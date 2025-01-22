Konica Minolta Partners with MicroTech to Win Award on New GSA Contract

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce MicroTech, an integrator and value-added reseller (VAR) with a focus in Federal business, recently received an award under the General Services Administration (GSA) as part of a $70 million Printer Blanket Purchase Agreement (GSA BPA 47QTCA240006) featuring Konica Minolta’s mid-range multifunction device product line.

The contract includes the purchase and service of new TAA-compliant multifunction print devices. Designed with advanced capabilities and industry leading security, Konica Minolta’s bizhub One i-Series multifunction devices enhance communication, boost productivity, streamline workflows and provide exceptional value. The units are built with industry leading security features, including solid-state hard drives, self-encrypting SSDs, SSD storage lock and CAC PIV integration for authenticated use. They also incorporate HDD wipe and overwrite functions that meet NSA and DOD standards, ensuring the highest level of data protection.

MicroTech is an SBA-approved Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Konica Minolta partnered with MicroTech to win the contract award using the Konica Minolta brand for the purchase of multifunction devices. The contract is for a term of one year with four one-year renewals. MicroTech’s customers include federal civilian and defense agencies. Benefits of the new contract include competitive pricing, an efficient acquisition process and best-in-class support working with a certified small business.

“Konica Minolta and MicroTech have a shared vision and commitment to providing our customers with the most secure, efficient and reliable print and scan solutions available, and our bizhub One i-Series devices answer the call with an award-winning graphical user interface that takes the guesswork out of programming and using the equipment,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “We’re very pleased to have helped MicroTech win this sizable contract that will benefit a wide range of their customers working at federal civilian and defense agencies.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Konica Minolta and the successful award of this $70 million GSA MFD Printer Blanket Purchase Agreement,” said Tony Jimenez, President and CEO of MicroTech. “This achievement underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable solutions to our government clients. By collaborating with a trusted industry leader like Konica Minolta, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of federal agencies.”

For more information regarding this award please contact MicroTech.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 and 2025 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

About MicroTech

MicroTech, a Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDV)SB) and National Minority Supplier Developmental Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech’s outstanding leadership, the privately owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of “the hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) providing Telecommunication Services, Cybersecurity Solutions, Cloud Computing, Infrastructure Services & Solutions Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services and Solutions. The services and solutions we provide are less expensive than what they would cost an enterprise to perform the work itself, and the work is at the highest level of quality, with more flexibility and scalability. MicroTech provides support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, the public sector, as well as commercial enterprises, and is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001and ISO 20243 certified, as well as CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) and CMMI Development (CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Learn more at www.microtech.net.

