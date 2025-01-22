Fort Lauderdale, Florida , Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a surprising move, prominent crypto influencer dexwhale has announced the acquisition of a significant portion of the circulating supply of the meme token $FUXI. The acquisition was revealed via a series of tweets, sparking immediate speculation and excitement within the crypto community.

dexwhale’s acquisition signals a departure from the purely speculative nature of most meme tokens. In subsequent tweets, dexwhale outlined plans to transition $FUXI into a utility token, emphasizing a shift towards real-world applications and a sustainable ecosystem.

Key Takeaways:

Acquisition of Significant Stake: dexwhale acquired a substantial portion of the circulating $FUXI supply, solidifying their position as a major stakeholder in the project.

dexwhale acquired a substantial portion of the circulating $FUXI supply, solidifying their position as a major stakeholder in the project. Utility Token Transition: The focus will shift towards developing practical use cases for $FUXI, potentially through integrations with decentralized applications (dApps), community-driven initiatives, or real-world partnerships.

The focus will shift towards developing practical use cases for $FUXI, potentially through integrations with decentralized applications (dApps), community-driven initiatives, or real-world partnerships. Community Engagement: dexwhale has pledged to actively engage with the $FUXI community, soliciting feedback and incorporating community input into the token’s future development.

Impact on the Crypto Market:

The dexwhale acquisition of $FUXI has the potential to significantly impact the meme token landscape. By transforming a purely speculative asset into a utility token, dexwhale could set a new precedent for meme coin development and attract a wider range of investors.

About dexwhale:

dexwhale is a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency space, known for their influence and significant holdings in various cryptocurrencies.

https://dexwhale.io

info@dexwhale.io



About $FUXI:

Where can you buy Fuxi Dragon?

FUXI tokens can be traded on decentralized exchanges. The most popular exchange to buy and trade Fuxi Dragon is PancakeSwap V3 (BSC) , where the most active trading pair FUXI/WBNB has a trading volume of $138.44 in the last 24 hours.

What is the daily trading volume of Fuxi Dragon (FUXI)?

The trading volume of Fuxi Dragon (FUXI) is $138.44 in the last 24 hours, representing a -90.90% decrease from one day ago and signalling a recent fall in market activity.

What is the all-time high for Fuxi Dragon (FUXI)?

The highest price paid for Fuxi Dragon (FUXI) is $0.0006568, which was recorded on Dec 31, 2024 (20 days). Comparatively, the current price is 97.30% lower than the all-time high price.

What is the all-time low for Fuxi Dragon (FUXI)?

The lowest price paid for Fuxi Dragon (FUXI) is $0.00001225, which was recorded on Jan 15, 2025 (5 days). Comparatively, the current price is 44.89% higher than the all-time low price.

What is the fully diluted valuation of Fuxi Dragon (FUXI)?

The fully diluted valuation (FDV) of Fuxi Dragon (FUXI) is $14,675.29. This is a statistical representation of the maximum market cap, assuming the maximum number of 1 Billion FUXI tokens are in circulation today. Depending on how the emission schedule of FUXI tokens are designed, it might take multiple years before FDV is realized.

How does the price performance of Fuxi Dragon compare against its peers?

With a price decline of -3.20% in the last 7 days, Fuxi Dragon (FUXI) is underperforming the global cryptocurrency market which is up 12.60%, while underperforming when compared to similar BNB Chain Ecosystem cryptocurrencies which are up 0.00%.

How to add Fuxi Dragon (FUXI) to MetaMask?

Adding Fuxi Dragon (FUXI) to MetaMask allows you to view your token holdings, trade on decentralized exchanges, and more. To add them, you’ll need to import FUXI as a token. You can copy FUXI’s contract address (0x0781552e3c597b14e146b8589f322a751e90e904) and import it manually, or if you've installed MetaMask's chrome extension, add FUXI to MetaMask with one click on CoinGecko.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.