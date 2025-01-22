Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 05 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
22 January 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 January 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|448,200
|1,162,842,642
|15 January 2025
|2,500
|2,481.23
|6,203,075
|16 January 2025
|2,500
|2,485.29
|6,213,225
|17 January 2025
|2,500
|2,537.92
|6,344,800
|20 January 2025
|2,000
|2,565.13
|5,130,260
|21 January 2025
|2,430
|2,571.69
|6,249,207
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|460,130
|1,192,983,209
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 514,013 B shares corresponding to 2.38 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 January 2025 is enclosed.
This concludes the share buy-back programme.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
