Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2024 Distributions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the tax treatment of its 2024 distributions. The following table summarizes the federal income tax treatment of the distributions on its common shares as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099 – DIV.

Record Date Payment Date Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividend Per Share Capital Gain Distribution Per Share Nondividend Distribution Per Share 12/15/23 1/04/24 $ 0.1500 $ 0.1294 $ 0.0126 $ 0.0080 3/28/24 4/12/24 $ 0.1500 $ 0.1294 $ 0.0126 $ 0.0080 6/14/24 6/28/24 $ 0.1500 $ 0.1294 $ 0.0126 $ 0.0080 Total $ 0.4500 $ 0.3882 $ 0.0378 $ 0.0240

Ordinary Dividend Per Share is non-qualified dividend income. The Ordinary Dividend Per Share will also be reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, as Section 199A Dividends. $0.0273 of each distribution will be treated as Section 897 Ordinary Dividends. This amount will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 2e and is also included in Ordinary Dividend Per Share. $0.0126 of each distribution will be treated as Section 897 Capital Gains. This amount will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 2f and is also included in Capital Gain Distribution Per Share.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 144,000 fiber route miles, 8.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

