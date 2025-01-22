ZAGG Introduces New Screen Protectors and Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, a global leader in premium mobile accessories and technologies, has unveiled its latest lineup of screen protectors and cases for Samsung’s Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones. The new collection offers superior durability and eco-conscious materials, blending advanced technology with sustainable innovation.

“Using a screen protector and a case helps keep your phone looking great and lasting longer, because a little care goes a long way,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing at ZAGG. “We’re driven by our passion for innovation and quality. Our product lineup for the Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones represents the industry’s best and is designed to keep your phone looking as flawless as the day it was unboxed.”

ZAGG InvisibleShield® Screen Protectors:

Glass Elite ($49.99) – Engineered from ultra-tough aluminosilicate glass, Glass Elite is up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protectors. 1 Its fortified edges prevent cracks from forming, and it's crafted with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass. 2

All Fusion screen protectors have been certified to meet the performance standards of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and are compatible with Samsung’s on-screen fingerprint scanner.7 All screen protectors also include a proprietary coating that minimizes the appearance of smudges and fingerprint oils and anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

Sustainable Excellence and Innovation

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors have earned the Green Product Mark from TÜV Rheinland, recognizing ZAGG’s commitment to sustainability. This certification reflects the company’s advancements in recycled material use, corporate responsibility, and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices.

ZAGG Protective Cases:

The ZAGG case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is reinforced with graphene, one of Earth’s strongest substances.4 Its thin and flexible properties make it perfect for providing exceptional smartphone protection. The integrated kickstand has also been redesigned for better stability—perfect for viewing content or taking video calls—and a new fingernail-friendly groove with rounded edges for easier lifting.

Luxe ($29.99) – Luxe has an upscale look and feel at an affordable price. This slim, lightweight case has a smooth surface with a unique ripple design. Luxe is made with up to 100% recycled materials 6 and has been tested to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3 meters) 8 . Luxe is available in black, clear, and river blue.

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors and ZAGG cases for the Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone range are available beginning today on ZAGG.com, Amazon.com, and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, and Verizon stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.9 With more than 400 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is a leading brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

2Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

3Measured at (440-435nm)

4See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

5Based on internal ZAGG testing.

6Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

7“Designed for Samsung” is granted to third party manufacturers to design and produce Samsung Electronics Co. Limited compatible accessories. Samsung Electronics Co. Limited is not responsible for the design, manufacture, quality of this accessory, for its operation, or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Please contact the accessory manufacturer for any questions regarding the accessory. Fingerprint scanner performance may be impacted by additional glass or film as a screen protector.

8Mil Std 810G 516

9Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Samsung and Galaxy are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com



Joshua Heath

Ampliphi Communications

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46b459f2-98d9-4b53-9729-fc48511e68bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f95c8b6e-4dbf-489d-9741-a528d2dd9da3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0b63e03-3c2a-46fb-87b6-55181b181bc3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbd1d5b1-c010-4cae-a861-32c7e89c2e49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18449fa2-b764-4cc7-b4e1-3b13c8b214c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5f37ce2-0ea0-4984-895e-f0ae80c7d461

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da7b139-58d4-43b4-8e6b-42c7e012775b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aecfd647-6dff-4f27-8ca8-bf75389c8658