We’ve continued to focus on growing our deposit balances over the last several years, which has allowed us to use these deposits as our primary source of funding new loan growth,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Total deposits increased 5.5% during the quarter and 14.0% year-over-year. While the deposit mix has changed over the past year as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, we anticipate the mix will start to stabilize with the recent interest rate reductions. At year end, demand and non-interest bearing accounts represented 19.7% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 39.3% of total deposits. We see additional opportunities for growing deposits in 2025 as we continue to attract new customers to the Bank.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $788,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased 28.4% to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 39 basis points to 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.96% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company recorded a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, and a $575,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loans increased 13.0% to $1.064 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $941.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming loans totaled $55,000, or 0.01% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $133.8 million, or 14.0%, during the year to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $959.2 million a year ago.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 73.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

Total risk-based capital ratio estimates of 12.75%, Tier 1 ratio of 11.50%, and Leverage ratio of 9.74% for the Bank on December 31, 2024.

Tangible book value per common share was $38.74 at December 31, 2024, compared to $39.09 a year ago.

Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company generated a ROAA of 0.58% and a ROAE of 7.34%, compared to 0.91% and 11.33%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 and 0.28% and 4.03%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

“Our NIM expanded three basis points during the fourth quarter, compared to the prior quarter, and increased 39 basis points compared to the year ago quarter, as the contributions from robust loan growth and higher asset yields more than offset the modest increase in funding costs,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate funding costs should start to stabilize or decrease in future quarters due to the recent interest rate declines.” The Company’s NIM was 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024, and expanded 39 basis points compared to 2.96% in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year, the NIM expanded 24 basis points to 3.23%, compared to 2.99% for 2023.

Net interest income increased 28.4% to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased 27.0% to $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, led by the increase in loans. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, from $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year, net interest income increased 22.0% to $36.5 million, compared to $29.9 million in 2023.

Noninterest income increased 13.2% to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 3.7% to $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $998,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company acquired a wealth management division in July 2023, which continues to generate noninterest income and fuel operating results. Secondary market fee income increased to $196,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $115,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, noninterest income increased 23.7% to $7.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in 2023.

Noninterest expense was $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, as expenses are starting to normalize following the market expansion over the past few years. The Company anticipates further expense stabilization over the next several quarters. For the year, noninterest expense increased 5.9% to $33.5 million, compared to $31.6 million in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 13.8% to $1.290 billion at December 31, 2024, from $1.133 billion at December 31, 2023, and increased 6.1% compared to $1.216 billion at September 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.6 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $133.2 million at December 31, 2024, from $114.6 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 13.0% to $1.064 billion on December 31, 2024, compared to $941.2 million a year ago, and increased 8.9% compared to $977.0 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 14.0% to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $959.2 million a year ago and increased 5.5% compared to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased 3.5% compared to a year ago while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 25.2% compared to a year ago.

FHLB advances were $43.7 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $45.0 million at December 31, 2023, and $26.7 million at September 30, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity was $96.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $79.5 million at December 31, 2023, and $97.2 million at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $38.74 at December 31, 2024, compared to $39.09 at December 31, 2023, and $39.15 at September 30, 2024.

On August 30, 2024, the Company paid an annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024. The annual dividend was adjusted from $1.00 per share to $0.50 cents per share to reflect the two-for-one stock split issued September 4, 2024.

Credit Quality

Due to substantial quarterly loan growth, the Company recorded a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, and a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.

There were $55,000 in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. This compared to no nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, and $1.2 million in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans represented 0.01% of total loans on December 31, 2024, 0.00% of total loans on September 30, 2024, and 0.10% of total loans a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $12.2 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $11.4 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. “We take a conservative approach to building our allowance for credit losses,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “We closely monitor our portfolio mix, loan growth, and local and national conditions to maintain the appropriate allowance.”

Net loan recoveries were $106,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $19,000 in the third quarter of 2024, and net loan charge-offs of $185,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.75%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.50%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.84% for the Bank at December 31, 2024.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, James Baird was promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Baird joined the Company in 2021 as Senior Vice President & Controller.

During the third quarter of 2024 the Company relocated the Jonesboro location to its permanent location in downtown Jonesboro and during the second quarter the Company opened its second Banco Sí, location in downtown Springdale.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $389,000 in December 2024, with an average of 87 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $443,000, with an average of 97 days on the market.

Source:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,149,012 $ 41,716,400 $ 17,624,468 Investment securities 133,228,210 127,611,833 114,550,592 Loans held for sale 1,117,750 1,840,634 274,608 Loans 1,076,674,377 989,199,456 952,668,035 Allowance for credit losses (12,814,824 ) (12,203,483 ) (11,443,904 ) Net loans 1,063,859,553 976,995,973 941,224,131 Premises and equipment, net 36,335,828 35,808,779 29,347,939 Foreclosed assets held for sale 310,406 807,497 201,850 Accrued interest receivable 6,035,084 5,273,311 4,682,162 Bank owned life insurance 9,779,307 9,697,136 9,454,492 Deferred income taxes 4,390,227 3,678,102 4,388,415 Other investments 8,421,651 8,442,859 7,417,533 Intangible assets, net 1,803,240 1,856,277 2,015,386 Other assets 2,080,346 2,025,863 1,874,165 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,289,510,614 $ 1,215,754,664 $ 1,133,055,741 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 214,838,920 $ 219,590,080 $ 222,534,839 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 429,293,348 389,760,755 342,953,012 Time deposits 448,909,115 426,391,052 393,705,434 Total deposits 1,093,041,383 1,035,741,887 959,193,285 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 43,667,559 26,741,342 44,958,945 Notes payable 26,124,556 26,107,279 26,320,631 Operating lease liability 20,851,721 20,980,470 16,319,937 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,478,000 1,433,000 1,433,000 Accrued interest payable 2,838,298 2,676,428 2,444,462 Other liabilities 4,919,715 4,855,916 2,836,658 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,192,921,232 1,118,536,322 1,053,506,918 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (1) 24,854 24,698 20,172 Surplus (1) 102,679,096 102,557,371 90,450,687 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 2,084,568 255,449 (3,624,915 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,265,715 ) (1,138,736 ) (1,119,100 ) Income before income taxes (6,933,421 ) (4,480,440 ) (6,178,021 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 96,589,382 97,218,342 79,548,823 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,289,510,614 $ 1,215,754,664 $ 1,133,055,741 (1)

Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 17,118,955 $ 16,329,569 $ 13,656,322 Investment securities 1,300,977 1,079,376 930,823 Federal funds sold and other 262,856 365,012 119,794 Total interest income 18,682,788 17,773,957 14,706,939 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,963,925 7,580,319 6,025,195 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 300,137 354,480 413,864 Notes payable 396,899 396,900 398,017 Federal funds purchased and other 4,101 12,152 68,756 Total interest expense 8,665,062 8,343,851 6,905,832 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,017,726 9,430,106 7,801,107 Provision for credit losses 550,000 (250,000 ) 575,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 9,467,726 9,680,106 7,226,107 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 182,870 164,982 161,910 Wealth management fee income 1,035,160 995,784 997,887 Secondary market fee income 196,277 244,063 114,581 Bank owned-life insurance income 82,171 82,285 80,156 Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 11,085 70 - Other 535,284 497,002 449,724 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,042,847 1,984,186 1,804,258 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 5,226,075 4,950,030 4,427,071 Occupancy and equipment 1,130,174 1,005,927 956,731 Data processing 806,411 718,976 777,216 Marketing and business development 518,628 445,286 429,642 Professional services 660,860 687,679 739,988 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,032 53,036 53,037 Other 445,998 400,942 639,174 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 8,841,178 8,261,876 8,022,859 Income before income taxes 2,669,395 3,402,416 1,007,506 Income tax provision 834,444 662,467 219,856 NET INCOME $ 1,834,951 $ 2,739,949 $ 787,650 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (1) $ 0.75 $ 1.12 $ 0.40 Diluted (1) $ 0.75 $ 1.12 $ 0.40 (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.









WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 64,206,898 $ 48,013,431 Investment securities 4,392,808 3,046,163 Federal funds sold and other 886,272 1,003,831 Total Interest Income 69,485,978 52,063,425 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 29,635,549 18,458,941 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,623,199 1,970,352 Notes payable 1,589,833 1,586,758 Federal funds purchased and other 116,300 116,483 Total interest expense 32,964,881 22,132,534 NET INTEREST INCOME 36,521,097 29,930,891 Provision for credit losses 1,380,000 1,275,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 35,141,097 28,655,891 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 653,017 610,403 Wealth management fee income 3,942,003 3,050,605 Secondary market fee income 611,330 393,275 Bank owned life insurance income 324,815 320,168 Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 12,531 - Other 2,008,605 1,729,015 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 7,552,301 6,103,466 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 19,960,194 18,687,153 Occupancy and equipment 4,001,043 3,767,352 Data processing 3,020,036 3,014,412 Marketing and business development 1,901,229 1,871,768 Professional services 2,636,296 2,330,140 Amortization of intangible asset 212,141 106,073 Other 1,744,979 1,836,893 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 33,475,918 31,613,791 Income before income taxes 9,217,480 3,145,566 Income tax provision 2,284,315 600,447 NET INCOME $ 6,933,165 $ 2,545,119 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (1) $ 3.03 $ 1.28 Diluted (1) $ 3.03 $ 1.28 (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 1,834,951 $ 2,739,949 $ 787,650 Net income before taxes 2,669,395 3,402,416 1,007,506 Dividends declared per share (1) - - - PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,289,510,614 $ 1,215,754,664 $ 1,133,055,741 Total investments 133,228,210 127,611,833 114,550,592 Total loans, net 1,063,859,553 976,995,973 941,224,131 Allowance for credit losses (12,814,824 ) (12,203,483 ) (11,443,904 ) Total deposits 1,093,041,383 1,035,741,887 959,193,285 Stockholders' equity 96,589,382 97,218,342 79,548,823 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.58 % 0.91 % 0.28 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.34 % 11.33 % 4.03 % Net loans/Deposits 97.33 % 94.33 % 98.13 % Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.49 % 8.00 % 7.02 % Net loan losses/Total loans -0.01 % -0.00 % 0.02 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 31.78 % 29.71 % 31.47 % PER SHARE DATA Shares oustanding (1) 2,446,563 2,435,597 1,983,630 Weighted average shares outstanding (1) 2,446,241 2,435,637 1,983,290 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 2,446,471 2,534,637 1,983,290 Basic earnings (1) $ 0.75 $ 1.12 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings (1) 0.75 1.12 0.40 Book value (1) 39.48 39.92 40.10 Tangible book value (1) 38.74 39.15 39.09 ASSET QUALITY Income before income taxes $ (106,340 ) $ (19,353 ) $ 184,970 Classified assets 184,422 1,048,301 1,623,558 Nonperforming loans 55,132 - 1,153,852 Nonperforming assets 494,828 807,497 1,355,702 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.12 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.10 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.20 % (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.









WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 20,998,114 $ 262,856 4.98 % $ 27,017,413 $ 365,012 5.37 % $ 7,843,513 $ 119,794 6.06 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 132,386,055 1,150,282 3.46 % 121,374,599 1,023,136 3.35 % 103,892,365 791,835 3.02 % Loans receivable 1,018,919,798 17,118,955 6.68 % 974,934,024 16,329,569 6.66 % 913,603,571 13,656,322 5.93 % Total interest-earning assets 1,172,303,967 $ 18,532,093 6.29 % 1,123,326,036 $ 17,717,717 6.27 % 1,025,339,449 $ 14,567,951 5.64 % Noninterest-earning assets 81,203,717 75,357,245 71,400,967 Total assets $ 1,253,507,684 $ 1,198,683,281 $ 1,096,740,416 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 847,808,178 $ 7,963,925 3.74 % $ 800,328,274 $ 7,580,319 3.77 % $ 704,867,459 $ 6,025,195 3.39 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 28,097,088 304,238 4.31 % 32,559,233 366,632 4.48 % 43,218,876 482,620 4.43 % Notes payable 26,118,547 396,899 6.05 % 26,101,145 396,900 6.05 % 25,472,047 398,017 6.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 902,023,813 $ 8,665,062 3.82 % 858,988,652 $ 8,343,851 3.86 % 773,558,382 $ 6,905,832 3.54 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 252,089,008 243,528,526 245,689,756 Total liabilities 1,154,112,821 1,102,517,178 1,019,248,138 Stockholders' equity 99,394,863 96,166,103 77,492,278 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,253,507,684 $ 1,198,683,281 $ 1,096,740,416 Net interest-earning assets $ 270,280,154 $ 264,337,384 $ 251,781,067 Net interest spread $ 9,867,031 2.47 % $ 9,373,866 2.41 % $ 7,662,119 2.10 % Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.32 % 2.96 % (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 17,077,491 $ 886,272 5.19 % $ 20,039,416 $ 1,003,831 5.01 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 120,691,174 4,016,203 3.33 % 98,867,811 2,695,987 2.73 % Loans receivable 982,096,223 64,206,898 6.54 % 869,975,590 48,013,431 5.52 % Total interest-earning assets 1,119,864,888 $ 69,109,373 6.17 % 988,882,817 $ 51,713,249 5.23 % Noninterest-earning assets 75,461,801 67,792,902 Total assets $ 1,195,326,689 $ 1,056,675,719 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 795,491,935 $ 29,635,549 3.73 % $ 653,647,145 $ 18,458,941 2.82 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 37,919,829 1,739,499 4.59 % 47,087,877 2,086,835 4.43 % Notes payable 26,222,370 1,589,833 6.06 % 25,466,038 1,586,758 6.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 859,634,134 $ 32,964,881 3.83 % 726,201,060 $ 22,132,534 3.05 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 243,964,641 252,120,124 Total liabilities 1,103,598,775 978,321,184 Stockholders' equity 91,727,914 78,354,535 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,195,326,689 $ 1,056,675,719 Net interest-earning assets $ 260,230,754 $ 262,681,757 Net interest spread $ 36,144,492 2.34 % $ 29,580,715 2.18 % Net interest margin 3.23 % 2.99 % (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).



