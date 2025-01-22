Meyers Nave and Sohagi Law Group Combine

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meyers Nave announced today that it has joined forces with The Sohagi Law Group (SLG), a California boutique environmental and land use law firm, effective February 1. SLG Founder and Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi, Partner Nicole Hoeksma Gordon, Partner R. Tyson Sohagi, Senior Of Counsel, Albert I. Herson, and Senior Associate Mark Desrosiers, based in Los Angeles, will join Meyers Nave.

“This combination brings together two premier environmental and land use groups that collectively work on some of the most prominent infrastructure, development and related litigation in California,” said Meyers Nave Managing Principal David Skinner. “The attorneys in both groups have known each other for years, often times working on the same projects.”

Margaret Sohagi, a trailblazer in environmental and land use law, founded her women-owned firm nearly two decades ago. Under her leadership, it has become one of California's premier law firms, offering expert counsel in areas such as air quality, climate change, planning and zoning, water supply, energy and coastal resources. The firm is also renowned for its work in high profile California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and land use litigation.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Meyers Nave, sharing many common clients and having worked on some of the most advanced and complex projects across California. We have a shared commitment to excellence, especially in land use law and in delivering client service that is second to none,” said Margaret Sohagi. “Joining Meyers Nave expands our ability to service our clients and unlocks growth opportunities.”

The combination with SLG enhances Meyers Nave’s environmental and land use practices, led by Amrit Kulkarni. The firm represents government, private businesses and public-private partnerships involved in all types of development projects throughout California and services clients in several core industries, including transportation and infrastructure, energy, real estate and housing, water resources, government and public policy, sports and entertainment, and supply chain and logistics. The firm’s recognition as go-to land use law experts is underscored by its attorneys serving, since 2006, as co-managing editors and chapter authors of California Land Use Practice, an annually updated treatise published by Continuing Education of the Bar (CEB).

Margaret Sohagi, widely recognized as one of California’s leading land use attorneys and a former city planner, collaborates closely with clients to navigate the intricate legal landscape of land use, climate change, and CEQA at both administrative and judicial levels. As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California’s Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Margaret has had the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys on the law. She earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School (1986), and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nicole Gordon advises clients on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial and appellate level. Her experience includes projects under CEQA, NEPA, the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and planning and zoning laws. She has successfully represented clients in high profile litigation, including at the California Supreme Court. Since 2021, Nicole has been co-chair for CLE International’s Annual CEQA Super Conference, and she is a former chair of the Environmental Law Section of the California Lawyers Association. The Los Angeles Business Journal named Nicole as one of California’s “Most Influential Women Attorneys” and a “Leader of Influence in Their 40s.” She earned her J.D. from University of Southern California, Gould School of Law (2005).

R. Tyson Sohagi, who earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from U.C. Berkeley, focuses his practice on environmental law, land use, planning, housing law, the Coastal Act, CEQA, NEPA, the Public Trust Doctrine and Election Law. He advises clients on infrastructure projects (transmission lines, port facilities, airport facilities, intermodal and on dock railroad facilities, utility plants), general plans, specific plans, specific development proposals, and other land use issues. Tyson authored Lexis Nexis’ CEQA Compliance Practice Guide. The Los Angeles Times named him “Legal Visionary” in 2024. He earned his J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law (2007).

Albert I. Herson, an environmental attorney and planner with over 35 years of experience, advises public agencies on complex land use and environmental law matters, including CEQA, NEPA, and natural resources law. A co-author of widely used CEQA and NEPA guides, Mr. Herson has prepared and reviewed hundreds of CEQA documents for large-scale projects, including General Plans, EIRs, and regional transportation plans. Mr. Herson is a Fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners (FAICP) and Past President of the APA California Chapter. Mr. Herson earned his J.D. from Golden Gate University School of Law.

Mark Desrosiers focuses his practice on projects under CEQA and planning and zoning laws. Best Lawyers in America named Mark to its “Ones to Watch” list. Mark earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of San Francisco School of Law (2014).

About Meyers Nave

Founded in 1986, Meyers Nave celebrates more than three decades of prominent clients, dedicated employees and precedent-setting work. Meyers Nave is a full-service California law firm providing transaction, litigation and regulatory compliance legal services to corporations, government entities, non-profits and public-private partnerships. Learn more about Meyers Nave.