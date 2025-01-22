Global Market for Sustainable Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing 2025-2035, with Profiles of DP Patterning, Elephantech, Infineon Technologies, Jiva Materials, Samsung, Syenta and Tactotek

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Sustainable Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The volume of electronics will continues to increase and the use of raw materials in the sector is expected to double by 2050. The amount of electronic waste has also almost doubled over the two decades and it is estimated that only 20% of this waste is collected efficiently. With over 55 million tonnes of electronic waste produced every year, the risk of harm to human and animal health as well as the environment is substantial.

There is also considerable value squandered in discarded electronics. It is estimated that $60 billion worth of raw materials are lost every year as precious metals and re-useable materials are disposed of in landfill or incinerated. The use of plastics in electronics devices has significant environmental issues owing to poor biodegradability and additional cost for disposal after use. It is therefore essential to find an eco-friendly and biodegradable substrate.

Sustainable electronics and semiconductor manufacturing seeks to develop electronics products through economically-sound processes that minimize negative environmental impacts while conserving energy and natural resources. The goal is to make the lifecycle of electronic products more sustainable through energy efficiency, reducing waste, using recycled and non-toxic materials, and other eco-friendly practices.

Key principles of sustainable electronics manufacturing include:

Energy efficiency : Reducing energy consumption in production processes through technology, automation, and optimized practices.

: Reducing energy consumption in production processes through technology, automation, and optimized practices. Renewable energy : Utilization of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and geothermal to power manufacturing facilities.

: Utilization of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and geothermal to power manufacturing facilities. Waste reduction : Minimizing waste generation through improved materials utilization, recycling, and re-use.

: Minimizing waste generation through improved materials utilization, recycling, and re-use. Emissions reduction : Lowering air emissions, water discharges, and carbon footprint through abatement technologies and greener chemistries.

: Lowering air emissions, water discharges, and carbon footprint through abatement technologies and greener chemistries. Resource conservatio n: Optimizing use of natural resources like water, minerals, and forestry through efficiency, closed-loop systems, and product circularity.

n: Optimizing use of natural resources like water, minerals, and forestry through efficiency, closed-loop systems, and product circularity. Eco-design: Designing products that are energy efficient, durable, non-toxic and recyclable.

Designing products that are energy efficient, durable, non-toxic and recyclable. Supply chain sustainability: Managing social and environmental impacts across the entire supply chain lifecycle; procurement and logistics to reduce environmental impact

The Global Market for Sustainable Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing 2025-2035 offers an in-depth analysis of the sustainable electronics landscape, providing strategic insights for businesses, investors, and technology leaders seeking to navigate the complex intersection of technological advancement and environmental responsibility.

Report contents include:

Analysis of global PCB and integrated circuit (IC) revenues

Emerging sustainable technologies and market trends

Advanced digital manufacturing techniques

Renewable energy integration

Innovative materials development

Circular economy strategies in electronics production

Sustainability Drivers and Challenges Environmental impact mitigation Regulatory compliance Resource efficiency Waste reduction strategies

Sustainable Manufacturing Processes Closed-loop manufacturing models Advanced robotics and automation AI and machine learning analytics Internet of Things (IoT) integration Additive manufacturing techniques

Material Innovation Bio-based materials Recycled and advanced chemical recycling approaches Biodegradable substrates Green and lead-free soldering technologies Sustainable substrate development

Semiconductor and PCB Transformation Sustainable integrated circuit manufacturing Flexible and printed electronics Eco-friendly patterning and metallization Advanced oxidation methods Water management in semiconductor production

Market Projections and Revenue Analysis Global PCB manufacturing (2018-2035) Sustainable PCB market segments Sustainable integrated circuit revenues Substrate type market penetration

Data Center Sustainability

Green Energy Solutions

Carbon Reduction Strategies

Recycling Technologies

End-of-Life Electronics Management

Regulatory and Certification Landscape Global sustainability regulations Emerging certification standards Compliance strategies for electronics manufacturers

Company Profiles: In-depth analyses of 50+ companies providing green materials, equipment, and manufacturing services. Companies profiled include DP Patterning, Elephantech, Infineon Technologies, Jiva Materials, Samsung, Syenta, and Tactotek. Additional information on bio-based battery, conductive ink, green & lead-free solder and halogen-free FR4, data center sustainability companies.

The Global Market for Sustainable Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing 2025-2035 provides a strategic roadmap for technological transformation. As the world increasingly demands environmentally responsible technology solutions, this report provides the critical insights needed to lead, innovate, and succeed in the sustainable electronics ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:





1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Sustainable electronics & semiconductor manufacturing

1.2 Drivers for sustainable electronics

1.3 Environmental Impacts of Electronics Manufacturing

1.3.1 E-Waste Generation

1.3.2 Carbon Emissions

1.3.3 Resource Utilization

1.3.4 Waste Minimization

1.3.5 Supply Chain Impacts

1.4 New opportunities from sustainable electronics

1.5 Regulations

1.5.1 Certifications

1.6 Powering sustainable electronics (Bio-based batteries)

1.7 Bioplastics in injection moulded electronics parts

2 SUSTAINABLE ELECTRONICS & SEMICONDUCTORS MANUFACTURING

2.1 Conventional electronics manufacturing

2.2 Benefits of Sustainable Electronics manufacturing

2.3 Challenges in adopting Sustainable Electronics manufacturing

2.4 Approaches

2.4.1 Closed-Loop Manufacturing

2.4.2 Digital Manufacturing

2.4.3 Renewable Energy Usage

2.4.4 Energy Efficiency

2.4.5 Materials Efficiency

2.4.6 Sustainable Chemistry

2.4.7 Recycled Materials

2.4.8 Bio-Based Materials

2.5 Greening the Supply Chain

3 SUSTAINABLE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) MANUFACTURING

3.1 Conventional PCB manufacturing

3.2 Trends in PCBs

3.3 Reconciling sustainability with performance

3.4 Sustainable supply chains

3.5 Sustainability in PCB manufacturing

3.6 Design of PCBs for sustainability

3.7 Materials

3.7.1 Low-energy epoxy resins

3.7.2 Metal cores

3.7.3 Recycled laminates

3.7.4 Conductive inks

3.7.5 Green and lead-free solder

3.7.6 Biodegradable substrates

3.8 Substrates

3.8.1 Halogen-free FR4

3.8.2 Glass substrates

3.8.3 Ceramic substrates

3.8.4 Metal-core PCBs

3.8.5 Biobased PCBs

3.8.6 Paper-based PCBs

3.8.7 PCBs without solder mask

3.8.8 Thinner dielectrics

3.8.9 Recycled plastic substrates

3.8.10 Flexible substrates

3.8.11 Polyimide alternatives

3.9 Sustainable patterning and metallization in electronics manufacturing

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.2 Issues with sustainability

3.9.3 Regeneration and reuse of etching chemicals

3.9.4 Transition from Wet to Dry phase patterning

3.9.5 Print-and-plate

3.9.6 Approaches

3.9.6.1 Direct Printed Electronics

3.9.6.2 Photonic Sintering

3.9.6.3 Biometallization

3.9.6.4 Plating Resist Alternatives

3.9.6.5 Laser-Induced Forward Transfer

3.9.6.6 Electrohydrodynamic Printing

3.9.6.7 Electrically conductive adhesives (ECAs

3.9.6.8 Green electroless plating

3.9.6.9 Smart Masking

3.9.6.10 Component Integration

3.9.6.11 Bio-inspired material deposition

3.9.6.12 Multi-material jetting

3.9.6.13 Vacuumless deposition

3.9.6.14 Upcycling waste streams

3.10 Sustainable attachment and integration of components

3.10.1 Conventional component attachment materials

3.10.2 Materials

3.10.2.1 Conductive adhesives

3.10.2.2 Biodegradable adhesives

3.10.2.3 Magnets

3.10.2.4 Bio-based solders

3.10.2.5 Bio-derived solders

3.10.2.6 Recycled plastics

3.10.2.7 Nano adhesives

3.10.2.8 Shape memory polymers

3.10.2.9 Photo-reversible polymers

3.10.2.10 Conductive biopolymers

3.10.3 Processes

3.10.3.1 Traditional thermal processing methods

3.10.3.2 Low temperature solder

3.10.3.3 Reflow soldering

3.10.3.4 Induction soldering

3.10.3.5 UV curing

3.10.3.6 Near-infrared (NIR) radiation curing

3.10.3.7 Photonic sintering/curing

3.10.3.8 Hybrid integration

4 SUSTAINABLE INTEGRATED CIRCUITS

4.1 IC manufacturing

4.2 Sustainable IC manufacturing

4.3 Wafer production

4.4 Oxidation methods

4.5 Patterning and doping

4.6 Metallization

4.7 Packaging

4.8 Water management

5 END OF LIFE

5.1 Legislation

5.2 Hazardous waste

5.3 Emissions

5.4 Water Usage

6 RECYCLING

6.1 Mechanical recycling

6.2 Electro-Mechanical Separation

6.3 Chemical Recycling

6.4 Electrochemical Processes

6.5 Thermal Recycling

6.6 Green Certification

6.7 PCB recycling

7 SUSTAINABILITY IN DATA CENTERS

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Data center sustainability

7.1.2 Carbon reductions

7.1.3 Data center decarbonization

7.1.4 Data center company sustainability activities

7.2 Green Energy

7.2.1 Data centers power consumption

7.2.2 Microgrids

7.2.3 Energy storage systems

7.2.4 Solar

7.2.5 Wind power

7.2.6 Geothermal

7.2.7 Nuclear

7.2.8 Fuel cells

7.2.9 Batteries

7.3 Improved Energy Efficiency

7.3.1 Thermal efficiency

7.3.2 IT efficiency

7.3.3 Electrical efficiency

7.4 Carbon credits and CO2 offsetting

7.4.1 CO2 emissions of data centers

7.4.2 Carbon dioxide removal technology

7.4.3 Low-carbon construction

7.5 Companies

8 GLOBAL MARKET AND REVENUES 2018-2035

8.1 Global PCB manufacturing industry

8.2 Sustainable PCBs

8.3 Sustainable ICs

9 COMPANY PROFILES (55 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ckz0p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.