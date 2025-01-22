India Ports Infrastructure Market Report 2025: Increased Investment in Modernization and Expansion of Ports - $10.65 Billion Opportunity Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ports Infrastructure Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Ports Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 6.89 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.65 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.36%

Investment in ports infrastructure is critical for improving the capacity, efficiency, and sustainability of maritime trade. As global trade continues to grow, port infrastructure plays a key role in facilitating the movement of goods across international borders. The market is influenced by factors such as trade volumes, technological advancements, regulatory policies, and the increasing demand for eco-friendly and automated solutions.







Ports infrastructure development is often driven by public-private partnerships, with significant funding allocated for expansion, modernization, and digitalization efforts. The market also faces challenges related to congestion, environmental sustainability, and the need for resilient infrastructure to withstand the impacts of climate change. Overall, the ports infrastructure market is vital for the smooth functioning of the global supply chain and the economy.



For instance, On July 26, 2024, the Government of India announced an update to the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP), which has provided financial aid totaling USD 40.40 million to enhance India's competitiveness against foreign shipyards and revitalize the shipbuilding industry. Since the policy's inception, 313 vessel orders valued at approximately USD 1.26 billion have been secured.

Increased Investment in Modernization and Expansion of Ports



India ports infrastructure market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by increased investment in the modernization and expansion of port facilities. As India continues to strengthen its position as a global trade hub, there is a growing need to enhance port capacity and operational efficiency. The government's push to develop and modernize ports aligns with the vision of "Sagarmala," a national program aimed at enhancing India's port-led development by reducing logistics costs, improving port infrastructure, and boosting trade competitiveness.



The increase in global trade volume, coupled with the need for greater efficiency, has led to the adoption of advanced technologies such as automated cargo handling systems, digital solutions for port management, and modernized cargo terminals. Major ports like Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Kolkata Port, and Chennai Port have been expanding their capacities by constructing additional berths, increasing storage facilities, and upgrading equipment like cranes and container handling systems. Additionally, the development of greenfield ports along India's extensive coastline is gaining momentum, especially in regions like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.



Private sector participation is playing a vital role in this trend, with major international players investing in India's port infrastructure. Public-private partnerships (PPP) are increasingly being leveraged to upgrade port facilities, with concessions awarded for the construction and operation of terminals and facilities. These investments are aimed at increasing port throughput, reducing turnaround times for ships, and providing better services to shipping lines and customers. Furthermore, the focus on implementing smart port technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring of cargo and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for predictive analytics, is enhancing operational efficiency.



The modernization of Indian ports is also critical in maintaining the country's competitiveness in the global shipping industry. The rise in larger vessels and the need to accommodate post-Panamax ships have pushed Indian ports to upgrade their infrastructure to handle higher volumes of cargo efficiently. With the adoption of international best practices and state-of-the-art technologies, India's ports are becoming more attractive for international shipping lines, which can lead to increased cargo handling and trade volumes.



Focus on Sustainable and Eco-friendly Port Infrastructure



Sustainability and environmental concerns are increasingly driving the development of eco-friendly port infrastructure in India. As climate change becomes an urgent global challenge, there is a heightened focus on reducing the environmental impact of ports and promoting sustainability in port operations. India's ports infrastructure market is responding to this demand by integrating environmentally sustainable practices into their development and operational processes.



The Indian government and various port authorities are placing emphasis on adopting green technologies, reducing emissions, and promoting the use of renewable energy. For example, several ports are implementing solar power generation systems to meet their energy needs, reducing dependence on non-renewable energy sources. The Cochin Port Trust, for instance, has successfully installed one of the largest solar power plants at a port in India, contributing to significant reductions in carbon emissions. Additionally, green port development is focusing on reducing water and air pollution. Ports are incorporating advanced waste management systems to treat sewage, manage oil spills, and reduce the environmental impact of shipping activities.



Techniques such as dredging, waste incineration, and adopting eco-friendly anti-fouling technologies on ships are increasingly being implemented. Ports like Mumbai and Chennai have also taken steps to prevent ship-based pollution and manage ballast water discharge more effectively. Another major trend is the promotion of "smart ports" with a focus on energy efficiency, waste reduction, and eco-friendly infrastructure. For instance, the use of automation and AI at ports can optimize fuel consumption, reduce waiting times, and improve the logistics chain, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of port operations. Moreover, adopting electric vehicles (EVs) for cargo handling and transportation within port facilities is gaining traction.



India's ports are also working to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels by promoting cleaner fuels, such as LNG (liquefied natural gas) and hydrogen, for cargo ships and port vehicles. Some ports have already introduced LNG bunkering stations to support this shift. The government's commitment to the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) environmental standards and India's own environmental regulations are pushing the industry toward greener practices, ultimately contributing to cleaner air and waterways. In line with this shift towards sustainability, the Indian Ports Association (IPA) has been advocating for the integration of environmental sustainability in port planning and development. As a result, port authorities are aligning with global environmental standards to ensure that the development of India's port infrastructure is future-proof, resilient to climate change, and environmentally responsible.



Regional Insights



South India emerged as the dominating region in 2024, South India has emerged as the dominating region in the India ports infrastructure market due to several compelling drivers. The region's strategic geographical location, with its extensive coastline along the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Indian Ocean, positions it as a crucial maritime hub. This advantageous positioning facilitates robust trade links with Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, making South Indian ports vital gateways for international commerce.



One of the primary drivers of this dominance is the presence of major ports like Chennai, Cochin, Visakhapatnam, and Ennore, which have undergone significant modernization and expansion. These ports are equipped with advanced infrastructure, deep-water capabilities, and state-of-the-art cargo handling facilities, enabling them to efficiently manage large volumes of cargo and accommodate larger vessels. The development of specialized terminals for containers, bulk cargo, and liquid cargo further enhances their capacity and operational efficiency.



Government initiatives and policies have also played a pivotal role in propelling South India's dominance in the ports infrastructure market. Programs such as the Sagarmala Project focus on port-led development, emphasizing the enhancement of port infrastructure, connectivity, and coastal community development. These initiatives have attracted substantial investments in port modernization and expansion projects, boosting the region's overall port capacity and efficiency.



The growth of industrial and manufacturing hubs in South India, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, drives substantial cargo throughput at the ports. The presence of major industries, including automotive, electronics, textiles, and petrochemicals, generates consistent demand for efficient import and export facilities. This industrial growth, coupled with the development of logistics parks and special economic zones (SEZs), strengthens the region's supply chain infrastructure.



The proactive involvement of the private sector through public-private partnerships (PPPs) has facilitated the infusion of capital, technology, and management expertise into the port infrastructure. These collaborations have accelerated the development of modern port facilities and improved operational standards, further solidifying South India's leading position in the market.



South India's dominance in the India ports infrastructure market is driven by its strategic location, advanced port facilities, supportive government policies, industrial growth, and active private sector participation. These factors collectively contribute to the region's robust port infrastructure, positioning it as a pivotal player in India's maritime trade landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered India

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited

Afcons Infrastructure Limited

Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

Hindustan Port Private Limited

India Ports Infrastructure Market, By Type:

Major Ports

Minor Ports

India Ports Infrastructure Market, By Commodity:

Liquid

Bulk

Containerized

Others

India Ports Infrastructure Market, By Construction Type:

Terminal

Equipment

Others

India Ports Infrastructure Market, By Application:

Passenger

Cargo

India Ports Infrastructure Market, By Region:

South

West

North

East

