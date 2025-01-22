Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 05 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 January 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 January 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 448,200 1,162,842,642 15 January 2025 2,500 2,481.23 6,203,075 16 January 2025 2,500 2,485.29 6,213,225 17 January 2025 2,500 2,537.92 6,344,800 20 January 2025 2,000 2,565.13 5,130,260 21 January 2025 2,430 2,571.69 6,249,207 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 460,130 1,192,983,209

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 514,013 B shares corresponding to 2.38 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 January 2025 is enclosed.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

