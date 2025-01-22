Global Data Center Accelerator Market Research 2024, Projected to Surge to $160 Billion by 2032 from $20 Billion in 2023, with a Robust CAGR of 26.0%

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market Report by Accelerator Type, Processor Type, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global data center accelerator market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth with its size valuated at US$ 20.0 billion in 2023. As the nexus between technology and industry intensifies, this market is expected to continue on an upward trajectory, reaching a market value of US$ 160.0 billion by 2032. Encapsulating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2032, the data center accelerator landscape is shaping up to be a formidable segment in the tech sector.

The data center accelerator market is poised for unprecedented growth, ushered by cutting-edge technological innovations and increasing demand across various applications. As enterprises and organizations continue to seek enhanced computational capabilities, the market offers a glimpse into a future powered by efficiency, speed, and high performance that data center accelerators promise to deliver.

The catalysts for this growth are multi-faceted, propelled by the burgeoning need for advanced computational power to manage increasingly large and complex datasets. Data center accelerators, known for enhancing performance while optimizing power efficiency, are becoming invaluable in addressing this demand.

The shift towards remote working arrangements amid the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of these solutions, with businesses relying heavily on artificial intelligence to sustain operations. The market is also riding the wave of accelerated computing demand, with GPU cloud computing solutions witnessing increased uptake for high-bandwidth, compute-intensive workloads. Gaming companies are leveraging hardware-based GPU virtualization to scale their cloud gaming services, thereby amplifying the demand for data center accelerators.

A detailed analysis of market segments positions CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC as the core processor types, each playing a crucial role in different applications. Deep learning training, public cloud interface, and enterprise interface are identified as the primary applications driving market growth. Geographically, data centers in North America, Asia-Pacific regions including China, Japan, India, and Europe, are spearheading the technological advancements and adoption of data center accelerators.

The report encompasses a thorough analysis of the competitive dynamics, highlighting key industry players who are forging paths and setting benchmarks in the data center accelerator sphere. These trailblazers span across semiconductor corporations, renowned technology firms, and innovative enterprises dedicated to propelling advancements in the data center domain.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $160 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.0% Regions Covered Global





