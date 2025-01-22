Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Eagle reported net income of $15.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to net income of $21.8 million or $0.72 per diluted share during the third quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the fourth quarter was $30.3 million compared to $35.2 million for the prior quarter.

The $6.5 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is attributed to a decline in noninterest income of $2.9 million associated with higher swap fees collected in the third quarter that did not reoccur in the fourth quarter; $2.0 million increase in provision expense; $1.0 million decrease in net interest income, and a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses.

Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on February 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 7, 2025.

"Last year was a transformative one for our Company, marked by significant changes and progress. We welcomed new members to senior management and strengthened our C&I team. We took steps to reduce uncertainties by replacing maturing subordinated debt, recalibrated our common stock dividend, and enhanced transparency around our commercial real estate portfolio," said Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Despite these foundational efforts, challenges remain. Asset quality fell short of expectations and valuation risk in our office portfolio continues to be a key concern. While we are proud of the groundwork laid last year, we are eager to build on these efforts and drive meaningful improvements in our profitability," added Ms. Riel.

Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "We successfully utilized excess liquidity and deposit growth to fully repay the $1 billion of Bank Term Funding Program debt that was outstanding at September 30. By prioritizing more effective use of wholesale funding and passing through short-term rate reductions to non-maturity deposits, we expect further benefits to funding costs in the first half of 2025. While non-accruals increased due to a $74.9 million commercial real estate office loan that was previously special mention and subsequently moved to non-accrual following a new appraisal, total classified and criticized loans declined last quarter for the first time since we began seeing migration tied to elevated office portfolio risk. The reserve for credit losses, with coverage as a percentage of total loans at 1.44%, increased 4 basis points from last quarter due in large part to the migration to nonaccrual of the previously special mention performing office loan. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital increasing to 14.6% and our tangible common equity1 ratio exceeding 10%."

Ms. Riel added, "I thank all of our employees for their hard work and their commitment to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • The Company announces today a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share.
  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.44% at quarter-end; up from 1.40% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 3.81% at quarter-end; as compared to 4.55% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Nonperforming assets increased $74.3 million to $211.5 million as of December 31, 2024 and were 1.90% of total assets compared to 1.22% as of September 30, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $75.3 million offset by $1.0 million of outflows. The inflows were predominantly associated with the $74.9 million commercial real estate office loan mentioned earlier.
  • Substandard loans increased $34.7 million to $426.0 million and special mention loans decreased $120.2 million to $244.8 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the fourth quarter were 0.48% compared to 0.26% for the third quarter 2024.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.29% for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to 2.37% for the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average mix of interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.02%, 11.02%, and 14.63%, respectively.
  • Total estimated insured deposits at quarter-end were $7.0 billion, or 76.4% of deposits, an increase from the third quarter total of 74.5% of deposits.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.6 billion at quarter-end consistent with September 30, 2024.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $70.8 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $71.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by $965 thousand interest income not recognized on a loan that migrated to nonaccrual during the quarter. While interest income declined due to lower rates on loans, there was a similar decline in interest expense from a reduction in rates on non-maturity deposits and a reduction in borrowings.
  • Provision for credit losses was $12.1 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $10.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for the quarter is attributed predominately to a specific reserve established for the $74.9 million commercial real estate office loan mentioned earlier. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $1.6 million due primarily to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $1.6 million.
  • Noninterest income was $4.1 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $7.0 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was lower swap fee income.
  • Noninterest expense was $44.5 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $43.6 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to increased FDIC insurance expense.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans were $7.9 billion at December 31, 2024, down 0.4% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was driven by a reduction in income producing commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans and increased fundings of ongoing construction projects for commercial and residential properties.

At December 31, 2024, income-producing commercial real estate loans secured by office properties other than owner-occupied properties were 10.9% of the total loan portfolio, up from 10.8% at the prior quarter-end.

  • Total deposits at quarter-end were $9.1 billion, up $590.2 million, or 6.9%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-bearing transaction and savings and money market accounts. Period end deposits have increased $323.0 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of December 31, 2023.
  • Other short-term borrowings were $0.5 billion at December 31, 2024, down 60.5% from the prior quarter-end as BTFP borrowings were paid off with increased cash from deposits.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.44% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.40% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 3.81% at quarter-end; as compared to 4.55% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Net charge-offs were $9.5 million for the quarter compared to $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $211.5 million at December 31, 2024.
    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.90% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.22% at the prior quarter-end. At December 31, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.7 million. The increase in NPAs was predominantly associated with the previously mentioned $74.9 million commercial real estate office loan moving to non-accrual.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $26.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $56.3 million at the prior quarter-end.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up 0.1% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $0.6 million was due to an increase in retained earnings offset by decreased valuations of available-for-sale securities.
  • Book value per share and Tangible book value per share3 was $40.60 and $40.59, down 0.02% from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; inflation levels; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024   2024   2023 
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$132,943  $139,836  $135,964 
Interest and dividends on investment securities$12,307  $12,578   13,142 
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments$23,045  $21,296   18,230 
Interest on federal funds sold 122   103   85 
Total interest income$168,417   173,813   167,421 
Interest Expense     
Interest on deposits$83,002  $81,190   78,239 
Interest on customer repurchase agreements$294  $332   272 
Interest on other short-term borrowings$9,530  $20,448   15,918 
Interest on long-term borrowings$4,797  $    
Total interest expense$97,623  $101,970   94,429 
Net Interest Income 70,794   71,843   72,992 
Provision for Credit Losses$12,132  $10,094   14,490 
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments (1,598)  (1,593)  (594)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 60,260   63,342   59,096 
      
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposits$1,744  $1,747   1,688 
Gain on sale of loans$  $20   23 
Net gain on sale of investment securities$4  $3   3 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance$742  $731   687 
Other income$1,577   4,450   493 
Total noninterest income 4,067   6,951   2,894 
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits$22,597  $21,675   18,416 
Premises and equipment expenses$2,635  $2,794   2,967 
Marketing and advertising$1,340  $1,588   1,071 
Data processing$3,870  $3,435   3,436 
Legal, accounting and professional fees$641  $3,433   2,722 
FDIC insurance$9,281  $7,399   4,444 
Other expenses$4,168   3,290   4,042 
Total noninterest expense 44,532   43,614   37,098 
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense 19,795   26,679   24,892 
Income Tax Expense$4,505  $4,864   4,667 
Net (Loss) Income$15,290  $21,815  $20,225 
      
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share     
Basic$0.51  $0.72  $0.68 
Diluted$0.50  $0.72  $0.67 
            

        

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024   2024   2023 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$11,882  $16,383  $9,047 
Federal funds sold 2,581   9,610   3,740 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 619,017   584,491   709,897 
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,408,935, $1,550,038, and $1,668,316 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $22, $17, and $17, respectively) 1,267,404   1,433,006   1,506,388 
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,306, $1,237, and $1,956 respectively (fair value of $820,381, $868,425, and $901,582 respectively) 938,647   961,925   1,015,737 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 51,763   37,728   25,748 
Loans 7,934,888   7,970,269   7,968,695 
Less: allowance for credit losses (114,390)  (111,867)  (85,940)
Loans, net 7,820,498   7,858,402   7,882,755 
Premises and equipment, net 7,694   8,291   10,189 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,494   15,167   19,129 
Deferred income taxes 91,472   74,381   86,620 
Bank-owned life insurance 115,806   115,064   112,921 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 16   21   104,925 
Other real estate owned 2,743   2,743   1,108 
Other assets 181,491   167,840   176,334 
Total Assets$11,129,508  $11,285,052  $11,664,538 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,544,403  $1,609,823  $2,279,081 
Interest-bearing transaction 1,211,791   903,300   997,448 
Savings and money market 3,599,221   3,316,819   3,314,043 
Time deposits 2,775,663   2,710,908   2,217,467 
Total deposits 9,131,078   8,540,850   8,808,039 
Customer repurchase agreements 33,157   32,040   30,587 
Other short-term borrowings 490,000   1,240,000   1,369,918 
Long-term borrowings 76,108   75,812    
Operating lease liabilities 23,815   18,755   23,238 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 3,463   5,060   5,590 
Other liabilities 145,826   147,111   152,883 
Total Liabilities 9,903,447   10,059,628   10,390,255 
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,202,003, 30,173,200, and 29,925,612 respectively 298   298   296 
Additional paid-in capital 384,932   382,284   374,888 
Retained earnings 982,304   967,019   1,061,456 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (141,473)  (124,177)  (162,357)
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,226,061   1,225,424   1,274,283 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$11,129,508  $11,285,052  $11,664,538 
 


Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024   2024   2023 
 Amount% Amount% Amount%
Loan Balances - Period End:        
Commercial$1,183,34115% $1,154,34914% $1,473,76618%
PPP loans 287%  348%  528%
Income producing - commercial real estate 4,064,84651%  4,155,12052%  4,094,61451%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate 1,269,66916%  1,276,24016%  1,172,23915%
Real estate mortgage - residential 50,5351%  57,2231%  73,3961%
Construction - commercial and residential 1,210,76315%  1,174,59115%  969,76612%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 103,2591%  100,6621%  132,0212%
Home equity 51,1301%  51,5671%  51,9641%
Other consumer 1,058%  169%  401%
Total loans$7,934,888100% $7,970,269100% $7,968,695100%


 Three Months Ended or As Of
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2024 2024 2023
Asset Quality:     
Nonperforming loans$208,707 $134,387 $65,524
Other real estate owned 2,743  2,743  1,108
Nonperforming assets$211,450 $137,130 $66,632
Net charge-offs$9,535 $5,303 $11,936
Special mention$244,807 $364,983 $204,971
Substandard$426,032 $391,301 $335,325


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,948,436  $23,045 4.71% $1,577,464  $21,296 5.37%
Loans held for sale(1)     %  4,936   1 0.08%
Loans(1) (2) 7,971,907   132,943 6.63%  8,026,524   139,835 6.93%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,417,958   7,142 2.00%  1,479,598   7,336 1.97%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 952,800   5,165 2.16%  974,366   5,242 2.14%
Federal funds sold 12,839   122 3.78%  10,003   103 4.10%
Total interest earning assets 12,303,940   168,417 5.45%  12,072,891   173,813 5.73%
Total noninterest earning assets 386,014       397,006     
Less: allowance for credit losses (114,232)      (108,998)    
Total noninterest earning assets 271,782       288,008     
TOTAL ASSETS$12,575,722      $12,360,899     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,674,997  $13,048 3.10% $1,656,676  $14,596 3.51%
Savings and money market 3,648,502   35,262 3.84%  3,254,128   34,896 4.27%
Time deposits 2,804,870   34,692 4.92%  2,517,944   31,698 5.01%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,128,369   83,002 4.06%  7,428,748   81,190 4.35%
Customer repurchase agreements 38,750   294 3.02%  38,045   332 3.47%
Other short-term borrowings 1,003,587   12,296 4.87%  1,615,867   20,448 5.03%
Long-term borrowings 75,939   2,031 10.64%  824    %
Total interest bearing liabilities 9,246,645   97,623 4.20%  9,083,484   101,970 4.47%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,928,094       1,915,666     
Other liabilities 170,411       160,272     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,098,505       2,075,938     
Shareholders' equity 1,230,573       1,201,477     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,575,723      $12,360,899     
Net interest income  $70,794     $71,843  
Net interest spread    1.25%     1.26%
Net interest margin    2.29%     2.37%
Cost of funds    3.48%     3.69%
              

(1)   Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.3 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
(2)   Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023 
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,948,436  $23,045 4.71% $1,340,972  $18,230 5.39%
Loans(1) (2) 7,971,907   132,943 6.63%  7,963,074   135,964 6.77%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,417,958   7,142 2.00%  1,498,132   7,611 2.02%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 952,800   5,165 2.16%  1,027,230   5,531 2.14%
Federal funds sold 12,839   122 3.78%  8,314   85 4.06%
Total interest earning assets 12,303,940   168,417 5.45%  11,837,722   167,421 5.61%
Total noninterest earning assets 386,014       530,364     
Less: allowance for credit losses (114,232)      (84,783)    
Total noninterest earning assets 271,782       445,581     
TOTAL ASSETS$12,575,722      $12,283,303     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,674,997  $13,048 3.10% $1,843,617  $16,607 3.57%
Savings and money market 3,648,502   35,262 3.84%  3,297,581   35,384 4.26%
Time deposits 2,804,870   34,692 4.92%  2,164,038   26,248 4.81%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,128,369   83,002 4.06%  7,305,236   78,239 4.25%
Customer repurchase agreements 38,750   294 3.02%  31,290   272 3.45%
Other short-term borrowings 1,003,587   12,296 4.87%  1,370,627   15,918 4.61%
Long-term borrowings 75,939   2,031 10.64%      %
Total interest bearing liabilities 9,246,645   97,623 4.20%  8,707,153   94,429 4.30%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,928,094       2,166,133     
Other liabilities 170,411       171,254     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,098,505       2,337,387     
Shareholders' equity 1,230,573       1,238,763     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,575,723      $12,283,303     
Net interest income  $70,794     $72,992  
Net interest spread    1.25%     1.31%
Net interest margin    2.29%     2.45%
Cost of funds    3.48%     3.45%
              

(1)   Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.3 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)   Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Income Statements: 2024   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   2023 
Total interest income$168,417  $173,813  $169,731  $175,602  $167,421  $161,149  $156,510  $140,247 
Total interest expense 97,623   101,970   98,378   100,904   94,429   90,430   84,699   65,223 
Net interest income 70,794   71,843   71,353   74,698   72,992   70,719   71,811   75,024 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses 12,132   10,094   8,959   35,175   14,490   5,644   5,238   6,164 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments (1,598)  (1,593)  608   456   (594)  (839)  318   848 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 60,260   63,342   61,786   39,067   59,096   65,914   66,255   68,012 
Noninterest income before investment gain 4,063   6,948   5,329   3,585   2,891   6,342   8,593   3,721 
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 4   3   3   4   3   5   2   (21)
Total noninterest income 4,067   6,951   5,332   3,589   2,894   6,347   8,595   3,700 
Salaries and employee benefits 22,597   21,675   21,770   21,726   18,416   21,549   21,957   24,174 
Premises and equipment expenses 2,635   2,794   2,894   3,059   2,967   3,095   3,227   3,317 
Marketing and advertising 1,340   1,588   1,662   859   1,071   768   884   636 
Goodwill impairment       104,168                
Other expenses 17,960   17,557   15,997   14,353   14,644   12,221   11,910   12,457 
Total noninterest expense 44,532   43,614   146,491   39,997   37,098   37,633   37,978   40,584 
(Loss) income before income tax expense 19,795   26,679   (79,373)  2,659   24,892   34,628   36,872   31,128 
Income tax expense 4,505   4,864   4,429   2,997   4,667   7,245   8,180   6,894 
Net (loss) income$15,290  $21,815  $(83,802) $(338) $20,225  $27,383  $28,692  $24,234 
Per Share Data:               
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic$0.51  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.68  $0.91  $0.94  $0.78 
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted$0.50  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.67  $0.91  $0.94  $0.78 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 30,199,433   30,173,852   30,185,609   30,068,173   29,925,557   29,910,218   30,454,766   31,109,267 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 30,321,644   30,241,699   30,185,609   30,068,173   29,966,962   29,944,692   30,505,468   31,180,346 
Actual shares outstanding at period end 30,202,003   30,173,200   30,180,482   30,185,732   29,925,612   29,917,982   29,912,082   31,111,647 
Book value per common share at period end$40.60  $40.61  $38.75  $41.72  $42.58  $40.64  $40.78  $39.92 
Tangible book value per common share at period end(1)$40.59  $40.61  $38.74  $38.26  $39.08  $37.12  $37.29  $36.57 
Dividend per common share(2)$  $0.17  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45 
Performance Ratios (annualized):               
Return on average assets 0.48%  0.70% (2.73)% (0.01)%  0.65%  0.91%  0.96%  0.86%
Return on average common equity 4.94%  7.22% (26.67)% (0.11)%  6.48%  8.80%  9.24%  7.92%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 4.94%  7.22% (28.96)% (0.11)%  7.08%  9.61%  10.08%  8.65%
Net interest margin 2.29%  2.37%  2.40%  2.43%  2.45%  2.43%  2.49%  2.77%
Efficiency ratio(1)(3) 59.50%  55.40%  191.00%  51.10%  48.90%  48.83%  47.20%  51.60%
Other Ratios:               
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(4) 1.44%  1.40%  1.33%  1.25%  1.08%  1.05%  1.00%  1.01%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 54.81%  83.25%  110.06%  108.76%  131.16%  118.78%  267.50%  1,160.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.90%  1.22%  0.88%  0.79%  0.57%  0.64%  0.28%  0.08%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans(4) 0.48%  0.26%  0.11%  1.07%  0.60%  0.02%  0.29%  0.05%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.74%  10.77%  10.58%  10.26%  10.73%  10.96%  10.84%  11.42%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.86%  15.51%  15.07%  14.87%  14.79%  14.54%  14.51%  14.74%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.63%  14.30%  13.92%  13.80%  13.90%  13.68%  13.55%  13.75%
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 11.02%  10.86%  10.35%  10.03%  10.12%  10.04%  10.21%  10.36%
Average Balances (in thousands):               
Total assets$12,575,722  $12,360,899  $12,361,500  $12,784,470  $12,283,303  $11,942,905  $11,960,111  $11,426,056 
Total earning assets$12,303,940  $12,072,891  $11,953,446  $12,365,497  $11,837,722  $11,532,186  $11,546,050  $11,004,817 
Total loans(3)$7,971,907  $8,026,524  $8,003,206  $7,988,941  $7,963,074  $7,795,144  $7,790,555  $7,712,023 
Total deposits$10,056,463  $9,344,414  $9,225,266  $9,501,661  $9,471,369  $8,946,641  $8,514,938  $8,734,125 
Total borrowings$1,118,276  $1,654,736  $1,721,283  $1,832,947  $1,401,917  $1,646,179  $2,102,507  $1,359,463 
Total shareholders' equity$1,230,573  $1,201,477  $1,263,627  $1,289,656  $1,238,763  $1,235,162  $1,245,647  $1,240,978 
                                

(1)   A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)  As previously announced, the Company altered the timing of quarterly dividend announcement to better align with its earnings releases. Therefore, no dividends were accrued for Q4 2024 as the announcement date is January 22, 2025.
(3)   Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)   Excludes loans held for sale.

GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2024 2024 2023 
Tangible common equity     
Common shareholders' equity$1,226,061  $1,225,424  $1,274,283 
Less: Intangible assets (16)  (21)  (104,925)
Tangible common equity$1,226,045  $1,225,403  $1,169,358 
      
Tangible common equity ratio     
Total assets$11,129,508  $11,285,052  $11,664,538 
Less: Intangible assets (16)  (21)  (104,925)
Tangible assets$11,129,492  $11,285,031  $11,559,613 
      
Tangible common equity ratio 11.02%  10.86%  10.12%
      
Per share calculations     
Book value per common share 40.60   40.61   42.58 
Less: Intangible book value per common share$(0.01) $  $(3.50)
Tangible book value per common share$40.59  $40.61  $39.08 
      
Shares outstanding at period end 30,202,003   30,173,200   29,925,612 


  Three Months Ended
  December 31,September 30,December 31,
   2024 2024 2023 
Average tangible common equity      
Average common shareholders' equity $1,230,573  $1,201,477  $1,238,763 
Less: Average intangible assets  (19)  (24)  (105,032)
Average tangible common equity $1,230,554  $1,201,453  $1,133,731 
       
Return on average tangible common equity      
Net (loss) income $15,290  $21,815  $20,225 
Return on average tangible common equity  4.94%  7.22%  7.08%
       
Efficiency ratio      
Net interest income $70,794  $71,843  $72,992 
Noninterest income  4,067   6,951   2,894 
Operating revenue $74,861  $78,794  $75,886 
Noninterest expense $44,532  $43,614  $37,098 
       
Efficiency ratio  59.49%  55.35%  48.89%
       
Pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $70,794  $71,843  $72,992 
Noninterest income  4,067   6,951   2,894 
Less: Noninterest expense  (44,532)  (43,614)  (37,098)
Pre-provision net revenue $30,329  $35,180  $38,788 

Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796

For the December 31, 2024 Earnings Presentation, click http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bb87b33f-967f-44cf-9d83-3d9985c21a1c


