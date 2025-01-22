Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2024

 | Source: Ress Life Investments A/S Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 22 January 2025

Corporate Announcement 02/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2024

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09


Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com 


As per 30 December 2024, the number of life insurance policies owned is 378. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.1 billion.

Portfolio composition as of 2024-12-30

Top 10 CarriersWeight % of portfolio value
John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 16.4%
Lincoln National Life Insurance Company15.0%
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company6.1%
American General Life Insurance Company4.7%
Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc4.5%
Brighthouse Life Insurance Company4.0%
Protective Life Insurance Company3.8%
Pacific Life Insurance Company3.7%
Transamerica Life Insurance Company3.2%
Principal Life Insurance Company3.0%


Carrier RatingWeight % of face value
A++6.8%
A+45.8%
A42.3%
A-0.1%
B++4.3%
B+0.0%
B0.0%
B-0.2%
C++0.5%


Top 10 StatesWeight % of face value 
FLORIDA15.7%
CALIFORNIA12.4%
NEW YORK7.6%
PENNSYLVANIA6.9%
TEXAS6.3%
MASSACHUSETTS4.7%
OHIO4.4%
MISSOURI3.8%
NEW JERSEY3.8%
ARIZONA3.6%


Face GroupWeight % of face value  
100,000-250,0000.2%
250,001-500,0001.5%
500,001-1,000,0008.5%
1,000,001-2,000,00013.5%
2,000,001-3,000,00010.7%
3,000,001-5,000,00021.8%
5,000,001-10,000,00029.4%
10,000,001-15,000,0007.3%
15,000,001-7.1%


Age GroupWeight % of face value
< 655.5%
65 – 6913.3%
70 – 7423.6%
75 – 7919.6%
80 – 8415.2%
85 – 8912.8%
90 – 948.0%
95 <2.0%


GenderWeight % of face value
Female13.7%
Male63.1%
Joint23.2%


