North America Plastic Caps and Closures Market Analysis, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts: Production Volume Set to Grow to 459.31 Billion Units by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.63% During 2024-2029

The North American Plastic Caps And Closures Market size was estimated at USD 14.61 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 16.88 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.94% during the forecast period 2024-2029. In terms of production volume, the market is expected to grow from 384.30 billion units in 2024 to 459.31 billion units by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period 2024-2029.



Key Highlights

Caps and closures use PP and PE as the primary raw materials for manufacturing. Various industries rely heavily on plastic caps and closures for a cost-effective sealing solution. A heat induction cap liner could be used on bottles made of different plastic materials, such as PP, HDPE, and LDPE, to protect the container from leakage and provide tamper evidence characteristics to it. Due to this, the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

With the rising demand for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages, the market for plastic bottles in the beverage industry is expected to expand, bolstering the demand for plastic caps and closures. The demand for bottled water is attributed to the predisposition of customers to want high-quality drinking water, specifically, their concern about contracting diseases after drinking tainted tap water and the convenience and portability of bottled water.

Caps and closures comprise a significant part of beverage packaging, ensuring the delivery of top-notch beverages to consumers. They have seals that guarantee product safety and quality while allowing effortless opening and reclosing for end-users. The beverage caps and closure industry has seen a surge in product development and innovations due to technological advancements in plastic packaging. Numerous companies are dedicating substantial resources to research and development efforts to create distinctive and economical products, leading to a rapid increase in innovations within this sector.

Recycling and environmental considerations are essential when it comes to packaging. Packaging trash significantly impacts plastic contamination in the oceans and landfills. Plastic packaging is also a significant cause of the environment's plastic pollution. Plastic can affect marine life and ecosystems since it takes hundreds of years to disintegrate.

Single-use packaging is either thrown away or recycled instead of reused. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), about half of all municipal solid waste comprises food and materials used in food packaging. The issue with plastic packaging is that its natural degradation can take many years, which leads to plastic polluting the oceans, rivers, and lakes and littering the streets.

The plastic manufacturing industry depends on the cost and availability of raw materials like crude oil and natural gas. Any changes in these prices can have an impact on the industry's profitability and sustainability. Oil is the raw material used in a wide range of packaging materials. Hence, when there is an upsurge in demand, a problem with the supply chain or increased prices is where packaging manufacturers will face difficulties.

Beverages to be the Largest End-user Industry

Bottled water is one of the most consumed beverages due to its convenience. The packaging of bottled water makes it also suitable for long-distance transportation, and the packaging of bottled water is widespread.

According to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC), Americans drink bottled water more than any other beverage. Health awareness, a higher standard of living, and rising demand and consumption of bottled water are major factors pushing the demand for bottled water in North America, consequently driving the demand for bottled water packaging across the region. This is expected to drive the demand for plastic caps and closures for bottled water.

The major factor driving the demand for bottles and containers for water is consumers' interest in healthy and natural products. Plastic is a widely used packaging material for water, which further leverages the caps and closures market in the region.

According to a study by Danamark, on average, a typical person in Canada consumes 335 liters of water daily, which is the equivalent of 670 standard water bottles (500 ml size).

Manufacturers operating in the industry are focused on launching new products as part of their business expansion. For instance, in May 2024, AlpekPolyester USA LLC introduced a new PET resin for bottle caps at NPE2024. This material is marketed under the brand CAPETall, and it meets all the production needs of bottle caps. The material is expected to be available in 2025. The company also stated that CaPETall is a 100% PET product that improves post-consumer PET bottle recycling and the PET circular economy.

In March 2024, Beyond Plastic introduced one of the first biodegradable plastic bottle caps to enter the market. The closure is made from polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a biopolymer created using bacteria fermentation. The new, eco-friendly cap looks just like traditional petroleum-based plastic caps but brings transformative advantages such as being recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable, even in sensitive conditions. Such caps launched in the country can be used for bottled water and in other industries.

The United States is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Closures for cosmetics are also gaining traction in the United States due to their hygienic qualities, ease of use, dispensing characteristics, and ability to provide a cohesive look to products such as fragrances and face creams. Various packaging companies also emphasize manufacturing caps and closures that meet sustainable packaging criteria, including new materials and lightweight nature.

According to the US Census Bureau, the annual sales of US retail food and beverage stores reached approximately USD 985.3 billion in 2023, compared to USD 728.8 billion in 2017. As beverage consumption increases, particularly bottled water, soft drinks, juices, and alcoholic beverages, the demand for beverage packaging solutions in the country rises correspondingly.

The rising focus of consumers on enhancing physical appearance and maintaining personal hygiene, along with the rise of companies offering more affordable versions of high-end cosmetic products, has increased consumer spending on cosmetics and personal care products.

According to Common Thread Co., an e-commerce growth agency, the US cosmetics and personal care industry reached USD 90 billion in 2023.

In response to the expansion of the cosmetics and personal care industry in the United States, the demand for primary packaging, including caps and closures, is growing in the country, thus contributing to the overall growth of the market studied in terms of volume and value.

Due to the growing demand for bottled water as a better-for-you product and for on-the-go hydration, the bottled water market in the United States has reached new heights in recent years, and it is expected to witness growth in the upcoming years.

In response, production is expected to boom in the country in the upcoming years, which, in turn, is expected to bolster the demand for bottle caps in terms of value.

The North American plastic caps and closures market is semi-consolidated with the presence of key players like Silgan Holdings, Amcor, Closure Systems International, AptarGroup and TriMas. Players in the market are adopting various strategies, such as partnerships and acquisitions, to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.

In May 2024, Aptar Closures introduced a new e-commerce Disc Top Closure for beauty, personal, and home care applications. Aptar Closures' E-Disc Top securely protects against in-transit leakage while eliminating the need for liners and extra shipping preparation fees.

In December 2023, TriMas Corporation's packaging division, Affaba & Ferrari, announced its collaboration with customers in the European food and beverage market. The company expanded its portfolio by adding new and innovative products for tethered caps that are sustainable compared to traditional closure designs. The company's latest addition to the lineup included a 38 mm sports drink cap designed for Coca-Cola, which is scheduled to be launched in 2024.

