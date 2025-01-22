ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

22 January 2025

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 January 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]448,200 1,162,842,642
15 January 20252,5002,481.236,203,075
16 January 20252,5002,485.296,213,225
17 January 20252,5002,537.926,344,800
20 January 20252,0002,565.135,130,260
21 January 20252,4302,571.696,249,207
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)460,130 1,192,983,209

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 514,013 B shares corresponding to 2.38 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 January 2025 is enclosed.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2025-05_EN SE-2025-05_Transactions B shares