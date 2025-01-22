Maranello Announces Plans for Exclusive Lifestyle Venue for Luxury Sports Car Owners

Dallas, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maranello, a Plano-based luxury auto garages company, announced its plans for Texas’ first facility designed exclusively for sports car owners with indoor facing garage condos. The project, conceived by Dallas real estate developer and motorsports enthusiast Michael Holigan, aims to provide an unparalleled experience for luxury sports car owners united by a passion for racing and collecting cars and motorcycles. The venue will be open year-round to its members and host car shows and special events.

Located in Plano at the Northeast corner of Ohio Drive and Maple Shade Lane, off George W. Bush Turnpike, the 200,000-square-foot facility will sit on more than 11 acres of land. This prime location is just 20 minutes from Highland Park, University Park, and Dallas-Fort Worth’s major airports. Construction of the luxury space will break ground in the coming months and is expected to be fully operational by the spring of 2026.

“There is nothing like this in Texas,” says Michael Holigan, Maranello CEO. “Garage condo owners will drive into the building to access their garages. With all the garages facing into the building, members can visit with other collectors year-round as weather is never a factor. We’re creating a lifestyle destination where serious car collectors can bond and build a true community.”

The luxury auto garage will feature 79 garage condos, from 1,000 to 2,000 square feet in size on the first floor. Each condo includes a steel mezzanine and stairs with full utilities allowing owners the ability to build out their dream garage. Each garage condo will feature app-controlled HVAC and glass garage doors that open into the facility’s interior.

The facility is designed with a 13,000 square foot two-story lounge and a 60,000 square foot open air concurso located in the middle of the building for both public and private events. “This will be the premier location for car shows in Texas,” states Holigan.

“We are excited to see Maranello, planned to be a best-in-class facility for car enthusiasts, begin construction here in Plano,” says City of Plano Mayor John B. Muns. “Holigan and his team have been great to work with and his vision aligns with what we want to offer businesses, residents, and guests in Plano.”

“There are many high-end sports car collectors in DFW,” says Holigan. “Maranello is creating a community for car enthusiasts in a building specifically designed for them. We’ve considered what it takes for a great experience to showcase and protect a collection of treasured vehicles and host nationwide premier automotive events here in North Texas.”

