Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2024

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 22 January 2025

Corporate Announcement 02/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2024

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09





As per 30 December 2024, the number of life insurance policies owned is 378. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.1 billion.

Portfolio composition as of 2024-12-30

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 16.4% Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 15.0% AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company 6.1% American General Life Insurance Company 4.7% Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc 4.5% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 4.0% Protective Life Insurance Company 3.8% Pacific Life Insurance Company 3.7% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 3.2% Principal Life Insurance Company 3.0%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 6.8% A+ 45.8% A 42.3% A- 0.1% B++ 4.3% B+ 0.0% B 0.0% B- 0.2% C++ 0.5%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value FLORIDA 15.7% CALIFORNIA 12.4% NEW YORK 7.6% PENNSYLVANIA 6.9% TEXAS 6.3% MASSACHUSETTS 4.7% OHIO 4.4% MISSOURI 3.8% NEW JERSEY 3.8% ARIZONA 3.6%





Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.2% 250,001-500,000 1.5% 500,001-1,000,000 8.5% 1,000,001-2,000,000 13.5% 2,000,001-3,000,000 10.7% 3,000,001-5,000,000 21.8% 5,000,001-10,000,000 29.4% 10,000,001-15,000,000 7.3% 15,000,001- 7.1%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 5.5% 65 – 69 13.3% 70 – 74 23.6% 75 – 79 19.6% 80 – 84 15.2% 85 – 89 12.8% 90 – 94 8.0% 95 < 2.0%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 13.7% Male 63.1% Joint 23.2%





