DEADLINE ALERT for KSPI, CPRI, AZN, RIG: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ: KSPI)

Class Period: January 19, 2024 – September 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 18, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kaspi continued doing business with Russian entities, and also providing services to Russian citizens, after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, thereby exposing the Company to the undisclosed risk of sanctions; (2) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (3) certain of the Company’s executives have links to reputed criminals; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)

Class Period: August 10, 2023 – October 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the accessible luxury handbag market is a distinct and well-defined market within the overall handbag market and understood as such by the Individual Defendants, as well as by other Capri and Tapestry executives; (2) that Capri and Tapestry maintained analogous production facilities and supply chains for their accessible luxury handbags that were distinct from the production facilities and supply chains used to manufacture luxury or mass market handbags, confirming that the accessible luxury handbag market is distinct from the mass market and luxury handbag markets; (3) that Capri and Tapestry internally considered Coach and Michael Kors to be each other’s closest and most direct competitors; (4) that, conversely, Capri and Tapestry did not internally consider their handbag brands to be in direct competition with luxury handbags or mass market handbags; (5) that a primary internal rationale for the Capri Acquisition was to consolidate prevalent brands within the accessible luxury handbag market so as to reduce competition, increase prices, improve profit margins, and reduce consumer choice within that market; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the risk of adverse regulatory actions and/or the Capri Acquisition being blocked was materially higher than represented by defendants; and (7)as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 – December 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AstraZeneca engaged in insurance fraud in China; (2) as a result, AstraZeneca faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (3) as a result, AstraZeneca understated its legal risks; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm AstraZeneca’s business activities in China; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG )

Class Period: October 31, 2023 – September 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 24, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Discoverer Inspiration and the Development Driller III were considered non-strategic assets; (2) the Company’s recorded asset valuations were overstated; (3) as a result, the Company would take nearly twice the vessels’ sale price in impairment if sold; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

