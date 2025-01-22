LifeVantage to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on February 5, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, February 19, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13750382, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13750382.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1699720&tp_key=7be42f23a0. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System™, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own sales business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

