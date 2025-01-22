Metals & Mining Top 5 (Brazil, China, India, Mexico, South Africa) Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2024: Market Value and Volumes, and Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $2,142,359.5 million to the global metals & mining industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $2,437,189.7 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 2.6% over the 2023-28 period.

Within the metals & mining industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1,611,806.6 million in 2023. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $3,32,491.4 and $97.35 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1,853,307.9 million in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $365,021.5 and $108,803.2 million, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Metals & Mining

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Metals & Mining in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Metals & Mining in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Metals & Mining in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Metals & Mining in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Metals & Mining in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

13.1. Barrick Gold Corp

13.2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

13.3. Teck Resources Ltd

13.4. First Quantum Minerals Ltd

13.5. Eramet SA

13.6. ArcelorMittal SA

13.7. Grupo Celsa

13.8. Riva Group

13.9. ThyssenKrupp AG

13.10. RWE Power AG

13.11. Norsk Hydro ASA

13.12. Arvedi Group

13.13. Marcegaglia Steel SpA

13.14. Nippon Steel Corp

13.15. JFE Holdings Inc

13.16. Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd

13.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd

13.18. Siberian Coal Energy Co

13.19. Severstal

13.20. MMC Norilsk Nickel

13.21. United Company RUSAL Plc

13.22. Rio Tinto

13.23. Antofagasta Plc

13.24. AngloGold Ashanti plc

13.25. Anglo American Plc

13.26. Nucor Corp

13.27. Peabody Energy Corp

13.28. Newmont Corp

13.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc

13.30. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV

13.31. Industrias Penoles SAB de CV

13.32. Southern Copper Corp

13.33. Fresnillo Plc

13.34. Vale SA

13.35. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

13.36. Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd

13.37. Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

13.38. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd

13.39. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd

13.40. Coal India Ltd

13.41. Vedanta Ltd

13.42. Tata Steel Ltd

13.43. NMDC Ltd

13.44. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

13.45. Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

13.46. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd

13.47. Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd

13.48. BHP Group Ltd

13.49. Glencore Plc

13.50. POSCO Holdings Inc

13.51. South32 Ltd

13.52. Fortescue Ltd

13.53. Van Merksteijn International BV

13.54. Nyrstar NV

13.55. HKS Scrap Metals BV

13.56. Alcoa Corp

13.57. Acerinox SA

