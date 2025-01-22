Cibus to Participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company”), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, and Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer, will host a presentation at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference.

Presentation details

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET (10:45 a.m. PT)

Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zgpeW_rJSbS6UDdU4sskZQ

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus’ focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high throughput gene editing technology that enables Cibus to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for Pod Shatter Reduction, Sclerotinia (disease) resistance, and weed management. Its initial traits for Pod Shatter Reduction and weed management are in commercial development with leading seed companies such as Nuseed Americas Inc. in Canola as well as Nutrien Ltd. and Interoc S.A. in Rice in the United States and Latin America. Its other pipeline traits including Sclerotinia resistance are in advanced greenhouse and field trials stages.

