Postpartum Products Market to Hit USD 4.47 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.54% Driven by Rising Demand for Breastfeeding Accessories

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of postpartum care, the rise in breastfeeding rates, and the introduction of technologically advanced postpartum recovery products. Additionally, government initiatives and healthcare programs that support maternal health are providing further momentum to the market.

Market Overview

The Postpartum Products Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, due to the increasing recognition of postpartum care's importance in ensuring the health and recovery of mothers after childbirth. The demand for postpartum products has been particularly driven by a surge in breastfeeding rates, as well as the need for products that enhance comfort, ease recovery, and improve maternal health. From nursing pillows and breast pumps to postpartum recovery garments and perineal care solutions, these products help alleviate the discomfort and stress experienced by new mothers.





Government policies, such as those promoting breastfeeding and providing financial assistance for postpartum care, are pivotal in making these products more accessible. For instance, the U.S. Affordable Care Act mandates that breast pumps be covered by insurance, which has led to a rise in their adoption. On the supply side, there has been a significant increase in the availability of advanced postpartum products, with many brands offering sustainable, medical-grade, and eco-friendly solutions. As e-commerce platforms continue to grow, the accessibility and convenience of purchasing these products online have further contributed to their widespread use.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Huggies Postpartum Care Kit, Poise Pads)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Always Discreet, Pampers Postpartum Care)

Johnson & Johnson (Newborn Essentials, Listerine Postpartum Oral Care)

Medela LLC (Medela Postpartum Recovery Belt, Medela Nursing Pads)

Huggies (Kimberly-Clark) (Huggies Mom and Baby Kit, Huggies Postpartum Pads)

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (Lansinoh Breast Pump, Lansinoh Postpartum Pads)

Frida Mom (Frida Mom Recovery Kit, Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear)

Bambo Nature (Bambo Nature Postpartum Pads, Bambo Nature Diapers)

Earth Mama Organics (Earth Mama Postpartum Herbal Sitz Bath, Earth Mama Perineal Balm)

Cora (Cora Organic Cotton Pads, Cora Postpartum Recovery Kit)

Postpartum Products Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.53 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.47 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Maternal health awareness, rising female workforce participation, and advanced postpartum product innovations

Segment Analysis

By Product: Breastfeeding Accessories Dominate the Market

In 2023, the Breastfeeding Accessories segment held the largest market share, accounting for 86%. This dominance can be attributed to the rising rates of breastfeeding initiation and continuation, as well as the growing number of working mothers who rely on efficient and portable breastfeeding products. According to the CDC, 84.1% of infants in the U.S. were breastfed, with 58.3% continuing breastfeeding at 6 months. This increase in breastfeeding adoption has spurred demand for breastfeeding accessories such as breast pumps, nursing pillows, and milk storage solutions. Additionally, government programs like the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program have played a key role in expanding access to breastfeeding products.

Technological innovations in breastfeeding products, such as smart breast pumps with mobile connectivity, have also contributed to the segment's growth. These advancements cater to tech-savvy parents and enable them to track their pumping schedules and manage their time effectively. Furthermore, the FDA's regulation of breast pumps as medical devices has enhanced consumer trust, ensuring the safety and efficacy of these products.

By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacies and E-commerce

The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for 66% of the market share in 2023. Hospitals are the primary point of contact for new mothers, with a significant percentage of births occurring in hospital settings. Postpartum products sold in hospital pharmacies are trusted by consumers due to their medical-grade standards. Additionally, hospital discharge programs often provide mothers with a list of recommended postpartum products, further driving sales in this segment.

The e-commerce segment, however, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the expansion of digital infrastructure and the growing popularity of online shopping, more parents are turning to e-commerce platforms to purchase postpartum products. This trend has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted more consumers to prefer contactless shopping options. E-commerce platforms allow customers to compare prices, read reviews, and access a wider range of products, making them an attractive option for new mothers.

Postpartum Products Market Segmentation

By Product

Breastfeeding Accessories Breast Pads Nipple Care Products Breast Shells Breast milk Preparation & Cleaning Products Breast milk Storage & Feeding Other Accessories

Perineal Cooling Pads

Others

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacy (Inpatient)

Retail Store

E-Commerce

Wholesaler/Distributor

Direct Purchase

Recent Developments

In September 2024 , breast pump and breastfeeding accessory company Medela released a new line of smart breast pumps with built-in mobile app connectivity that tracks pumping schedules in real time and provides custom timeframes for each session.

, breast pump and breastfeeding accessory company Medela released a new line of smart breast pumps with built-in mobile app connectivity that tracks pumping schedules in real time and provides custom timeframes for each session. In March 2024 , Philips Avent launched a collection of eco-friendly postpartum recovery products, including biodegradable perineal pads and organic cotton nursing bras, catering to the growing demand for sustainable maternal care solutions.

, Philips Avent launched a collection of eco-friendly postpartum recovery products, including biodegradable perineal pads and organic cotton nursing bras, catering to the growing demand for sustainable maternal care solutions. In 2022, Honest Company expanded its reach by partnering with Walmart to distribute its postpartum and baby care products across thousands of Walmart stores and online platforms in the U.S., ensuring greater access for consumers.

Statistical Insights for the Postpartum Products Market

In the U.S., approximately 4 million babies are born annually, with a significant percentage of new mothers needing postpartum care products. This high incidence highlights the growing demand for such products, reflecting the increasing recognition of the importance of maternal health in the postpartum period.

In North America, especially in the U.S., around 90% of new mothers use postpartum care products, with breastfeeding accessories being the most commonly purchased. Breastfeeding accessories, such as pumps, nursing pillows, and storage solutions, are favored due to rising breastfeeding adoption rates and the demand for convenience among working mothers. This trend is supported by healthcare programs like the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, which helps increase access to these products.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Postpartum Products Market by Product

8. Postpartum Products Market by Sales Channel

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

