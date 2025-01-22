Altus Group to Announce Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Results on February 20, 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), announced today that it plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 after market close on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Altus executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

Q4 and FY 2024 Results Conference Call & Webcast



Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/237479141 Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990) Replay: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/

Additionally, members of Altus’ executive leadership team are scheduled to participate at the Scotiabank TMT Conference in Toronto on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, including a fireside chat presentation at 11:40 a.m. (ET) with Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer. Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule in-person meetings with Altus management should contact their Scotiabank representatives, as applicable, to register. If made available, a webcast replay of the fireside chat will be posted to Altus’ website at altusgroup.com (under the ‘Investors’ tab) after the events.

