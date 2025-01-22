Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market Report 2024-2030: Integration of PKI in Mobile Applications Expanding Opportunities, Demand for MFA Solutions Enhancing Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure was estimated at US$6.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the digital certificates and PKI market is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of cyber threats, regulatory compliance requirements, and the surge in digital and cloud-based transactions. The increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, such as phishing and ransomware, has made the implementation of robust PKI systems a necessity for businesses to protect sensitive information and maintain consumer trust.



Furthermore, the shift toward digital identities and e-signatures in both private and government sectors has boosted the demand for digital certificates, as these tools are vital for authenticating identities and securing digital communications. The expanding adoption of cloud services also drives market growth, as organizations seek scalable, efficient, and secure solutions for managing digital identities and communications in cloud environments. Additionally, the increasing trend of IoT devices and their associated vulnerabilities necessitates the use of PKI to manage device authentication and secure connections, further propelling market expansion.



Why Are Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Gaining Traction?



In an era of digital transformation, the global market for digital certificates and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) has expanded rapidly, driven by the increasing need for secure communications and transactions across the internet. Digital certificates, essential for authenticating the identities of individuals, devices, or applications online, provide a foundation for encrypted and secure digital interactions. The widespread adoption of e-commerce, online banking, and cloud services necessitates these certificates, as they ensure the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive information.



Moreover, governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are enforcing stricter cybersecurity standards, mandating the use of PKI for compliance in sectors like finance, healthcare, and government. This regulatory push, coupled with the escalating threats of cyberattacks, has heightened the importance of digital certificates, making them indispensable for businesses and institutions looking to safeguard their operations and data integrity.



How Is Technology Influencing the Digital Certificates and PKI Market?



The technological evolution in cryptography and the increasing use of blockchain technology are pivotal in shaping the digital certificates and PKI market. Cryptographic algorithms have become more advanced, ensuring robust security measures that make it difficult for malicious actors to intercept or manipulate data. Blockchain technology has further amplified the trust and transparency in digital transactions, as its decentralized nature aligns with the security requirements of PKI systems.



Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities into cybersecurity frameworks allows for real-time monitoring and predictive analysis, improving the efficacy of PKI solutions. Cloud-based PKI solutions are also gaining prominence, offering businesses scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient alternatives to on-premises systems. These technological trends are transforming the landscape, enabling companies to deploy advanced PKI solutions that adapt to the evolving digital ecosystem.



Where Are Digital Certificates and PKI Systems Being Utilized Most Effectively?



The applications for digital certificates and PKI extend across a multitude of industries, with each sector leveraging these technologies for different purposes. In the financial sector, PKI is crucial for securing online banking transactions, managing identity verification processes, and ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks like GDPR and PCI-DSS. The healthcare industry utilizes PKI to secure electronic health records (EHRs), ensuring patient data remains confidential and protected against unauthorized access. In e-commerce, digital certificates are essential for building trust with consumers by securing online payments and encrypting sensitive customer information.



Additionally, government agencies worldwide are increasingly adopting PKI solutions to authenticate digital signatures and safeguard sensitive communications. The growing emphasis on digital identities and secure authentication across these sectors demonstrates the market's versatility and its essential role in maintaining the integrity of digital infrastructures.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions Component segment, which is expected to reach US$11.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.6%. The Hardware Security Modules Component segment is also set to grow at 19.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.2% CAGR to reach $3.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market such as Ascertia Limited, Comodo Group, Inc., DocuSign, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Gemalto NV and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Adoption of Digital Certificates for Secure Online Transactions

Rising Demand for Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) in IoT Devices

Growth of Cloud-Based PKI Services Boosting Market Expansion

Integration of PKI with Blockchain Technology Driving Market Innovation

Surge in Cybersecurity Threats Driving Adoption of Digital Certificates

Demand for Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions Enhancing Market Growth

Increased Use of Digital Certificates in E-Government Services

Growing Application of PKI in the Banking and Financial Services Industry

Adoption of Digital Identity Solutions Fueling Market Demand

Rise in Remote Work Leading to Increased Demand for Secure Communication Channels

Integration of PKI in Mobile Applications Expanding Market Opportunities

Cloud Migration Strategies Encouraging Enterprises to Deploy PKI Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 19 companies featured in this report

Ascertia Limited

Comodo Group, Inc.

DocuSign, Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Gemalto NV

GMO GlobalSign Inc.

GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC.

IdenTrust, Inc.

Kofax, Inc.

Secured Signing Ltd

Signix, Inc.

Verisign, Inc.

