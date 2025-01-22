Blister Packaging Equipment Industry Report 2024-2030: Global Market to Reach $4.1 Billion, Driven by Increasing Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging, OTC Medication, Utilization in Emerging Markets

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blister Packaging Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Blister Packaging Equipment was estimated at US$2.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the blister packaging equipment market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, consumer preferences for convenience packaging, and the shift toward sustainability. The rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases have led to a surge in demand for unit-dose packaging formats, which blister packaging equipment excels at providing.



The food and consumer goods industries also contribute to market expansion as they increasingly adopt blister packaging for its ability to enhance product presentation and preserve freshness. Technological innovations such as automation and energy-efficient machines are another key growth driver, making blister packaging equipment more cost-effective and sustainable, further propelling its adoption across industries.

Why Is Blister Packaging Equipment Gaining Popularity in Various Industries?



Blister packaging equipment is becoming increasingly popular due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness in protecting and packaging products. Widely used in the pharmaceutical, food, and consumer goods sectors, this equipment is favored for its ability to provide secure, tamper-evident packaging while maintaining product integrity. The healthcare industry, in particular, drives much of the demand for blister packaging, where the need for accurate dosing and product protection against environmental factors such as moisture, light, and contamination is critical. Moreover, blister packaging's ability to create unit-dose formats aligns with the growing consumer trend toward convenience, safety, and extended shelf life, further fueling its demand across industries.



How Are Sustainability Concerns Influencing the Blister Packaging Equipment Market?



Environmental considerations are increasingly influencing the blister packaging equipment market. With consumers and regulators pushing for sustainable packaging solutions, manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly materials and processes to reduce their environmental footprint. This shift is evident in the growing use of recyclable and biodegradable materials in blister packaging, including paper-based and bio-plastics alternatives.



Equipment manufacturers are also integrating more energy-efficient technologies to minimize energy consumption during the production process. Additionally, innovations in material engineering have led to the development of thinner, lightweight packaging without compromising durability, contributing to both cost savings and environmental sustainability.



What Role Do Technological Advancements Play in Transforming Blister Packaging Equipment?



Technological advancements are revolutionizing the blister packaging equipment market, enhancing both efficiency and product output. Automation plays a pivotal role, allowing manufacturers to streamline production processes, reduce labor costs, and improve precision in packaging. High-speed blister packaging machines that integrate robotic systems and real-time quality control sensors are becoming the norm, enabling faster packaging with minimal errors.



The adoption of advanced control systems, such as PLC (programmable logic controller) technologies, has also enabled manufacturers to optimize their production lines, making them more flexible and adaptable to varying product sizes and formats. These advancements not only boost productivity but also enhance product safety, a crucial factor in sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market such as Bosch Packaging Technology, CAM Packaging Solutions, Fabrima, Gebo Cermex, IMA SpA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Blister Packaging Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging in Pharmaceuticals

Growth of Consumer Goods Industry Driving Need for Efficient Packaging Solutions

Rising Adoption of Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging Materials

Technological Innovations in High-Speed Blister Packaging Machines

Expansion of Automation and Robotics in Packaging Processes

Demand for Child-Resistant and Tamper-Evident Packaging Solutions

Growth of the Healthcare Industry and OTC Medication Packaging

Increasing Focus on Cost-Effective Packaging Solutions in Food & Pharma

Preference for Blister Packaging in Emerging Markets for Secure Product Delivery

Advancements in Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials and Techniques

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 43 companies featured in this report include

Bosch Packaging Technology

CAM Packaging Solutions

Fabrima

Gebo Cermex

IMA SpA

Korber AG

Marchesini Group SpA

Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2wyf0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment