Shipsi Unveils ‘Lowest-Cost, Last-Mile Guarantee' to combat rapidly escalating nationwide shipping costs

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipsi, the nation’s fastest-growing delivery technology, today announced its groundbreaking ‘Lowest-Cost, Last-Mile Guarantee', positioning itself as the go-to replacement for services like USPS, UPS Surepost, and FedEx Ground Economy who are suffering from widespread rate hikes. With nationwide coverage and a distributed network of drivers powered by advanced technology, Shipsi is redefining e-commerce logistics by delivering a reliable, scalable, and cost-effective alternative that meets the needs of retailers across the U.S.

“Shipsi was built to provide retailers with the tools they need to stay competitive in an increasingly challenging landscape,” said Rye Akervik, CEO of Shipsi. “Now, with rising shipping costs and a USPS rate hike over 25%, carriers and 3PLs need an affordable, efficient, and reliable solution. That’s exactly what Shipsi delivers—low-cost last-mile delivery without compromising on service quality.”

A Technological Edge in Last-Mile Delivery

Shipsi’s ‘Lowest-Cost, Last-Mile Guarantee’ is driven by its innovative technology, which integrates directly with carrier networks to enable real-time bidding. This ensures that retailers get the most cost-effective final-mile delivery solution every time, without sacrificing speed or reliability.

“Unlike traditional carriers, Shipsi leverages a distributed network of drivers across the U.S.,” Akervik added. “This allows us to adapt dynamically to demand, offering retailers unmatched flexibility and savings, even in high-volume areas. With our SLAs at 99.9% reliability, we’re not just the most affordable option—we’re the most dependable, too.”

An Industry Disruption Amid USPS Challenges

The recent USPS rate hikes have sent shockwaves through the logistics industry, leaving many retailers scrambling to find alternatives. Shipsi steps in as the ideal solution, Just last month Shipsi reaffirmed its commitment to 3PLs bringing cutting-edge tech to middle and last mile delivery. Now, with their ‘Lowest-Cost, Last-Mile Guarantee’, Shipsi is ready to solve the cost crisis for 3PLs and carrier networks who need reliable last-mile delivery nationwide.





Nationwide Coverage with Localized Solutions

3PLs and carriers can plug into Shipsi's nationwide network to add value to their customers by facilitating final mile delivery through our ‘Lowest-Cost, Last-Mile Guarantee’. With over 7 million drivers in 5,000 cities, Shipsi’s unique distributed network allows it to scale efficiently across urban and suburban markets, ensuring reliable service nationwide.

About Shipsi

Shipsi aims to be the fastest, most affordable, and most reliable delivery technology in the United States. With a mission to revolutionize last-mile delivery, Shipsi connects retailers with a nationwide network of drivers through advanced technology, enabling real-time bidding and guaranteeing the lowest delivery costs. Shipsi’s SLAs at 99.9% ensure reliability at scale, making it the premier partner for retailers navigating today’s logistics challenges.

