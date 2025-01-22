TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2024

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.  For the year ended December 31, 2024, earnings were $161.76 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to $153.72 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.  Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) for 2024 were $163.65 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to $160.94 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, for 2023.  Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $41.27 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2023 earnings of $28.80 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.  Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) for fourth quarter 2024 were $41.42 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $31.10 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2023.

"Diluted earnings per share increased $0.09, or 4.4%, year over year driven by stronger net interest income which improved each quarter throughout the year and stronger fee-based income contributions which demonstrates the value of our diversified business model.  We continue to prudently manage our liquidity and capital levels consistent with our conservative Main Street banking model.  In closing, I would like to thank the more than 2,700 Towne teammates across the Towne family of companies who work each day to execute our mission of Serving Others and Enriching Lives.  That’s the true measure of our success," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Annual Highlights for 2024 Compared to 2023:

  • Total revenues decreased slightly to $693.75 million, compared to $694.12 million in the prior year.  Net interest income decreased $15.18 million as higher deposit costs outpaced increases in interest income.  Noninterest income increased $14.80 million driven by growth in residential mortgage banking income and insurance commissions, serving to largely offset the decline in net interest income.
  • The insurance segment's gross revenue was $118.11 million compared to $109.46 million in 2023.
  • Loans held for investment increased $130.03 million, or 1.15%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits were $14.44 billion, an increase of $0.54 billion, or 3.92%, compared to prior year.
  • As rates continued to rise, noninterest-bearing deposits declined 2.06% to $4.25 billion driven by a mix shift into interest-bearing accounts.  Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 29.46% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.
  • Return on average common shareholders' equity was 7.82%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 11.11%.
  • Net interest margin was 2.87% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.90% compared to a prior year net interest margin of 3.03% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.06%.
  • Effective tax rate of 14.60% compared to 16.82% in 2023.  The decline in effective tax rate was primarily due to the impact on state and federal taxes from the increase in credits and losses related to LIHTC investment properties placed in service during the year.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2024:

  • Total revenues were $177.16 million in fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $21.61 million, or 13.90% from the prior year quarter.  This increase was attributable to a combination of margin expansion and growth in noninterest income.  Net interest income increased $10.32 million, or 9.58%, driven by increases in loan interest income offset by only marginal increases in deposit costs between quarters.  Noninterest income increased $11.29 million, or 23.61%, in the quarterly comparison.
  • Loans held for investment increased $46.54 million, or 1.62% on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased $74.13 million, or 2.05% on an annualized basis, compared to September 30, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $14.58 million, or 1.36% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 7.70% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.79%.
  • Net interest margin was 2.99% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.02% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.83% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.86%.
  • Effective tax rate of 13.92% compared to 8.46% in fourth quarter 2023 and 11.52% in the linked quarter.  The increase in the effective tax rate from fourth quarter 2023 to 2024 was due to a fourth quarter adjustment in 2023 to deferred income taxes related to the sale of BHHS that decreased the tax rate.  The higher tax rate in the fourth quarter versus the linked quarter was due to an increase in state tax expense.

“As we look ahead to next year, we are excited about closing our partnership with Village Bank during the first quarter.  We are optimistic about loan and deposit growth opportunities across our banking footprint which operates in some of the most vibrant markets in the country.  We also plan to aggressively evaluate opportunities for enhancing our fee based businesses on an organic basis coupled with a disciplined acquisition strategy," said William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $118.06 million compared to $107.73 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.  Higher yields impacting interest income on loan and investment securities were the primary source of this growth.
  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.02%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to 2.86%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, for fourth quarter 2023.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment had a yield of 5.41%, which represented 72.90% of  earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a yield of 5.22%, and 74.39% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Total cost of deposits decreased to 2.07% from 2.29% in the linked quarter and 2.09% in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.  Deposits costs began declining in third quarter 2024 as the Federal Reserve lowered short term rates by 100 basis points in the final four months of 2024.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.71 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $15.10 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 4.09%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.46 billion, an increase of $0.59 billion, or 5.96%, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.61 million in the current quarter compared to a benefit of $1.10 million in the linked quarter, and an expense of $2.45 million one year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $0.73 million, compared to the linked quarter.  The increase in the allowance was driven by a combination of modest loan growth and an increase to our weightings of the more adverse macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.
  • Net charge-offs were $382 thousand compared to $68 thousand one year prior and $677 thousand in the linked quarter.  The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.01% in fourth quarter 2024, 0.00% in fourth quarter 2023, and 0.02% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.08% of total loans at both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses on loans was 16.69 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.70 times at September 30, 2024 and 18.48 times at December 31, 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $59.10 million compared to $47.81 million in 2023, an increase of $11.29 million, or 23.61%.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $11.27 million compared to $8.04 million in fourth quarter 2023.  Loan volume in the current quarter was $565.43 million, with purchase activity comprising 89.46%.  Loan volume in fourth quarter 2023 was $428.95 million, with purchase activity of 95.06%.  Home purchases appear to be on the rise despite a continuation of elevated mortgage rates and home sale inventory limitations.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgages increased 19 basis points from 3.06% in fourth quarter 2023 to 3.25% in the current quarter.  Gross margins declined 3 basis points from 3.28%, when compared to the linked quarter.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 11.25%, or $828 thousand, in comparison to fourth quarter 2023 driven by an acquisition in early 2024.
  • Total insurance commissions and other income increased $2.06 million, or 9.70%, to $23.27 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to organic growth.
  • Investment commissions increased $0.82 million, or 34.24%, driven by higher production levels.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $127.44 million compared to $121.90 million, an increase of $5.55 million, or 4.55%.  This reflects increases in salary and benefits expense of $8.36 million, occupancy expense of $0.51 million, and furniture and equipment expense of $0.41 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024 and increases in performance based compensation and employee benefit costs.
  • Increases in occupancy expense and furniture and equipment expense were driven by Company expansion and relocation activities.  Towne has opened two full service branches since November 2023, completed a branch relocation in Greenville, NC, and relocated our regional headquarters in Greensboro, NC.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $17.25 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2.45%, compared to $16.84 billion at December 31, 2023.  The increase was driven by modest growth in loans and investment securities.
  • Loans held for investment increased $130.03 million, or 1.15%, compared to year end 2023 and $46.54 million compared to the linked quarter, 1.62% on an annualized basis.  Management has focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet in 2024 by controlling loan growth through pricing.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $50.47 million, or 33.65%, compared to prior year but declined $63.86 million, or 24.16%, compared to the linked quarter due to seasonality.
  • Total deposits increased $544.09 million, or 3.92%, compared to December 31, 2023 and $74.13 million, or 0.52%, or 2.05% on an annualized basis compared to the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $89.65 million, or 2.06%, compared to prior year, and $14.58 million, or 0.34%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 79.37% compared to 79.46% at September 30, 2024 and 81.54% at December 31, 2023.
  • Total borrowings decreased $195.68 million, or 39.73%, from prior year.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.59 billion compared to $2.60 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.64 billion at December 31, 2023.  The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2024 was 3.3 years.  The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $155.28 million in net unrealized losses, related to changes in interest rates, at December 31, 2024 compared to $162.12 million in net unrealized losses at December 31, 2023.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $11.41 billion at September 30, 2024 and $11.33 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.87 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.75 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at both December 31, 2024 and 2023.
  • Foreclosed property which consisted of repossessed autos at December 31, 2024 totaled $0.44 million, declining from $0.91 million at December 31, 2023.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.44 billion compared to $14.36 billion at September 30, 2024 and $13.89 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.46% of total deposits at December 31, 2024 compared to 29.71% at September 30, 2024 and 31.26% at December 31, 2023. 
  • Total borrowings were $296.90 million compared to $290.82 million at September 30, 2024 and $492.58 million at December 31, 2023.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.77% (1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.36% (1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.89% (1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.68% (1).
  • Book value per share was $28.43 compared to $28.59 at September 30, 2024 and $27.24 at December 31, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.55 compared to $21.65 at September 30, 2024 and $20.28 at December 31, 2023.

(1) Preliminary.

Acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp:

We anticipate the previously announced acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank to close by the end of first quarter 2025.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

TowneBank intends to hold its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives.  Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates over 50 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community.  Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards.  Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy.  TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations.  With total assets of $17.25 billion as of December 31, 2024, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”).  Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: core operating earnings, fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio.  Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position.  Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization.  The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors.  These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.  The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly."  These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to close the transaction with Village Bank when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; our integration of Village Bank's business to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption following the Village Bank transaction, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2023
Income and Performance Ratios:         
 Total revenue$177,160  $174,518  $174,970  $167,102  $155,546 
 Net income 41,441   43,126   43,039   35,127   28,545 
 Net income available to common shareholders 41,265   42,949   42,856   34,687   28,804 
 Net income per common share - diluted 0.55   0.57   0.57   0.46   0.39 
 Book value per common share 28.43   28.59   27.62   27.33   27.24 
 Book value per share - tangible (non-GAAP) 21.55   21.65   20.65   20.31   20.28 
 Return on average assets 0.95%  1.00%  1.01%  0.83%  0.68%
 Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.03%  1.09%  1.11%  0.92%  0.77%
 Return on average equity 7.64%  8.12%  8.43%  6.84%  5.75%
 Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.68%  11.42%  12.03%  9.87%  8.53%
 Return on average common equity 7.70%  8.18%  8.49%  6.89%  5.79%
 Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.79%  11.54%  12.16%  9.98%  8.62%
 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 33.36%  35.66%  37.68%  38.23%  30.74%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
 Common equity tier 1 12.77%  12.63%  12.43%  12.20%  12.18%
 Tier 1 12.89%  12.76%  12.55%  12.32%  12.29%
 Total 15.68%  15.54%  15.34%  15.10%  15.06%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.36%  10.38%  10.25%  10.15%  10.17%
Asset Quality:         
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 16.69x   18.70x   19.08x   18.01x   18.48x 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.08%  1.08%  1.10%  1.10%  1.12%
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05%  0.04%  0.04%  0.05%  0.05%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01%  0.02%  %  0.02%  %
 Net charge-offs (recoveries)$382  $677  $(19) $520  $68 
           
 Nonperforming loans$7,424  $6,588  $6,582  $6,987  $6,843 
 Foreclosed property 443   884   581   780   908 
 Total nonperforming assets$7,867  $7,472  $7,163  $7,767  $7,751 
 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$1,264  $510  $368  $323  $735 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans$123,923  $123,191  $125,552  $125,835  $126,461 
Mortgage Banking:         
 Loans originated, mortgage$385,238  $421,571  $430,398  $289,191  $302,616 
 Loans originated, joint venture 180,188   176,612   196,583   135,197   126,332 
 Total loans originated$565,426  $598,183  $626,981  $424,388  $428,948 
 Number of loans originated 1,489   1,637   1,700   1,247   1,237 
 Number of originators 160   159   169   176   181 
 Purchase % 89.46%  91.49%  94.85%  95.66%  95.06%
 Loans sold$629,120  $526,998  $605,134  $410,895  $468,014 
 Rate lock asset$1,150  $1,548  $1,930  $1,681  $895 
 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.25%  3.28%  3.28%  3.34%  3.06%
Other Ratios:         
 Net interest margin 2.99%  2.90%  2.86%  2.72%  2.83%
 Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.02%  2.93%  2.89%  2.75%  2.86%
 Average earning assets/total average assets 90.57%  90.43%  90.36%  90.52%  90.48%
 Average loans/average deposits 78.71%  80.07%  80.80%  81.48%  80.72%
 Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.14%  30.19%  30.06%  30.25%  31.69%
 Period end equity/period end total assets 12.50%  12.58%  12.24%  12.24%  12.21%
 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.28%  70.93%  68.98%  73.25%  76.17%
 (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 24 vs. Q4 24 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value2024
 2023
 2024
 Q4 23 Q3 24
U.S. agency securities$293,917  $306,386  $291,814  (4.07)% 0.72%
U.S. Treasury notes 28,429   27,684   28,655  2.69% (0.79)%
Municipal securities 439,115   510,134   455,722  (13.92)% (3.64)%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 95,279   86,011   91,525  10.78% 4.10%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 1,497,951   1,200,625   1,496,631  24.76% 0.09%
Allowance for credit losses (1,326)  (1,498)  (1,171) (11.48)% 13.24%
Total$2,353,365  $2,129,342  $2,363,176  10.52% (0.42)%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements         
Total gross unrealized gains$2,572  $3,740  $6,703  (31.23)% (61.63)%
Total gross unrealized losses (157,851)  (165,863)  (117,319) (4.83)% 34.55%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities$(155,279) $(162,123) $(110,616) (4.22)% 40.38%
          
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$102,622  $101,850  $102,428  0.76% 0.19%
U.S. Treasury notes 96,710   362,593   96,942  (73.33)% (0.24)%
Municipal securities 5,366   5,272   5,342  1.78% 0.45%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,121   2,172   2,133  (2.35)% (0.56)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 5,533   5,705   5,577  (3.01)% (0.79)%
Allowance for credit losses (77)  (84)  (77) (8.33)% %
Total$212,275  $477,508  $212,345  (55.55)% (0.03)%
Total gross unrealized gains$178  $380  $323  (53.16)% (44.89)%
Total gross unrealized losses (8,647)  (15,316)  (7,929) N/M  9.06%
Net unrealized gains (losses) on HTM securities$(8,469) $(14,936) $(7,606) (43.30)% 11.35%
Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities$(163,748) $(177,059) $(118,222) (7.52)% 38.51%
          
       % Change
Loans Held For InvestmentQ4 Q4 Q3 Q4 24 vs. Q4 24 vs.
  2024   2023   2024  Q4 23 Q3 24
Real estate - construction and development$1,082,161  $1,249,735  $1,118,669  (13.41)% (3.26)%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,628,731   1,699,386   1,655,345  (4.16)% (1.61)%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,196,665   3,117,071   3,179,699  2.55% 0.53%
Real estate - multifamily 801,079   583,209   750,906  37.36% 6.68%
Residential 1-4 family 1,891,470   1,852,891   1,891,216  2.08% 0.01%
HELOC 410,594   382,979   408,565  7.21% 0.50%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,280,394   1,265,169   1,256,511  1.20% 1.90%
Government 513,039   525,261   521,681  (2.33)% (1.66)%
Indirect 567,245   558,789   546,887  1.51% 3.72%
Consumer loans and other 87,677   94,531   83,039  (7.25)% 5.59%
Total$11,459,055  $11,329,021  $11,412,518  1.15% 0.41%
          
       % Change
DepositsQ4 Q4 Q3 Q4 24 vs. Q4 24 vs.
  2024   2023   2024  Q4 23 Q3 24
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,253,053  $4,342,701  $4,267,628  (2.06)% (0.34)%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 7,329,669   6,757,619   6,990,103  8.47% 4.86%
Savings 311,841   336,492   319,970  (7.33)% (2.54)%
Certificates of deposits 2,542,735   2,456,394   2,785,469  3.51% (8.71)%
Total$14,437,298  $13,893,206  $14,363,170  3.92% 0.52%
          


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)$11,455,253  $155,710  5.41% $11,419,428  $156,610  5.46% $11,229,965  $147,647  5.22%
Taxable investment securities 2,421,253   20,722  3.42%  2,376,102   20,940  3.53%  2,365,928   18,820  3.18%
Tax-exempt investment securities 176,266   1,832  4.16%  168,768   1,686  4.00%  195,603   1,989  4.07%
Total securities 2,597,519   22,554  3.47%  2,544,870   22,626  3.56%  2,561,531   20,809  3.25%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,451,121   15,796  4.33%  1,226,445   15,249  4.95%  1,141,086   13,967  4.86%
Mortgage loans held for sale 209,315   3,088  5.90%  208,513   3,247  6.23%  162,543   2,886  7.10%
Total earning assets 15,713,208   197,148  4.99%  15,399,256   197,732  5.11%  15,095,125   185,309  4.87%
Less: allowance for credit losses (123,068)      (125,331)      (126,205)    
Total nonearning assets 1,758,988       1,754,216       1,714,121     
Total assets$17,349,128      $17,028,141      $16,683,041     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$7,157,076  $43,894  2.44% $6,917,622  $48,896  2.81% $6,786,850  $46,833  2.74%
Savings 315,414   777  0.98%  315,338   842  1.06%  345,172   962  1.11%
Certificates of deposit 2,694,236   31,214  4.61%  2,723,437   32,390  4.73%  2,370,723   25,405  4.25%
Total interest-bearing deposits 10,166,726   75,885  2.97%  9,956,397   82,128  3.28%  9,502,745   73,200  3.06%
Borrowings 36,708   (151) (1.61)%  33,867   (25) (0.29)%  114,151   958  3.28%
Subordinated debt, net 257,667   2,261  3.51%  256,309   2,237  3.49%  255,663   2,236  3.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,461,101   77,995  2.97%  10,246,573   84,340  3.27%  9,872,559   76,394  3.07%
Demand deposits 4,386,911       4,305,783       4,408,712     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 353,005       370,736       413,468     
Total liabilities 15,201,017       14,923,092       14,694,739     
Shareholders’ equity 2,148,111       2,105,049       1,988,302     
Total liabilities and equity$17,349,128      $17,028,141      $16,683,041     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)  $119,153      $113,392      $108,915   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (1,096)      (1,110)      (1,182)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $118,057      $112,282      $107,733   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    2.02%     1.84%     1.80%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   1.97%     2.18%     2.01%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   3.02%     2.93%     2.86%
Total cost of deposits    2.07%     2.29%     2.09%
                  
                  

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.  Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
 2024
 2023
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:           
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)$11,431,451  $619,505  5.42% $11,177,132  $565,453  5.06%
Taxable investment securities 2,401,605   82,049  3.42%  2,406,845   71,476  2.97%
Tax-exempt investment securities 165,806   6,588  3.97%  200,040   7,872  3.94%
Total securities 2,567,411   88,637  3.45%  2,606,885   79,348  3.04%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,257,373   59,791  4.76%  1,170,156   54,135  4.63%
Mortgage loans held for sale 175,207   10,995  6.28%  167,240   10,965  6.56%
Total earning assets 15,431,442   778,928  5.05%  15,121,413   709,901  4.69%
Less: allowance for credit losses (125,643)      (121,878)    
Total nonearning assets 1,750,922       1,657,151     
Total assets$17,056,721      $16,656,686     
Liabilities and Equity:           
Interest-bearing deposits           
Demand and money market$6,950,210  $188,936  2.72% $6,459,679  $143,574  2.22%
Savings 319,369   3,345  1.05%  368,440   3,639  0.99%
Certificates of deposit 2,679,468   126,143  4.71%  2,067,053   72,763  3.52%
Total interest-bearing deposits 9,949,047   318,424  3.20%  8,895,172   219,976  2.47%
Borrowings 95,448   4,529  4.67%  407,125   18,600  4.51%
Subordinated debt, net 256,489   8,970  3.50%  254,129   8,886  3.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,300,984   331,923  3.22%  9,556,426   247,462  2.59%
Demand deposits 4,296,372       4,756,681     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 374,372       368,585     
Total liabilities 14,971,728       14,681,692     
Shareholders' equity 2,084,993       1,974,994     
Total liabilities and equity$17,056,721      $16,656,686     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $447,005      $462,439   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment  (4,400)      (4,659)  
Net interest income (GAAP) $442,605      $457,780   
Interest rate spread  (2)(4)   1.83%     2.10%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   2.15%     1.64%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   2.90%     3.06%
Total cost of deposits   2.24%     1.61%
            
            

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.  Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
 2024
 2023
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$108,750  $85,584 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,127,878   939,356 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,847   103,417 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,339,475   1,128,357 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,509,970 and $2,292,963, and allowance for credit losses of  $1,326 and $1,498 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 2,353,365   2,129,342 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $203,883 and $462,656 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 212,352   477,592 
Less: allowance for credit losses (77)  (84)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 212,275   477,508 
Other equity securities 12,100   13,792 
FHLB stock 12,136   21,372 
Total Securities 2,589,876   2,642,014 
Mortgage loans held for sale 200,460   149,987 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,459,055   11,329,021 
Less: allowance for credit losses (123,923)  (126,461)
Net Loans 11,335,132   11,202,560 
Premises and equipment, net 368,876   337,598 
Goodwill 457,619   456,335 
Other intangible assets, net 60,171   64,634 
BOLI 279,802   277,445 
Other assets 615,479   576,109 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,246,890  $16,835,039 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,253,053  $4,342,701 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 7,329,669   6,757,619 
Savings 311,841   336,492 
Certificates of deposit 2,542,735   2,456,394 
Total Deposits 14,437,298   13,893,206 
Advances from the FHLB 3,218   203,958 
Subordinated debt, net 260,001   255,796 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 33,683   32,826 
Total Borrowings 296,902   492,580 
Other liabilities 357,063   393,375 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,091,263   14,779,161 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000   
Issued and outstanding shares 75,255,205 in 2024 and 74,893,462 in 2023 125,455   124,847 
Capital surplus 1,122,147   1,112,761 
Retained earnings 1,007,775   921,126 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   
1,046,121 shares in 2024 and 1,004,717 shares in 2023 21,868   20,813 
Deferred compensation trust (21,868)  (20,813)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (116,045)  (118,762)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,139,332   2,039,972 
Noncontrolling interest 16,295   15,906 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,155,627   2,055,878 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$17,246,890  $16,835,039 

    

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including fees$154,933  $146,810  $616,248  $562,160 
Investment securities 22,236   20,464   87,494   77,982 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 15,796   13,967   59,791   54,135 
Mortgage loans held for sale 3,087   2,886   10,995   10,965 
Total interest income 196,052   184,127   774,528   705,242 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits 75,885   73,200   318,424   219,976 
Advances from the FHLB 26   917   3,435   17,754 
Subordinated debt, net 2,261   2,236   8,970   8,886 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (177)  41   1,094   846 
Total interest expense 77,995   76,394   331,923   247,462 
Net interest income 118,057   107,733   442,605   457,780 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,606   2,446   (548)  18,679 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 116,451   105,287   443,153   439,101 
NONINTEREST INCOME:       
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,272   8,035   46,957   39,415 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 23,265   21,207   98,562   90,305 
Property management income, net 8,186   7,358   50,492   47,791 
Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net    (32)     3,530 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,289   3,056   12,838   11,631 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,486   1,476   6,529   6,709 
Investment commissions, net 3,195   2,380   10,953   8,962 
BOLI 4,478   2,206   11,444   7,402 
Gain (loss) on sale of equity investment 218   (10)  238   9,377 
Other income 3,714   2,137   13,058   11,220 
Net gain on investment securities       74    
Total noninterest income 59,103   47,813   251,145   236,342 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits 74,399   66,035   289,248   270,158 
Occupancy 9,819   9,308   38,309   36,886 
Furniture and equipment 4,850   4,445   18,619   17,178 
Amortization - intangibles 3,095   3,411   12,769   14,155 
Software expense 6,870   6,743   26,816   24,666 
Data processing 3,788   3,529   17,011   15,033 
Professional fees 3,446   3,339   15,134   12,286 
Advertising and marketing 3,359   3,377   15,627   15,390 
Other expenses 17,815   21,708   70,383   83,470 
Total noninterest expense 127,441   121,895   503,916   489,222 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 48,113   31,205   190,382   186,221 
Provision for income tax expense 6,672   2,660   27,649   31,085 
Net income$41,441  $28,545  $162,733  $155,136 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (176)  259   (976)  (1,421)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$41,265  $28,804  $161,757  $153,715 
        
Per common share information       
Basic earnings$0.55  $0.39  $2.16  $2.06 
Diluted earnings$0.55  $0.39  $2.15  $2.06 
Cash dividends declared$0.25  $0.25  $1.00  $0.98 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
          
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2023
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$108,750  $131,068  $140,028  $75,802  $85,584 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,127,878   1,061,596   1,062,115   926,635   939,356 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,847   103,400   99,303   98,673   103,417 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,339,475   1,296,064   1,301,446   1,101,110   1,128,357 
Securities available for sale 2,353,365   2,363,176   2,250,679   2,204,101   2,129,342 
Securities held to maturity 212,352   212,422   212,488   312,510   477,592 
Less: allowance for credit losses (77)  (77)  (79)  (82)  (84)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 212,275   212,345   212,409   312,428   477,508 
Other equity securities 12,100   12,681   13,566   13,661   13,792 
FHLB stock 12,136   12,134   12,134   12,139   21,372 
Total Securities 2,589,876   2,600,336   2,488,788   2,542,329   2,642,014 
Mortgage loans held for sale 200,460   264,320   200,762   150,727   149,987 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,459,055   11,412,518   11,451,747   11,452,343   11,329,021 
Less: allowance for credit losses (123,923)  (123,191)  (125,552)  (125,835)  (126,461)
Net Loans 11,335,132   11,289,327   11,326,195   11,326,508   11,202,560 
Premises and equipment, net 368,876   365,764   340,348   342,569   337,598 
Goodwill 457,619   457,619   457,619   457,619   456,335 
Other intangible assets, net 60,171   63,265   65,460   68,758   64,634 
BOLI 279,802   279,325   277,434   279,293   277,445 
Other assets 615,479   572,000   610,791   615,324   576,109 
TOTAL ASSETS$17,246,890  $17,188,020  $17,068,843  $16,884,237  $16,835,039 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$4,253,053  $4,267,628  $4,303,773  $4,194,132  $4,342,701 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 7,329,669   6,990,103   6,940,086   6,916,701   6,757,619 
Savings 311,841   319,970   312,881   326,179   336,492 
Certificates of deposit 2,542,735   2,785,469   2,715,848   2,689,062   2,456,394 
Total Deposits 14,437,298   14,363,170   14,272,588   14,126,074   13,893,206 
Advances from the FHLB 3,218   3,405   3,591   3,775   203,958 
Subordinated debt, net 260,001   256,444   256,227   256,011   255,796 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 33,683   30,970   35,351   31,198   32,826 
Total Borrowings 296,902   290,819   295,169   290,984   492,580 
Other liabilities 357,063   371,316   411,770   401,307   393,375 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,091,263   15,025,305   14,979,527   14,818,365   14,779,161 
          
Preferred stock              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,455   125,139   125,090   125,009   124,847 
Capital surplus 1,122,147   1,117,279   1,115,759   1,114,038   1,112,761 
Retained earnings 1,007,775   985,343   961,162   937,065   921,126 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (21,868)  (22,224)  (22,756)  (20,915)  (20,813)
Deferred compensation trust 21,868   22,224   22,756   20,915   20,813 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (116,045)  (81,482)  (129,224)  (126,586)  (118,762)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,139,332   2,146,279   2,072,787   2,049,526   2,039,972 
Noncontrolling interest 16,295   16,436   16,529   16,346   15,906 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,155,627   2,162,715   2,089,316   2,065,872   2,055,878 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$17,246,890  $17,188,020  $17,068,843  $16,884,237  $16,835,039 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2022
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$154,933  $155,792  $154,549  $150,974  $146,810 
Investment securities 22,236   22,334   22,928   19,996   20,464 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 15,796   15,249   14,512   14,234   13,967 
Mortgage loans held for sale 3,087   3,247   2,945   1,716   2,886 
Total interest income 196,052   196,622   194,934   186,920   184,127 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 75,885   82,128   82,023   78,388   73,200 
Advances from the FHLB 26   29   942   2,438   917 
Subordinated debt, net 2,261   2,237   2,236   2,236   2,236 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (177)  (54)  685   640   41 
Total interest expense 77,995   84,340   85,886   83,702   76,394 
Net interest income 118,057   112,282   109,048   103,218   107,733 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,606   (1,100)  (177)  (877)  2,446 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 116,451   113,382   109,225   104,095   105,287 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,272   11,786   13,422   10,477   8,035 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 23,265   25,727   24,031   25,539   21,207 
Property management income, net 8,186   11,221   14,312   16,773   7,358 
Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net             (32)
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,289   3,117   3,353   3,079   3,056 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,486   1,830   1,662   1,551   1,476 
Investment commissions, net 3,195   2,835   2,580   2,343   2,380 
BOLI 4,478   1,886   3,238   1,842   2,206 
Other income 3,932   3,834   3,324   2,206   2,127 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities          74    
Total noninterest income 59,103   62,236   65,922   63,884   47,813 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 74,399   72,123   71,349   71,377   66,035 
Occupancy 9,819   9,351   9,717   9,422   9,308 
Furniture and equipment 4,850   4,657   4,634   4,478   4,445 
Amortization - intangibles 3,095   3,130   3,298   3,246   3,411 
Software 6,870   6,790   7,056   6,100   6,743 
Data processing 3,788   4,701   4,606   3,916   3,529 
Professional fees 3,446   4,720   3,788   3,180   3,339 
Advertising and marketing 3,359   4,162   3,524   4,582   3,377 
Other expenses 17,815   17,266   16,012   19,290   21,708 
Total noninterest expense 127,441   126,900   123,984   125,591   121,895 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 48,113   48,718   51,163   42,388   31,205 
Provision for income tax expense 6,672   5,592   8,124   7,261   2,660 
Net income$41,441  $43,126  $43,039  $35,127  $28,545 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (176)  (177)  (183)  (440)  259 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$41,265  $42,949  $42,856  $34,687  $28,804 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.55  $0.57  $0.57  $0.46  $0.39 
Diluted earnings$0.55  $0.57  $0.57  $0.46  $0.39 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 75,034,688   74,940,827   74,925,877   74,816,420   74,773,335 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75,309,989   75,141,661   75,037,955   74,979,501   74,793,557 
Cash dividends declared$0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25 


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30,
2024		 December 31, 2024 over 2023
  2024   2023    2024   2023  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Net interest income$     117,137    $     106,906    $     111,569    $     439,417    $     456,071    $(16,654) (3.65)%
              
Service charges on deposit accounts           3,289               3,055                3,117              12,838              11,631     1,207  10.38%
Credit card merchant fees           1,486               1,476                1,830                6,529                6,709     (180) (2.68)%
Investment commissions, net           3,195               2,380                2,835              10,953                8,962     1,991  22.22%
Other income           6,456               4,144                4,828              19,551              16,156     3,395  21.01%
Subtotal          14,426              11,055              12,610              49,871              43,458     6,413  14.76%
Gain on investment securities                —                     —                     —                     74                     —      74  n/m 
Total noninterest income          14,426              11,055              12,610              49,945              43,458     6,487  14.93%
Total revenue        131,563            117,961            124,179            489,362            499,529     (10,167) (2.04)%
              
Provision for credit losses           1,525               2,831              (1,043 )              (665 )           19,273     (19,938) 103.45%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits          50,130              42,573              47,148            190,391            170,733     19,658  11.51%
Occupancy           7,362               6,981                6,963              28,579              26,698     1,881  7.05%
Furniture and equipment           4,087               3,621                3,878              15,423              13,771     1,652  12.00%
Amortization of intangible assets           1,027               1,236                1,072                4,378                5,154     (776) (15.06)%
Other expenses          25,590              29,602              26,674            102,806            109,819     (7,013) (6.39)%
Total expenses          88,196              84,013              85,735            341,577            326,175     15,402  4.72%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest          41,842              31,117              39,487            148,450            154,081     (5,631) (3.65)%
Corporate allocation           1,172               1,054                1,223                4,696                4,817     (121) (2.51)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest          43,014              32,171              40,710            153,146            158,898     (5,752) (3.62)%
Provision for income tax expense           5,275               2,661                3,495              18,006              23,866     (5,860) (24.55)%
Net income          37,739              29,510              37,215            135,140            135,032     108  0.08%
Noncontrolling interest              (63 )                 —                    (29 )                (29 )                 —      (29) n/m 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$       37,676    $       29,510    $       37,186    $     135,111    $     135,032    $79  0.06%
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66.26%  70.17%  68.18%  68.92%  64.26%    


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 over 2023
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2024
 2023
 Amount Percent
Revenue             
Residential mortgage banking income, net$11,580  $8,322  $12,211  $48,586  $41,287  $7,299  17.68%
Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net    (32)        3,530   (3,530) (100.00)%
Title insurance and settlement fees             443   (443) (100.00)%
Property management fees, net 8,186   7,358   11,221   50,492   47,791   2,701  5.65%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 68   (425)  51   216   (1,309)  1,525  116.50%
Gain on sale of equity investment             8,833   (8,833) (100.00)%
Net interest and other income 1,664   1,111   906   4,671   3,095   1,576  50.92%
Total revenue 21,498   16,334   24,389   103,965   103,670   295  0.28%
              
Provision for credit losses 81   (385)  (57)  117   (594) $711  119.70%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits$11,508  $11,288  $12,355  $48,421  $52,958  $(4,537) (8.57)%
Occupancy 1,621   1,600   1,638   6,640   7,158   (518) (7.24)%
Furniture and equipment 593   611   604   2,387   2,544   (157) (6.17)%
Amortization of intangible assets 637   737   637   2,731   2,903   (172) (5.92)%
Other expenses 7,817   7,240   8,839   33,992   34,559   (567) (1.64)%
Total expenses 22,176   21,476   24,073   94,171   100,122   (5,951) (5.94)%
              
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest (759)  (4,757)  373   9,677   4,142   5,535  133.63%
Corporate allocation (437)  (352)  (484)  (1,759)  (2,152)  393  18.26%
Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (1,196)  (5,109)  (111)  7,918   1,990   5,928  297.89%
Provision for income tax (216)  (1,072)  18   2,120   698   1,422  203.72%
Net income (loss) (980)  (4,037)  (129)  5,798   1,292   4,506  348.76%
Noncontrolling interest (113)  259   (148)  (947)  (1,421)  474  (33.36)%
Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank$(1,093) $(3,778) $(277) $4,851  $(129) $4,980  3,860.47%
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 100.19%  126.97%  96.09%  87.95%  102.51%    


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
              
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 over 2023
  2024   2023   2024   2024   2023  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income             
Property and casualty$     20,576    $     19,795    $           23,157    $     86,679    $     80,054    $       6,625  8.28%
Employee benefits          4,335              4,332                   4,483            18,047            17,726                 321  1.81%
Specialized benefit services                1                   36                         —                   10                 481               (471) (97.92)%
Total commissions and fees        24,912            24,163                  27,640          104,736            98,261              6,475  6.59%
Contingency and bonus revenue          2,924              1,276                   2,731            13,110            10,619              2,491  23.46%
Other income            221                    8                         25                 263                580               (317) (54.66)%
Total revenue        28,057            25,447                  30,396          118,109          109,460              8,649  7.90%
Employee commission expense          3,958              4,197                   4,446            17,686            18,537               (851) (4.59)%
Revenue, net of commission expense        24,099            21,250                  25,950          100,423            90,923              9,500  10.45%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits$     12,761    $     12,174    $           12,620    $     50,436    $     46,467    $       3,969  8.54%
Occupancy            836                727                      750              3,090              3,030                   60  1.98%
Furniture and equipment            170                213                      175                809                863                 (54) (6.26)%
Amortization of intangible assets          1,431              1,438                   1,421              5,660              6,098               (438) (7.18)%
Other expenses          1,871              1,853                   2,126              8,173              6,467              1,706  26.38%
Total operating expenses        17,069            16,405                  17,092            68,168            62,925              5,243  8.33%
Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest          7,030              4,845                   8,858            32,255            27,998              4,257  15.20%
Corporate allocation           (735 )            (702 )                 (739 )         (2,937 )         (2,665 )            (272) 10.21%
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest          6,295              4,143                   8,119            29,318            25,333              3,985  15.73%
Provision for income tax expense          1,613              1,071                   2,079              7,523              6,521              1,002  15.37%
Net income          4,682              3,072                   6,040            21,795            18,812              2,983  15.86%
Noncontrolling interest              —                   —                         —                   —                   —                    —  N/M 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$       4,682    $       3,072    $            6,040    $     21,795    $     18,812    $       2,983  15.86%
              
Provision for income taxes          1,613              1,071                   2,079              7,523              6,521              1,002  15.37%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense          1,550              1,588                   1,550              6,182              6,702               (520) (7.76)%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$       7,845    $       5,731    $            9,669    $     35,500    $     32,035    $       3,465  10.82%
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.48%  70.43%  60.44%  62.39%  62.88%    
 


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
       
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
 2024
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
          
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.95%  1.00%  0.68%  0.95%  0.92%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.08%  0.09%  0.09%  0.09%  0.10%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.03%  1.09%  0.77%  1.04%  1.02%
          
Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.64%  8.12%  5.75%  7.76%  7.78%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.04%  3.30%  2.78%  3.24%  3.60%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.68%  11.42%  8.53%  11.00%  11.38%
          
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.70%  8.18%  5.79%  7.82%  7.85%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.09%  3.36%  2.83%  3.29%  3.65%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.79%  11.54%  8.62%  11.11%  11.50%
          
Book value (GAAP)$28.43  $28.59  $27.24  $28.43  $27.24 
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (6.88)  (6.94)  (6.96)  (6.88)  (6.96)
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)$21.55  $21.65  $20.28  $21.55  $20.28 
          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 71.94%  72.71%  78.36%  72.64%  70.48%
Impact of exclusions (1.66)%  (1.78)%  (2.19)%  (1.81)%  (1.10)%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.28%  70.93%  76.17%  70.83%  69.38%
          
Average assets (GAAP)$17,349,128  $17,028,141  $16,683,041  $17,056,721  $16,656,686 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 519,691   522,219   523,086   522,419   525,546 
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$16,829,437  $16,505,922  $16,159,955  $16,534,302  $16,131,140 
          
Average equity (GAAP)$2,148,111  $2,105,049  $1,988,302  $2,084,993  $1,974,994 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 519,691   522,219   523,086   522,419   525,546 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)$1,628,420  $1,582,830  $1,465,216  $1,562,574  $1,449,448 
          
Average common equity (GAAP)$2,131,778  $2,088,674  $1,972,138  $2,068,671  $1,959,208 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 519,691   522,219   523,086   522,419   525,546 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,612,087  $1,566,455  $1,449,052  $1,546,252  $1,433,662 
          
Net income (GAAP)$41,265  $42,949  $28,804  $161,757  $153,715 
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 2,445   2,473   2,695   10,088   11,182 
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)$43,710  $45,422  $31,499  $171,845  $164,897 
          
Total revenue (GAAP)$177,160  $174,518  $155,546  $693,750  $694,122 
Net (gain) loss on  investment securities          (74)   
Net (gain) loss on equity investment (218)  (20)  10   (238)  (9,377)
Total revenue for efficiency calculation  (non-GAAP)$176,942  $174,498  $155,556  $693,438  $684,745 
          
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$127,441  $126,900  $121,895  $503,916  $489,222 
Less: Amortization of intangibles 3,095   3,130   3,411   12,769   14,155 
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP)$124,346  $123,770  $118,484  $491,147  $475,067 


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
          
          
Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting ComparabilityThree Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
Net income (GAAP)$41,265  $42,949  $42,856  $34,687  $28,804 
Adjustments         
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 250   460   18   564   56 
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax              
Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax    