Chlorella Market Size to Surpass USD 466.8 million by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chlorella is a type of freshwater green alga in the Chlorophyta phylum. It is a single-celled bacteria with an excellent nutritional profile and potential health benefits. Chlorella is a superfood in the form of pills, capsules, powders, and liquid extracts.

The key market drivers increasing the chlorella market share include creating Chlorella food and beverage products, expanding health and wellness trends, a thriving nutraceutical business, and rising vegetarianism. The high cost of producing Chlorella is a key hindrance to market growth. Consumable Chlorella grows in carbonated water, which raises the cost of production.

Market Dynamics

Rising Health and Wellness Awareness Drives the Global Market

Consumer health and well-being attitudes have changed recently. People are motivated to live healthier, focusing on prevention rather than treatment. Consumers want pure, clear, long-lasting nutrition from natural and organic products. Chlorella is a plant-based superfood and freshwater alga. A Nielsen survey indicated that 48% of global consumers are willing to change their purchase patterns to reduce their environmental impact. Chlorella and other plant-based products are in demand due to this trend. Chlorella has vitamin B12, iron, and chlorophyll. Nutrients highlighted Chlorella's functional food potential because of its nutritional richness. The global wellness business offers a variety of products and services to improve consumers' health. Chlorella is a natural, nutrient-dense supplement. This better eating trend will impact the Chlorella business.

Expansion in the Functional Food and Beverage Sector Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Chlorella's high nutritional profile and potential health benefits could make it a major functional food and drink player. Chlorella can appeal to clients who want nutrition and health advantages. Energy bars with Chlorella are convenient and healthful. These bars can be sold as portable energy and wellness solutions. Functional foods and beverages that boost energy, digestion, and immunity are becoming more popular. Chlorella's functional potential matches consumer needs. Functional food and beverage growth presents a huge opportunity for Chlorella. Health-conscious consumers should choose it for its high nutrient profile, potential health benefits, and versatility as an ingredient. Innovative Chlorella additions to functional foods and beverages can attract a rising market segment seeking nutritionally enriched and health-promoting diets.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the market. Rising consumer health awareness and changing lifestyles in Asia-Pacific will drive market expansion over the forecast period. Asian cuisines use chlorella components, which enhances market expansion and adoption. Asia Pacific dominates the global chlorella industry due to rising demand for Chlorella in lotions, moisturizers, powders, and other personal care products, technological and scientific advances in micro-algae research for health foods and dietary supplements, and consumer awareness for natural food products.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific agriculture business should boost chlorella sales. The agriculture sector and awareness of genetically modified seedlings help Chlorella grow in the region. Japan consumes the most Chlorella in Asia-Pacific. Hygiene product investments by millennials and Generation Z boost chlorella demand in the region. Asia-Pacific's strong economic growth and rising skin problems will boost chlorella product demand.

The North American market was substantial due to consuming healthy food products with chlorella components. The chlorella ingredients market is also driven by food and beverage industry advances and veganism's growing acceptance. Food and beverage developments and veganism also drive the chlorella ingredients market. The U.S. chlorella market had the largest share, but the Canadian market increased fastest in North America. North America's rapid development and developing skin-related issues will boost chlorella product demand. The chlorella market is growing because of the fast-growing food and beverage industry and the popularity of vegetarianism.

Key Highlights

The global chlorella market was valued at USD 200 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 400 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on the source, the market is separated into three categories: Chlorella Vulgaris, Pyrenoidosa, and Ellipsoidea. Chlorella Vulgaris dominates the market.

Organic and inorganic types are further classified by type. The organic type has the largest market share.

The market can be divided into three sections based on application: food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic. The food industry is a key market contributor.

The market is divided into four categories based on technology: open ponds, closed ponds, autotrophic, and heterotrophic. The most widely utilized technology on the market is Open Ponds.

The market is divided into four product categories: powder, tablets, extracts, and capsules. Powder drove market expansion and is projected to continue during the forecast period.

The market can be divided into B2B, B2C, Offline, distributors, online, and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. B2C is the market's most important distribution channel.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

GONG BIH ENTERPRISE CO. L.T.D. (Taiwan) I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (India) Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) Yaeyama Shokusan Co. Ltd. (Japan) Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. (China) Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China) STAUBER Ingredients For Innovation (U.S.) Sure Chemical Co. Ltd. (China) Green Source Organics (U.S.) SUN CHLORELLA CORP (U.S.) FEMICO (Taiwan) Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan) Kshipra Biotech Private Limited (India) Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG Divyagro (India). Kuber Impex Ltd. (India)

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Probiotical chose Stauber to deliver skin postbiotics.

In September 2023, Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a leading pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients manufacturer, will showcase its extensive range of moisture protection excipients, including three new product grades, at CPHI Barcelona.

Segmentation

By Source

Chlorella Vulgaris

Chlorella Pyrenoidosa

Chlorella ellipsoidea

Other Sources

By Type

Organic

Inorganic

By Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Other

By Technology

Open Pods

Closed Pods

Autotrophic

Heterotrophic

By Product

Powder

Tablets

Extracts

Capsules

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Offline

Distributors

Retailers

Online

Direct-to-Consumer

