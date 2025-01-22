Beer & Cider North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2023 & 2024-2028 - Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Pressures

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer & Cider North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA beer and cider industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The beer & cider industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $171,114.4 million in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 8.2% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the beer & cider industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $121,396.4 million in 2023. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $34.27 and $15.44 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the beer & cider industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $141,655.8 million in 2028, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $49.48 and $18.68 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Beer & Cider

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Beer & Cider in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Beer & Cider in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Beer & Cider in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. Heineken Holding NV

9.2. China Resources Enterprise Ltd

9.3. Carlsberg A/S

9.4. Molson Coors Beverage Company

9.5. Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd

9.6. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

9.7. Bavaria NV

9.8. AB InBev UK Ltd

9.9. Radeberger Gruppe KG

9.10. Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH

9.11. Krombacher Brewery Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co KG

9.12. Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

9.13. Coopers Brewery Ltd

9.14. Cervejaria Petropolis SA

9.15. Sapporo Breweries Ltd

9.16. Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd

9.17. San Miguel Corp

9.18. Diageo plc

9.19. Birra Castello S.P.A.

9.20. Suntory Holdings Ltd

9.21. Constellation Brands New Zealand Ltd

9.22. Spendrups Bryggeri AB

9.23. Royal Unibrew AS

9.24. Olvi plc

9.25. Hite Jinro Co Ltd

9.26. Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd

9.27. Mahou SA

9.28. Corporacion Hijos De Rivera SL

9.29. Damm SA

9.30. Brauerei Schutzengarten AG

9.31. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt San AS

9.32. Cerveza Minerva SA De CV

