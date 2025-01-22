Medical Coding Market Size to Surpass USD 89.49 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical coding transforms healthcare diagnoses, procedures, supplies, and tools into standard alphanumeric codes. It entails selecting the appropriate regulations, obtaining the necessary information from the supporting records, and creating a claim that insurance companies will honor. It looks at the distribution of illnesses among people. The federal and state governments can plan the resources needed to address serious health issues and launch programs for the prevention and treatment of the affected population thanks to the information on national health trends it provides. It has numerous applications in hospitals and diagnostic centers all over the world as a result.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Coding Services Drives the Global Market

Medical coding converts information from patient medical records, doctor notes, prescriptions, lab results, procedures, and diagnoses into standardized medical alphanumeric codes for third-party billing payers, such as insurance companies. Modern healthcare is made possible by medical coding and billing, which form the backbone of the healthcare system and facilitate quick communication between service providers and insurers. Medical coding categorizes medical procedures and treatments so doctors and insurance providers can understand them.

In the current climate, it is used more frequently to create a proper patient care record, simplify the medical billing procedure, speed up physician payments, and identify healthcare domains that require more focus. A medical coder, who ensures that medical data is transmitted accurately and successfully between healthcare providers and insurance companies, is one of the essential allied healthcare professionals. It is anticipated that the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer will increase hospital admissions and patient numbers throughout the forecast period, producing massive amounts of data in medical records.

Implementing the ICD-11 Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Medical coding is a crucial but ever-evolving component of the healthcare sector. But there are now tens of thousands of codes, and diagnostic standards have increased exponentially. The startling increase has made AI (Artificial Intelligence) necessary for precise code assignment. The market under study will profit from implementing the ICD-11 because it has many advantages over the ICD-10 in the future. The ICD-11 will also be simpler to set up and operate and can be used online and offline. Compared to previous generations, ICD-11 is easier to use than ever; even coding will cost less, and the data captured is much more accurate for the highest quality output. The primary cause of this is the use of modern technology. Modern architecture and a digital format ensure they work with the current IT system.

Due to increasing costs, changing regulations, evolving business models, growing workforce requirements, and a persistent shift toward value-based patient care, the healthcare industry has undergone several reforms. These modifications accelerated the adoption of new technologies while updating older ones. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence may accelerate the development of medical coding. Future market growth is also anticipated to be fueled by cloud services and inexpensive outsourcing of medical coding services.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period. The main drivers of market growth, which is expected to increase demand in the United States, are the rising chronic disease rates, the aging population, and the developed healthcare infrastructure in the nation. According to the American Heart Association Research Report 2018, heart disease accounts for one in seven deaths in the United States. Coronary heart disease (43.8%), stroke (16.8%), heart failure (9.0%), high blood pressure (9.4%), diseases of the arteries (3.1%), and other cardiovascular diseases (17.9%) were the leading causes of death from cardiovascular disease in the United States in 2018. Medical professionals like doctors can process insurance claims without hassle, thanks to Prestige Revenue Management, one of the top medical billing companies in the US. The company uses cutting-edge tools and technologies to provide low-cost medical billing services nationwide.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period. The German medical coding market is increasing due to the country's aging population, rising demand for coding services, and intense pressure to streamline hospital billing procedures. All inpatient and outpatient admissions must be legally documented and coded by the hospital's attending physician in Germany. The German Coding Guidelines can be used to update the organization's computerized health information system with the additional health information that needs to be abstracted from the chart (DKR). Legal restrictions on the country's use of coding are predicted to drive the market in the ensuing years.

Key Highlights

The global medical coding market size was valued at USD 38.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 42.36 billion in 2025 to USD 89.49 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025–2033). Based on the classification system, the global medical coding market is bifurcated into the international classification of diseases (ICD) and the healthcare standard procedure code system (HCPCS). The international classification of diseases (ICD) segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the global medical coding market is bifurcated into in-house and outsourced. The outsourced segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global medical coding market is bifurcated into hospitals and diagnostic centers. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.43% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

3M Company Aviacode Inc. Dolbey Systems Inc. Maxim Health Information Services MRA Health Information Services Nuance Communications Inc. Optum Inc. Oracle Corporation Talix nThrive (Precyse Solutions LLC) The Coding Network L.L.C.

Recent Developments

March 2023- InformedDNA®, the nation’s leading applied genomics solutions company, announced the launch of its new clinical guidance and decision support solution for genomics, InformedGENOMICS™.

InformedDNA®, the nation’s leading applied genomics solutions company, announced the launch of its new clinical guidance and decision support solution for genomics, InformedGENOMICS™. August 2022- Several of the nation's top healthcare systems have implemented Nuance's Patient Engagement Solutions to transform patient experiences throughout the entire patient journey, according to Nuance Communications, Inc. Organizations can use Nuance's industry-leading intelligent engagement technology to engage with patients across voice and digital channels using a single, omnichannel, cloud-based communications platform.

Segmentation

By Classification System

International Classification of Diseases (ICD)

Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS)

By Component

In-House

Outsourced

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

