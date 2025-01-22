Metals & Mining BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the metals & mining industry and had a total market value of $222,4510.7 million in 2023. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 18.7% over the 2019-23 period.

The BRIC Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .

Within the metals & mining industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $1,611,806.6 million in 2023. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $332,491.4, $182,855.4, and $97.35 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $185,3307.9 million in 2028, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $365,021.5, $200,072.6 and $108,803.2 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 BRIC Metals & Mining

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Metals & Mining in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Metals & Mining in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Metals & Mining in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Metals & Mining in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Company Profiles

11.1. Barrick Gold Corp

11.2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

11.3. Teck Resources Ltd

11.4. First Quantum Minerals Ltd

11.5. Eramet SA

11.6. ArcelorMittal SA

11.7. Grupo Celsa

11.8. Riva Group

11.9. ThyssenKrupp AG

11.10. RWE Power AG

11.11. Norsk Hydro ASA

11.12. Arvedi Group

11.13. Marcegaglia Steel SpA

11.14. Nippon Steel Corp

11.15. JFE Holdings Inc

11.16. Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd

11.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd

11.18. Siberian Coal Energy Co

11.19. Severstal

11.20. MMC Norilsk Nickel

11.21. United Company RUSAL Plc

11.22. Rio Tinto

11.23. Antofagasta Plc

11.24. AngloGold Ashanti plc

11.25. Anglo American Plc

11.26. Nucor Corp

11.27. Peabody Energy Corp

11.28. Newmont Corp

11.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc

11.30. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV

11.31. Industrias Penoles SAB de CV

11.32. Southern Copper Corp

11.33. Fresnillo Plc

11.34. Vale SA

11.35. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

11.36. Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd

11.37. Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

11.38. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd

11.39. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd

11.40. Coal India Ltd

11.41. Vedanta Ltd

11.42. Tata Steel Ltd

11.43. NMDC Ltd

11.44. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

11.45. Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

11.46. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd

11.47. Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd

11.48. BHP Group Ltd

11.49. Glencore Plc

11.50. POSCO Holdings Inc

11.51. South32 Ltd

11.52. Fortescue Ltd

11.53. Van Merksteijn International BV

11.54. Nyrstar NV

11.55. HKS Scrap Metals BV

11.56. Alcoa Corp

11.57. Acerinox SA

