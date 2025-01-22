Metals & Mining Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2024

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The G8 countries contributed $557,342.7 million in 2023 to the global metals & mining industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2019 and 2023.

The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $633,433.8 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 2.6% over the 2023-28 period. The G8 Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .

Among the G8 nations, Russia is the leading country in the metals & mining industry, with market revenues of $182,855.4 million in 2023. This was followed by the US and Japan, with a value of $168,586.3 and $72.64 billion, respectively.

Russia is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the G8 nations with a value of $200,072.6 million in 2016, followed by the US and Japan with expected values of $195,005.4 and $84.55 billion, respectively.

