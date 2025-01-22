Hollywood Star Cuts Experiences Explosive Growth Throughout 2024 and Beyond

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC: AAGC) is thrilled to update the public about Hollywood Star Cuts aggressive growth through franchise expansion.

On January 14th 2025, AAGC published the Company’s 2nd quarter period ending on November 30th, 2024, disclosure on OTC Markets. The disclosure revealed revenues of $1,454,182.00 in the first half of fiscal year 2024-2025 as compared to revenues of $199,682.00 for the same period of 2023-2024.

That’s an increase of 7.5X Year-Over-Year!

AAGC will be adjusting the Company’s projections for 2024-2025 to reflect the unexpected rate of growth and expansion of Hollywood Star Cuts for the Company’s fiscal year ending June 30th, 2025 in the coming weeks. We encourage all interested parties to review AAGC’s disclosures on OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

The massive increase in revenue was fueled by the rapid expansion of Hollywood Star Cuts through strategic franchise alliances across the Country. The vital use of the franchise model allows Hollywood Star Cuts and AAGC access to expeditious expansion while maintaining profitability. Hollywood Star Cuts is currently filling its calendar for 2025 with new franchise agreements throughout significant geographical areas of growth.

Hollywood Star Cuts is a Full-Service Family Hair and Beauty Salon with Tanning available at most locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is a “Themed” Beauty/Tanning Salon where the customer is treated like a “Movie Star”, and they are the “Star of the Show”! Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates multiple Corporate owned locations in the greater Boise area and is developing Franchise locations across The United States concentrating in the Florida, Utah, Texas and the Nevada regions.

Hollywood Star Cuts utilizes the Company’s “Mega Production Studio” in Boise, Idaho to train future franchise operators in the vision of creating an environment where the customer knows they are the “Star of the Show”.





The “Mega Production Studio” encompasses everything possible with all Hollywood Star Cuts models. The Mega Production Studio consists of 8 Hair-Care stations, 2 Nail-Care stations, a separate room for Tanning with a Tanning Booth and a Tanning Bed and a separate room with 2 Esthetician and Skin-Care stations. The future Franchise partner can witness the operation and decide which combination is perfect for their franchise locations.





AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts invite the public to participate in the Company’s quarterly Conference Call this Thursday, January 23rd, 2025. The purpose of this Conference Call is to clarify and discuss all matters pertaining to AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts. The Company will update the public and shareholders on current projects as well as past and future undertakings.

There will be a presentation that will consume approximately 90 minutes followed by a question-and-answer session that will last as long as needed. This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from the Company and obtain straightforward information on the accomplishments, directions and the intensions of the Company. It also serves as a rare opportunity to ask questions directly to the Company in real time.

The Conference call will be held at 7:00 PM EST (4:00 WST).

The dial-in # is: (267) 807-9601

Access # is: 526-855-601

As always, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. would like to thank our fabulous crew members, our brilliant franchisees, our fantastic vendors, our loyal shareholders and all future investors for their hard work and commitment to the vision that is Hollywood Star Cuts. Without all of them, Hollywood Star Cuts could not succeed.

All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on X (Twitter) at HStarcuts, as most updates and communication will be conducted there. The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com.

You’re the Star of the Show!

