Carbon Accounting Software Market Report 2025: Global Market to Grow by Over $33 Billion During 2024-2029, Driven by Need of Real-time Monitoring and Reporting and Increasing Policies on Emissions

The carbon accounting software market is forecasted to grow by USD 33.08 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period.

The report on the carbon accounting software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the increasing demand for software as a service (SaaS)-based carbon accounting software as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon accounting software market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on scope 3 emissions and increasing adoption of carbon accounting software by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will lead to sizable demand in the market. The market is driven by increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions, rising need for real-time monitoring and reporting of carbon emissions, and growing need for better brand positioning.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon accounting software market vendors. Also, the carbon accounting software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Carbon Accounting SoftwareCompany Profiles

3E Net Zero Group Pty Ltd.

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

BraveGen

Brightest Inc.

Carbon Analytics Ltd.

ENGIE SA

ESG Enterprise

GreenStep Solutions Inc.

Intelex Technologies ULC

Lisam Systems SA

Locus Technologies

Net0

Persefoni AI Inc.

ProcessMAP Corp.

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

Simble Solutions Ltd.

Sphera Solutions Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Carbon Accounting Software Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on Global Carbon Accounting Software Market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.8 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Market Segmentation by Deployment

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Deployment

9.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Deployment



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

