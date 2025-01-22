Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to South Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Ascente by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Fawn Lane near Mount Rose Highway in South Reno, Nevada. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is currently underway, and sales will begin in spring 2025.

Ascente by Toll Brothers is a sophisticated new home community in South Reno with breathtaking mountain views. The community will offer three distinct collections of luxurious single-family homes priced from $1.1 million. Homes will range from 2,600 to 6,300+ square feet with exceptional included features, an array of personalization options, and architecture inspired by the area’s rugged beauty. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Our new Ascente community will offer residents the unique opportunity to live amidst nature with stunning views of Mount Rose and the Sierra Nevada range,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “We are thrilled to introduce our exciting new architectural designs to home buyers in this area. With exceptional included features, expansive living spaces, and unrivaled personalization options, this community will redefine luxury living in South Reno.”

Residents will enjoy trails for walking, hiking and biking, with direct access to the surrounding natural beauty. The community’s location offers proximity to top schools of the Washoe County School District, plus convenient shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby.

For more information and to join the interest list for Ascente by Toll Brothers, prospective home buyers can call (855) 400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e0060ca-8e55-453a-947a-31c0e935fe03

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)