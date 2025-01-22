Bromelain (Meat, Seafood, Healthcare) Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Clean Beauty Movement Spurs Demand in Cosmetics & Skincare, Food & Beverage Market Expansion Generates New Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bromelain - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bromelain was estimated at US$30.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$45.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the bromelain market is driven by several factors, reflecting the expanding applications and rising consumer demand for natural bioactive compounds. First, advancements in extraction technologies are enabling higher yields and more efficient production of bromelain, making it more accessible for widespread use across industries. Second, the increasing consumer preference for natural and plant-based products, particularly in the food and supplement markets, is driving the adoption of bromelain as a clean-label ingredient. Third, the growing awareness of bromelain`s health benefits, particularly its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties, is spurring demand for supplements and pharmaceuticals that incorporate this enzyme.



Fourth, the cosmetics industry's focus on natural ingredients for skincare products is accelerating the use of bromelain for exfoliation and skin repair. Lastly, the expansion of the global functional food and nutraceutical markets is creating new opportunities for bromelain, as manufacturers seek to differentiate their products with natural health-promoting ingredients. Together, these factors are contributing to sustained growth in the bromelain market, ensuring its continued relevance and expansion across various sectors.



What Is Bromelain and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?



Bromelain, a natural enzyme extracted from the stems and fruits of pineapples, has been gaining widespread attention across various industries for its remarkable properties. But what exactly is bromelain, and why is it becoming so sought after? Primarily known for its proteolytic activity, which helps break down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids, bromelain has found applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. In the food industry, it is commonly used as a meat tenderizer, enhancing the texture of protein-rich foods by breaking down tough muscle fibers.



How Are Consumer Preferences and Industry Standards Shaping Bromelain Demand?



The rising demand for natural and plant-based ingredients across various industries is having a profound impact on the market for bromelain. In the food industry, the shift toward clean-label products has led to increased usage of bromelain as a natural alternative to synthetic meat tenderizers and preservatives. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and looking for products that are free from artificial additives, which makes bromelain an attractive choice for food manufacturers. In the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, the growing interest in natural remedies for inflammation, digestion, and immune support has driven demand for bromelain-based supplements.



Furthermore, as the global population ages, there is an increasing focus on joint health and mobility, with bromelain often included in formulations aimed at reducing inflammation and promoting healing. The cosmetic industry, driven by consumers' preferences for natural and effective skincare solutions, has also embraced bromelain for its gentle exfoliating properties. This demand aligns with stricter regulatory standards that favor natural and safe ingredients, further bolstering the market for bromelain.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Bromelain Market such as Changsha Natureway Co. Ltd., Enzybel International SA, Enzyme Technologies (PTY) Ltd., Great Food Group of Companies, Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Ltd and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Meat & Seafood Application segment, which is expected to reach US$21.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Healthcare Application segment is also set to grow at 6.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.7% CAGR to reach $10.4 Million by 2030.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bromelain - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Health & Wellness Movement Spurs Growth in Bromelain Demand

Expanding Use of Natural Ingredients Strengthens Business Case for Bromelain

Growing Awareness of Bromelain`s Anti-inflammatory Benefits Drives Adoption in Healthcare

Increased Consumer Preference for Plant-based Products Propels Bromelain Market Growth

Food & Beverage Industry Expansion Generates New Opportunities for Bromelain Applications

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Bromelain in Therapeutics

Heightened Focus on Digestive Health Throws the Spotlight on Bromelain`s Benefits

Clean Beauty Movement Spurs Demand for Bromelain in Cosmetics & Skincare

Evolving Pharmaceutical Research Generates New Therapeutic Use Cases for Bromelain

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS - Some of the 47 companies featured in this report include

Changsha Natureway Co. Ltd.

Enzybel International SA

Enzyme Technologies (PTY) Ltd.

Great Food Group of Companies

Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Ltd

Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd.

URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hj5mvs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment