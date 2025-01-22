EV Power Electronics Market Outlook 2024-2033: Global EV Power Electronics Market Set for Strong Growth, Anchored by Transportation Electrification and Renewable Energy Trends

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Power Electronics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Power Rating, Vehicle Type, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a combination of key factors such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in battery technology, growing government support for clean energy solutions, and the ongoing transition towards sustainable transportation.

As the automotive industry shifts from internal combustion engines to electric drivetrains, there is an increasing demand for advanced power electronics solutions that can efficiently manage power conversion, energy storage, and distribution within EVs.



A primary driver of this market is the electrification of transportation. With governments worldwide offering incentives for EV adoption and a growing push toward reducing carbon emissions, the demand for electric vehicles is expanding rapidly. This shift requires high-performance power electronics, such as inverters, battery management systems (BMS), motor drives, and chargers, all of which play a critical role in optimizing the efficiency and reliability of EV powertrains. As EVs become more mainstream, these components are evolving to handle higher power densities, improve thermal management, and enable faster charging.



In parallel, the growth of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, is also contributing to the demand for power electronics in EVs. The integration of renewable energy with electric vehicle charging infrastructure requires sophisticated power management systems to efficiently convert and distribute energy. Additionally, as the automotive industry embraces high-voltage systems to improve energy density and driving range, the need for more advanced, compact, and reliable power electronics becomes increasingly important.



Another significant trend contributing to the market growth is the miniaturization and efficiency improvements in power electronics. As the demand for compact, lightweight, and efficient electronic systems increases across various applications, innovations in semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) are driving new capabilities in power electronics for EVs. These materials enable higher efficiency, faster switching speeds, and reduced thermal losses, making them ideal for use in high-power applications like EVs.



The rise of industrial automation, robotics, and energy-efficient manufacturing processes also boosts demand for advanced power electronics, as these systems rely on cutting-edge power conversion and control technologies to optimize their operations. Collectively, these trends - along with continued advancements in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and semiconductor innovation - are driving the significant growth and evolution of the EV Power Electronics Market, positioning it for continued expansion in the coming years.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application

On-Board Power Electronics: Powertrain Management, Energy Conversion, and Battery Charging

Off-Board Power Electronics

Power Distribution Systems: AC-DC Conversion, and DC-DC Conversion

Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Segmentation by Component

Inverters

Converters

Battery Management Systems (BMS)

Chargers

Others

Segmentation by Technology

Silicon-Based Power Electronics

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Electronics

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Electronics

Others

Segmentation by Power Rating

Low Power (Up to 50 kW)

Medium Power (50 kW - 150 kW)

High Power (Above 150 kW)

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the EV power electronics market, identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations to meet environmental standards, gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions in various industries.

Key Players in the EV Power Electronics Market include:

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Global EV Power Electronics Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global EV Power Electronics Market by Application

2.3.1 On-Board Power Electronics

2.3.1.1 Powertrain Management

2.3.1.2 Energy Conversion

2.3.1.3 Battery Charging

2.3.2 Off-Board Power Electronics/Charging Infrastructure

2.3.3 Power Distribution Systems

2.3.3.1 AC-DC Conversion

2.3.3.2 DC-DC Conversion



3. Global EV Power Electronics Market (by Products)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global EV Power Electronics Market by Vehicle Type

3.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

3.3.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

3.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

3.4 Global EV Power Electronics Market by Component

3.4.1 Inverters

3.4.2 Converters

3.4.3 Battery Management Systems (BMS)

3.4.4 Chargers

3.4.5 Others

3.5 Global EV Power Electronics Market by Technology

3.5.1 Silicon-Based Power Electronics

3.5.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Electronics

3.5.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Electronics

3.5.4 Others

3.6 Global EV Power Electronics Market by Power Rating

3.6.1 Low Power (Up to 50 kW)

3.6.2 Medium Power (50 kW - 150 kW)

3.6.3 High Power (Above 150 kW)



4. Global EV Power Electronics Market (by Region)

4.1 Global EV Power Electronics Market - by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.6 Middle East and Africa

4.5.7 South America



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

ON Semiconductor

Siemens

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Broadcom

BorgWarner

ABB

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

AB Volvo

