Dental Cements Market Research Report 2024-2030: Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures Boosting Growth - Surge in Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets Supporting Sales

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Cements - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dental Cements was estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the dental cements market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations in dental materials, the rising demand for cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and an aging global population. Advances in bioactive and resin-based cements that offer enhanced strength, longevity, and therapeutic benefits are attracting dental professionals seeking reliable solutions for various procedures.
The increase in dental tourism, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where affordable and advanced dental care is accessible, is also boosting the market. Additionally, the growing awareness of dental hygiene and aesthetics among consumers, supported by the rise of social media and healthcare marketing, is pushing more individuals to opt for dental procedures requiring high-quality cements. The expansion of dental clinics and the adoption of advanced technology in dentistry, such as CAD/CAM systems, further stimulate the demand for specialized dental cement formulations, driving the market's growth.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Resin-Based Cements segment, which is expected to reach US$608.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Glass Ionomers segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $479.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $546.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Dental Cements Market such as 3M Company, Bisco, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Dental Cements - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures Boosting Market Growth
- Increasing Use of Advanced Resin-Based Cements in Restorative Dentistry
- Growth in Dental Implant Procedures Driving Demand for Specialty Cements
- Technological Innovations in Bioactive and Fluoride-Releasing Cement Formulations
- Surge in Preference for Self-Adhesive Cements Enhancing Efficiency
- Expansion of Geriatric Population Increasing Need for Prosthetic Restorations
- Rising Use of CAD/CAM Technology in Dentistry Expanding Cement Applications
- Growing Demand for Aesthetic and Color-Matching Cements in Cosmetic Dentistry
- Surge in Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets Supporting Cement Sales
- Expansion of Dental Clinics and Laboratories in Developing Regions
- Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Techniques Influencing Cement Design
- Growth in the Number of Dental Practices Offering Preventive Dentistry Solutions
- Rising Collaboration Between Dental Product Manufacturers and Clinics
- Development of Environmentally Friendly and Biocompatible Dental Cements
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 41 companies featured in this report include
- 3M Company
- Bisco, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Dentsply Sirona
- DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH
- FGM Products Odontologicos Ltda
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Medental International, Inc.
- SDI Ltd.
- Shofu Dental GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxt8zl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment